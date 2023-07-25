The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Byron Dewayne Harris, 39, 2136 South Rick Dr., Montgomery, Ala. — burglary-second degree (felony).
- Bret Allen Beine, 53, 1364 Hidden Lakes Trail, Jefferson — simple battery-family violence.
- Timothy Ray Davis, 56, 2470 Daniel Cemetery Rd., Monroe — failure to appear.
- Jesus Ansures Moreno, 44, 2611 Clarence Odum Rd., Monroe — driving without a valid license.
- Jonathan Paul Shelton, 38, 1871 McNutt Creek Rd., Bogart — probation violation.
- Jessica Lynn Dale, 33, 241 Pace Dr., Nicholson — hold for Banks County.
- Danny Damons, 48, 859 Hwy. 82 S, Jefferson — operation of a vehicle without a current plate; possession and use of drug-related objects; and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
- Alexis Marie Gray, 41, 20 Pristine Dr., Greer, S.C. — burglary-second degree (felony) and five counts of criminal damage to property-second degree.
- Kerairris Shene Lucas, 33, no address listed — criminal trespass and terroristic threats and acts.
- James Plenty White Jr., 51, 1234 Hwy. 124, Hoschton — hold for Hall County; possession and use of drug-related objects; and two counts of Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
- Zachery Josef Yauch, 32, 440 Ebenezer Church Rd., Jefferson — possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (psilocybin); and 11 counts of sexual exploitation of children.
- Tara Elizabeth Avants, 38, 827 Staghorn Trail, Nicholson — criminal trespass-family violence and simple assault-family violence.
- Shekiera Annae Battle, 29, 106 Wellborn Rd., Warner Robins — hold for Monroe County.
- Caleb Jason Carloto-Mathis, 17, 176 Pine St., Jefferson — criminal trespass.
- Jesus David Valero-Zambrano, 31, 1271 Hudson Ct., Bethlehem — driving without a valid license and reckless driving.
- Iris Virginia Rojas, 27, 543 Mephisto Cir., Lawrenceville — entering auto with intent to commit theft or felony; three counts of financial transaction card theft; and three counts of identity theft fraud when using/possessing identity information concerning a person-felony.
- John Louis Williams, 42, 321 Nelson Dr., Jefferson — driving while unlicensed and hold for Madison County, Ala.
- Christina Marie McDaniel, 30, 2193 Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson — hold for Barrow County.
- William Steven Evans, 53, 24 Oak Hill Dr., Winder — two counts of probation violation.
- David Wayne Hembree, 43, 953 Berea Rd., Commerce — aggravated assault; battery-family violence; and terroristic threats and acts.
- Phillip Andrew Banks, 35, 200 Park Place Dr., Covington — here for court; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; receipt, possession or transport of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; theft by receiving stolen property-felony; and theft by taking-felony.
- Jeremy Steven Bartlett, 36, 15 Loise St., LaGrange — here for court and unauthorized possession of a prohibited item by an inmate.
- Robert Keith Moore, 56, 516 Red Oak Rd., Maysville — probation violation.
- Juan Carlos Sanchez Guerrero, 27, 298 Hood St., Cornelia — sexual battery.
- Kevin Santoro Smith, 42, 565 Andre Ln., Spartanburg, S.C. — probation violation.
ARCADE PD
- Andrew Lewis Mason, 36, 511 Hightower Trail, Jefferson — defective equipment; expired tag; failure to maintain lane; leaving the scene of an accident; and no proof of insurance.
BRASELTON PD
- Stacey Bernard Childers Jr., 32, 5358 Whitmire Dr., Gainesville — open container; possession and use of drug-related objects; two counts of purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; and standards for brake lights and signal devices.
- Derek Ethan Davis, 29, 9747 Older Brooke Trace, Braselton — criminal damage to property-second degree; two counts of cruelty to children-third degree; and simple assault-family violence.
- Alex Thomas Cedeno, 25, 1805 Brooks Pointe Ct., Lawrenceville — disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
COMMERCE PD
- Annette Louise Cowan, 61, 197 Cedar Dr., Commerce — possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; possession of cocaine; and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
- Freddy Alexander Garcia Perez, 41, 1310 Claire Way, Dalton — DUI-alcohol-less safe and open container.
- Joey Frederick Hagwood, 51, 129 Ridge Way Terrace, Maysville — public indecency.
- Zuleimy Juarez, 19, 1495 Hwy. 29 North, Athens — battery.
- Hendry Ledara Watson, 46, 544 MLK Dr., Commerce — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
- Logan Javon Frazier Wright, 26, 3592 Stevens Creek Ct., Loganville — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Tanya Lane Edwards, 53, 29 Cotton St., Commerce — use of telephone for obscene or harassing purposes and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Merquisdex Mejia-Gonzalez, 28, 1819 Thomas Ave., Anniston, Ala. — driving without a valid license and failure to yield when entering roadway.
- Gaynelle Joy, 65, 142 Baugh St., Commerce — simple assault.
- Kayla Shaline Wilson, 34, 358 Spring St., Commerce — failure to appear and hold for Banks County.
- Linda Juanita Vili, 24, 66 Cotton St., Commerce — simple battery-family violence.
HOSCHTON PD
- Gervasio Venegas-Martinez, 37, 8837 Davis St., Braselton — driving while unlicensed and speeding (54/35).
JEFFERSON PD
- Daronte Marquiz Lanier Ellis, 30, 750 Gaines School Rd., Athens — criminal trespass.
- Halie Marie Money, 23, 26 Maria Cir., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Michael David Niebaum, 52, 121 Sims St., Maysville — simple battery-family violence.
- Rodney James Bryant, 27, 1000 Heritage Valley Rd., Norcross — hold for Barrow County.
MAYSVILLE PD
- Salim Sadtudin Damania, 53, 899 Powers Ferry Rd., Atlanta — driving without license on person; DUI-alcohol; endangering a child under 14 years of age by DUI; failure to maintain lane; and open container of alcohol.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
Christian Tyler Marycz, 22, 100 Liberty Way NE, Calhoun — DUI-alcohol; license to be carried and exhibited on demand; and speeding
- (70/45).
- Jermain Lamont Jackson, 48, 1524 Treepark Cir., Flowery Branch — hold for Hall County.
- Brenden Christopher Burtchaell, 17, 7460 Whistling Duck Way, Flowery Branch — DUI-drugs and following too closely.
DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLE SERVICES
Kalai Manalimaokhilani Santiago, 23, 516 Valley View Terrace, Huntsville, Ala. — possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
