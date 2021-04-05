The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and other agencies reported the following arrests in the county:
JCSO
•Randall Lamar Cash Jr., 42, 347 West Jefferson St., Hoschton, terroristic threats and acts – Family Violence Act (FVA), terroristic threats and acts and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Kyle Thomas Herndon, 35, 1205 Hwy. 60, Hoschton, deposit account fraud (bad checks) $1,500 or more and hold for another agency.
•Jonathan Terry Marsingill, 46, 85 Red Oak Rd., Maysville, probation violation.
•Jaime Alejandro Perez-Alvarado, 32, no address listed, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving without a valid driver’s license and Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol.
•Gordon Lynn Reviere, 57, 535 West Hancock Ave., Athens, failure to appear.
•Bryan Keith Sheffield, 50, 89 Upland Dr., Maysville, probation violation.
•Devin Taylor Stancil, 28, 549 Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson, failure to appear.
•Derrick Scott Tipton, 38, 2194 Broad St., Statham, loitering or prowling and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Christopher Samuel Green, 25, 188 Ramblers Inn Rd., Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and no proof of valid insurance.
•Dorsey Gene Reynolds, 30, 220 Old Ridge Rd., Commerce, hold for another agency.
•Damond Jarquice Cantrell, 35, 1727 Lenox Park Dr., Gainesville, probation violation.
•Robert Dean Ellen, 53, 74 Shady Lane Ct., Maysville, aggravated assault.
•April Wednesday Maddox, 26, 5085 Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce, identity theft fraud when using/possession identification concerning a person.
•Joshua Wayne Robinson, 33, 58 Hammond Rd., Jefferson, probation violation.
•David Thomas Brown, 41, 232 Trotters Ct., Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
•Bobby Lee Rhodes, 49, 30 Carlton Way, Jefferson, DUI – alcohol and use of multiple-beam road lighting equipment (headlight requirement).
•Thomas Eric White II, 40, 278 Whispering Pine Rd., Jefferson, Texas, hold for another agency.
•Christopher Wade Hass, 51, 77 Sweet Gum Alley, Hill, hold for another agency.
•Alan Garrison O’Bryant, 21, 8 Shady Glade Pl., Winterville, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, no valid registration, possession of drugs (meth) and suspended driver’s license.
•Cody Lane Allen, 27, 787 Cabin Creek Rd., Nicholson, no proof of valid insurance, unregistered vehicle and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act (VGCSA).
•Jeffrey Keith Broome, 46, 47 Academy St., Cleveland, hold for another agency and probation violation.
•Corey Vinson Goodley, 46, 1458 Talia Wood Cir., Atlanta, probation violation.
•Bianca Michelle McKinney, 30, 315 Elderood Ct., Virginia Beach, Va., contempt of State Court, failure to appear and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•William Kenneth Norris, 50, 665 Ridgeway Church Rd., Commerce, probation violation.
•Lindsay Ward Puleo, 37, 4695 Barnett Shoals Rd., Athens, probation violation.
•David James Recker II, 27, 5851 Mount Olive Rd., Commerce, criminal trespass, hold for another agency and theft by taking.
•Jonathan Blake Ashby, 30, 247 Garrett Way, Commerce, hold for another agency.
•Dalton Riley Roberts, 19, 1212 Ward Rd., Hoschton, acquiring a license plate for the purpose of concealing the identification of a motor vehicle, loitering or prowling, no proof of valid insurance and operation of a vehicle without a current license plate.
•Haley Michelle Rogers, 28, 247 Garrett Way, Commerce, hold for another agency.
•Ashley Leigh Williams, 36, 398 Settlement Rd., Commerce, financial transaction card theft, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification concerning a person and theft by receiving stolen property.
ARCADE PD
•Michael Wade Lamb, 36, 83 Borders St., Jefferson, outstanding warrant.
BRASELTON PD
•Tamia Briarr Garland-Hardy, 22, 930 Marshall Rd., Sharon, Penn., driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, impeding traffic flow, speeding 89/70, operation of a vehicle on approach of authorized emergency vehicles and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Dorcy Lee Means, 48, 373 Franklin St., Braselton, cruelty to children, simple assault, FVA, simple battery – FVA and terroristic threats and acts.
•Vickie Alanna Sheffield, 53, 89 Upland Dr., Maysville, hold for another agency.
•Homer Lee Stephens, 63, 1350 Pocket Rd., Braselton, probation violation.
COMMERCE PD
•Andrew Allen Hendry, 23, 1904 Rockbridge Rd. NW, Conyers, failure to appear.
•Terry Lee Hanley, 63, 1665 Washington St., Jefferson, DUI – alcohol, failure to maintain lane and taillights/lenses required.
•Brianna Shanice Gholston, 27, 67 Bowden St., Commerce, hold for another agency and theft by taking.
•Sherly Mechell Munoz-Zelaya, 25, 82 Harris St., Commerce, defective equipment and driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Ruben Ramirez-Cumplido, 34, 510 Nellie B. Ave., Athens, too fast for conditions/speeding 74/55 and driving without a valid driver’s license.
•Jason Kelly Worley, 46, 22 Oak St., West Alexandria, Ohio, affixing tint to windows or windshields, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and open container violation.
•Shayna Alexia Jones, 27, 530 Sims St., Maysville, crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent, drugs not in original container, hold for another agency, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance (alprazolam).
JEFFERSON PD
•Gary Clark Johnson, 36, 2867 Florence Dr., Gainesville, aggravated assault – FVA.
•Joy Dawon Narvil, 62, 1320 Jefferson Station Rd., Jefferson, simple battery – FVA.
•Andrew Michael Dratwa, 35, 460 Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson, hold for another agency.
•Ali Abbassi, 69, 840 Nelson Dr., Jefferson, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Pavel L. Ivanitskiy, 36, 143 Wilbanks Cir., Commerce, affixing tint to windows or windshields, DUI – alcohol, hold for another agency, speeding 80/55 and tires violation.
•Danny Watson, 55, 280 MLK Jr. Dr., Jefferson, DUI – alcohol.
•Camron Jerrell Wright, 30, 5736 North Carolina Hwy., Cameron, N.C., driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI – alcohol.
