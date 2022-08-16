The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- John Richard Manders, 49, 8290 Hog Mountain Rd., Statham — holds for Barrow and Oglethorpe counties.
- Tyler Flint Totherow, 23, homeless — failure to appear.
- Debra Jean Barrett, 58, 858 Idlewood Rd., Winder — furnishing, purchasing or possession of alcoholic beverage by persons under legal age.
- Paul Matthew Fouriezos, 27, 6805 Tulip Creek Cir., Alpharetta — loitering or prowling.
- Leon Denshawn Hood, 46, 3636 East Bolding St., Gainesville — hold for Barrow County and probation violation.
- Bryan Ismael Lozado, 32, 72 Kiley Dr., Hoschton — simple battery-family violence.
- Christopher Eugene Sampson, 39, homeless — disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
- Jacqueline Patricia Wilson, 42, 1350 Pocket Rd., Braselton — hold for Madison County.
- Charlotte Gabrielle Boyer, 19, 53 Boone Rd., Maysville — incarceration order and possession of methamphetamine.
- Jakob Dylan Cash, 20, 68 Grandview Dr., Jefferson — aggravated assault-family violence; battery-family violence; criminal trespass-family violence; cruelty to children-third degree; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Sabrina Ann Freeman, 59, 112 Will Clark Rd., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Jeremy Wayne Glass, 45, 295 Yellow Creek Rd., Ball Ground — probation violation.
- Wayne Larry McCannon, 38, 51 Harden Terrace Cir., Jefferson — simple assault-family violence.
- Kristina Elizabeth Ponce, 37, Hwy. 124, Auburn — probation violation.
- Nicolas Dwayne Meeks, 23, 162 Pepper St., Jefferson — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Ethan Shiloh Burlew, 20, 1348 Sierra Ridge Pl., Loganville — failure to appear.
- Ashley Vera Dee Miller, 34, 309 Old Ginn Rd., Commerce — hold for Hall County and two counts of probation violation.
- Shatisha Saletia Dillard, 39, 1287 West Hancock Ave., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Sanchez Lamothe, 24, 1515 Twin Bridge Ln., Lawrenceville — failure to appear.
- Vashanti Keondrea Lawrence, 25, 3528 Ruby H. Harper Blvd., Atlanta — identity theft fraud when using/possessing identity information concerning a person-felony.
- Joey Patrick Dunagan, 45, 47 Academy Dr., Cleveland — probation violation.
- Joshua Ray Fitch, 37, 355 Cottonwood Rd., Greensville, S.C. — failure to appear.
- Bradley Keith Loden, 53, 635 Teal Dr., Winder — failure to appear.
- Caleb Jason Scarbrough, 24, 670 Colbert Grove Church Rd., Danielsville — hold for Madison County and probation violation.
- Stacey Letory Wilkinson, 36, 6214 Paisley Ave., Fayetteville, N.C. — failure to appear; holds for Cherokee and Gwinnett counties; and coming off bond on three charges.
- Dwight Neil Burris Jr., 44, 344 Trotters Trace, Jefferson — no proof of insurance; suspended license; and suspended registration.
- Mauricio Garcia-Infante, 42, 6771 Landmark Way, Austell — failure to yield and no license.
- Maximiliano Espino, 28, 84 Hawks Ct., Nicholson — holds for Chatham and Banks counties and three counts of probation violation.
- Ira Hendrix Jr., 46, 1131 Druid Oaks NE, Atlanta — failure to appear and bondsman off bond on one charge.
ARCADE PD
- Arely Carrillo, 19, 110 Hanover Pl., Athens — driving while unlicensed and speeding (79/55).
- Raymond Eugene Wilson, 51, 267 Washington St., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked; no proof of insurance; and suspended registration.
- Kenyonna Vendresha Pittman, 32, 1027 Bold Springs Church, Carnesville — hold for Banks County; giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; no insurance; probation violation; and unregistered vehicle.
BRASELTON PD
- Michael Deograsias Wood, 41, 1533 Iris Glen Ct., Hoschton — theft of service.
COMMERCE PD
- James Michael Towslee Page, 28, 84 Chestnut, Lithonia — driving while license is suspended and failure to maintain lane.
- Tyler Richard Tocci, 26, 252 Highland Park Dr., Athens — public drunkenness.
- Veronica Aracely Heredia, 36, 154 Coles Court Dr., Commerce — driving without a valid license and too fast for conditions.
- Quinndaren Fernando Odister, 28, 111 Hokem St., Clarksville — hold for Franklin County.
- Brently Shawn Griffith, 20, 2123 Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce — simple assault.
- Cheryl Lynn Shook Burch, 41, 118 Old Harden Orchard Rd., Commerce — criminal trespass.
- Ralph Kenny Williams Jr., 40, 236 Redtail Bud, Jefferson — probation violation.
HOSCHTON PD
- Jair Malik Nightingale, 25, 729 Overlook Crest, Monroe — hold for Oconee County.
JEFFERSON PD
- Jayson Charles Smith, 33, 106 Hamilton Dr., Jefferson — hold for Hall County.
- Dusten Allen Aurther Prather, 32, 2100 Candler Rd., Gainesville — hold for Gainesville.
- Justin Matthew Copeland, 33, 151 Kentucky Cir., Athens — reckless conduct.
- Jason Yolando Harrison, 41, 795 Berkley Dr., Athens — obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer and parole violation.
- Nathan Adam Darby, 37, 75 Howard Cir., Winder — hold for Barrow County.
- Richard Lawrence Buonocore Jr., 51, 1709 Snows Mill Rd., Bogart — hold for Cobb County and possession of methamphetamine.
MAYSVILLE PD
- Cory Monroe Reed, 43, 270 Crestwood Cir., Commerce — headlight violation; driving while license is suspended; failure to stop at a stop sign; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; hold for Stephens County; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and operating restrictions for an off-road vehicle.
- Michael Richard Massey, 21, 264 Hidden Meadows, Maysville — disorderly conduct.
- Scottie Andrew Lawson, 54, 514 Sears Dr., Maysville — driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to maintain lane.
PENDERGRASS PD
- Calvin Leon Barton, 46, 3424 Long Branch Rd., Dahlonega — hold for Dawson County.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Brandon Lee Callahan, 22, 3801 Holly Springs Rd., Gillsville — hold for Habersham County.
- James Russell Daniel II, 29, 344 Barns Cir., Commerce — hold for Hall County.
