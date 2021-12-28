The following were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
•Peter John Abrehamson, 52, 100 Guy Maddox Rd., Braselton — possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and possession of amphetamine.
•Adam Godsted Beem, 41, 435 Raford Wilson Rd., Commerce – two counts of probation violation.
•Christopher David Labranche, 39, 500 Hilley Rd., Royston — probation violation.
•Bonna Lynn McElhannon, 38, 1029 Freeman Johnson Rd., Hoschton — probation violation.
•Phillip Frances Meacacke, 49, 104 Staples Bridge Rd., Nicholson — simple assault and simple battery.
•Robert Harvey Moore Jr., 50, 2570 Athens Hwy., Jefferson — parole violation and felony theft by taking.
•Douglas Eugene Taylor, 54, 778 Main St., Talmo — criminal damage to property (second degree).
•Sonya Marie West, 41, 178 April Ln., Jefferson — criminal attempt to commit aggravated sexual battery.
•Tonya Renee Wilson, 44, 1340 Dials Mill Rd., Statham — probation violation.
•Michael Jason Fortin, 38, 537 Kingsman Ln., Easley, S.C. — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
•Robert Keith Moore, 54, 2570 Athens Hwy., Jefferson — theft by taking-felony.
•Douglas Style Shaw, 61, 2645 Meridian Dr., Dacula — DUI-alcohol and stopping, standing or parking prohibited in a specified place.
•Charles Tyler Wilkes, 32, 2620 Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson — two counts of aggravated battery.
•Cesar Zarco, 27, 2540 Commerce Rd., Athens — hold for Clarke County.
•Anthony Christopher Bland, 22, 2857 Waterworks Rd., Commerce – probation violation.
•Matthew Adam Reese, 36, 1835 Racquet Club Dr., Lawrenceville — failure to appear.
•Michael Harmon Zipperer, 30, 605 Snapfinger Dr., Athens — failure to maintain lane.
•Bob David Scott, 53, 235 Russwood Dr., Athens — probation violation.
BANKS COUNTY
•Matthew Tillman Bagwell, 32, 125 Woodpecker Ln., Nicholson — probation violation.
COMMERCE PD
•Marsha Lynn Alford, 41, 2132 Unity Church Rd., Maysville — theft by taking.
JEFFERSON PD
•Thomas Michael Cade, 23, 228 Red Bud Rd., Jefferson — cruelty to children-first degree.
MAYSVILLE PD
•Lonnie Lee Sims Jr., 38, 890 Madison St., Comer — cancelled registration; no insurance; parole violation; and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
PENDERGRASS PD
•Roberto Alonso, 20, 528 Saddle Ridge Estate, Bessemer, Ala. — driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding (79/55).
•Isaiah Demetrius Moore, 23, 4006 Heritage Valley Ct., Norcross — duty upon striking fixtures on highway; hit and run; no proof of insurance; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of marijuana-felony; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; reckless driving; and tampering with evidence.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
•Michael Paul Pesaresi, 29, 506 Bill Watkins Rd., Hoschton — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-alcohol.
•James Allan-Michael Seymour, 31, 1326 Macedonia Church Rd., Danielsville — DUI-alcohol; license to be carried and exhibited on demand violation; and speeding.
GEORGIA BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
•Bryson Clay Bullock, 17, 166 Reece Dr., Hoschton — two counts of aggravated assault; three counts of aggravated sodomy; child molestation; six counts of cruelty to children-first degree; two counts of false imprisonment; two counts of rape; two counts of sexual battery; sexual exploitation of children; and sexual extortion.
