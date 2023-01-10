The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Ian Christopher Angeles, 33, 152 Eisenhower Dr., Commerce — probation violaiton.
- Whitney Dustin Beck, 52, homeless — probation violation.
- April Shannon Haggard, 31, 25 Sammy Haggard Rd., Danielsville — probation violation.
- Daniel Clark Neal, 39, 105 Sanford Dr., Nicholson — probation violation.
- Sabrina Danielle Pass, 29, 270 Westwood Dr., Athens — probation violation.
- Joseph Michael Smith, 35, no address listed — disorderly conduct; public drunkenness; and public indecency.
- Nicholas Daniel Cole, 28, 150 Deer Pkwy., Athens — hold for Habersham County.
- Charmane Elizabeth Gambrell, 25, 322 Nichol St., Greenville, S.C. — driving while license is suspended or revoked; identity theft fraud when using/possessing identity information concerning a person-felony; license to be carried and exhibited on demand violation; speeding (90/70); and four counts of seatbelt violation.
- Ronnie Lee Gobble, 50, 105 Stanley St., Salisbury, N.C. — driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Luis Enrique Martinez Trejo, 19, 342 Brookwood Dr., Gainesville — driving without a valid license and no proof of insurance.
- Kenneth Anthony Morgan, 53, 20 Viper Ln., Braselton — maintaining a disorderly house.
- Malik Jigarbhai Kherani, 37, 1017 Rolling Forest Ln., Lilburn — forgery-third degree-felony.
- Patrick James Nerber, 54, 17 Braeburn Dr., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked; driving under the influence (DUI); failure to maintain lane; hold for Franklin County; and probation violation.
- Homer Lee Stephens, 65, 1350 Pocket Rd., Braselton — probation violation.
- Ray Bernard Collins, 56, 190 Northside Dr., Commerce — hold for Hall County.
- Pamela Michelle Boswell, 39, 851 Cane Creek, Athens — exploit/inflict pain/to deprive essential services to a disabled or elderly person; financial transaction card theft; identity theft fraud when using/possessing identity information concerning a person-felony; and theft by receiving stolen property.
- Reonte Sherrod Carter, 42, 1581 Walnut St., Conyers — probation violation.
- Tavarus Rodriguez Etchison, 40, 778 Ivey Creek, Nicholson — battery-family violence; false imprisonment-family violence; and simple assault-family violence.
- Christian James Kirkland, 33, 130 Carriage Station Dr., Lawrenceville — hold for Barrow County and probation violation.
- Ryan Lamar Smith, 45, 138 Tanner Ln., Nicholson — two counts of probation violation.
- Alexas Nicole Yielding, 26, 6439 Hwy. 53, Braselton — hold for Flowery Branch.
- Lisa Marie Lindee, 36, 155 Beacon Dr., Maysville — driving on wrong side of roadway; DUI-alcohol; and open container.
- Tyrus Duran Cornish, 45, 127 Pine Ave., Commerce — terroristic threats and acts-felony.
- Hunter Neal Corso, 47, 397 Bloomfield St., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked and hold for Clarke County.
COMMERCE PD
- Jerry B. Furr, 64, homeless — criminal trespass.
- Taffie Teunshae Allen, 37, 162 Shalfont Ln., Athens — hold for Elbert County.
- Daniela Carolina Calderon, 19, 747 South Elm St., Commerce — driving without a valid license and headlight violation.
- Ricky Joe McDaniel, 49, 773 Ila Rd., Commerce — driving while license is suspended or revoked; DUI-alcohol; and headlight violation.
- Tracy Dawn White, 47, 2577 Dempsey Broad Rd., Dewy Rose — disorderly conduct.
JEFFERSON PD
- Edwin Balmore Rodriguez Flores, 35, 174 Plantation Dr., Jefferson — driving without a valid license.
- Michael Chase Goodwin, 29, 160 Sedgefield Dr., Athens — violation of probation.
- Gregory Doyle Griffin, 40, 375 Peachtree St., Jefferson — possession of methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; and probation violation.
- Wilyen David Araujo-Hernandez, 23, 901 Chark Level Rd., Durham, N.C. — driving without a valid license; operation of a vehicle without a current place; and hold for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
- Mason Glenn Aultman, 24, 1917 Driskell Dr., Gainesville — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Felicitas Fernandez Roman, 49, 51 Elberta Dr., Jefferson — DUI-refusal.
- Dustin Cody Adams, 30, 179 Hoyt St., Athens — hold for Banks County and probation violation.
PENDERGRASS PD
- Edwin Jose Batista, 45, 359 Walnut Grove Way, Pendergrass — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Elber Cosio Juarez, 32, 3558 Buford Hwy., Brookhaven — driving without a valid license and open container.
- Nicholas Anthony Lovelace, 32, 1399 Harington Rd., Lawrenceville — holds for Clayton and Hall counties.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Henry Ray Smith, 34, 824 Eastmond Rd., Winder — DUI-alcohol; failure to maintain lane; and open container.
- Joshua Reed Parham, 38, 3282 Tallasee Rd., Athens — hold for Madison County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.