The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
• Manuel Jesse Arredondo, 47, 371 Hale Rd., Maysville — probation violation.
• Taquandra Annquanette Baldwin, 33, 307 West D. Ave., Salisbury, N.C. — drugs not in original container; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone); possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; three counts of theft by bringing stolen property into the state-felony; three counts of theft by receiving stolen property-felony, two of which were firearms; and trafficking fentanyl.
• Charlotte Gabrielle Boyer, 19, no address listed — failure to appear and two counts of probation violation.
• Kimberly Renee Brady, 23, 28 Pine St. Cir., Maysville — failure to maintain lane and driving while unlicensed.
• Matthew Thomas Gregory, 37, 2928 Hwy. 326, Commerce — hold for Clarke, Elbert, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Murray and Stephens counties and two counts of probation violation.
• Eric George Hyman, 35, 106 Clancy St., Salisbury, N.C. — drugs not in original container; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Oxycodone); possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; three counts of theft by bringing stolen property into the state-felony; three counts of theft by receiving stolen property-felony, two of which were firearms; and trafficking fentanyl.
• Frankie Douglas Kalb, 33, 202 Ethridge Rd., Auburn — two counts of failure to appear and four counts of probation violation.
• Jason Lamar McConnell, 45, 128 Paula St., Commerce — hold for Banks County and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Epifanio Candia Morales, 32, 140 Hanover Place, Athens — driving while unlicensed; giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; headlight violation; hold for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement; hold for Oconee County; and open container.
• Javon Terrel Sabb, 29, 1399 Hamilton Rd., Lawrenceville — possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Christopher Eugene Sampson, 39, homeless — obstruction of officers-felony and bicycle lights violation.
• Trevor Cole Sebastian, 25, 105 Sandy Ln. Ct., Jefferson — two counts of probation violation.
• Hayley Victoria Smith, 25, 40 Mt. View Cir., Covington — probation violation.
• Andrew Wayne Crozier, 49, 4961 Strickland Rd., Flowery Branch — driving on wrong side of the roadway; driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Jonathon Lee Elrod, 42, 1308 Ervin Chambers Rd., Maysville — suspended license and unregistered vehicle.
• William James Hulsey, 31, 217 Ila Rd., Commerce — hold for Banks County.
• Itrez Vandros Nelms, 32, 307 Dreamland Ct., Winder — driving while license is suspended or revoked and stop sign violation.
• Kathleen Frances June O'Brien, 28, 316 Tallassee Ln., Athens — DUI-alcohol; expired registration; and failure to maintain lane.
• Anthony Thomas Watkins, 38, 182 Owenby Ln., Martin — hold for Banks County.
• Shelby Elaine Cox, 43, 251 Reed St., Athens — probation violation.
• Brian Scott Taggart, 46, no address listed — failure to maintain lane possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
• Steve Deshawn Barrow, 28, 206 Rose Hill Pl., Athens — holds for Banks and Clarke counties and Toccoa.
• Leighanna Marie McElreath, 34, 80 Stevens Rd., Commerce — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Jason Grant Owens, 46, 5715 Berkshire Trace, Braselton — deposit account fraud (bad checks) $1,500 or more (felony).
• Maxwell Patrick Price, 46, 235 Wilbanks Cir., Commerce — aggravated assault-family violence act and terroristic threats and acts-family violence act (felony).
• Brian Phillip Schwelling, 54, 1655 Buckeye Rd., Fort Valley — theft by receiving stolen property-felony.
• Joshua Matthew Sorrow, 36, 220 First St., Maysville — failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements.
• Jimmy David Elliott, 51, 70 Bobcat Ln., Dahlonega — probation violation.
• Brian Keith Parker, 51, 531 Old Ridge Rd., Demorest — probation violation.
• Jason Matthew Stancil, 48, 188 Ramblers Inn Rd., Jefferson — two counts of failure to appear.
• Bethany Gail Smith, 32, 602 Brockton Loop, Jefferson — mandatory education for children between 6-16.
• Santos Gomez-Perez, 29, 25 Walnut St., Gainesville — pedestrian under the influence of drugs.
• Joshua Werner Stover, 36, 308 Roscoe Rd., Newnan — probation violation.
• Delano Chevaux Webster, 42, 1795 White Hall Forest Ct., Atlanta — failure to appear and bondsman off bond on three charges.
• Victor Hugo Armendariz, 28, Commerce — driving without a valid license and stop/yield sign violation.
• Jamie Antonia Colina Gutierrez, 44, 540 Oglethorpe Ave., Athens — driving without a valid license and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
• Trussell Robert Garner, 37, 140 Early Dr., Hartwell — aggravated battery and simple battery.
• Geovana Desire Rovelo-Funes, 20, 500 Kathwood Dr., Athens — driving while unlicensed and impeding traffic flow.
ARCADE PD
• Tailor Sanchez-Dominquez, 30, 114 Old Peter Rd., Athens — no license.
COMMERCE PD
• Guadalupe Gomez-Gomez, 28, 115 Bow Knot Ln., Gray Court, S.C. — driving without a valid license and speeding (78/55).
• Danny Keith McDaniel, 58, 773 Ila Rd., Commerce — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Kenyon Tyrone Rollin, 52, 511 Forest Path, Jefferson — possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; and taillight violation.
• Henry Alexander Sampson, 22, 63 Hillcrest St., Commerce — hold for Barrow County.
• Lazaro Maranjo-Gonzalez, 41, no address listed, Jefferson — driving without a valid license and no insurance.
• Mohamed A. Barrie, 35, 478 Lingbergh Dr. NE, Atlanta — driving on roadways laned for traffic; driving while license is suspended or revoked; nine counts of forgery of a financial transaction card; hold for Coweta County; and three counts of possessing, displaying or using identification of another without consent.
• Marcelino Garcia-Gutierrez, 48, 6750 Peachtree Industrial, Dunwoody — driving without a valid license and headlight violation.
• Kellie Michelle Wright, 52, 549 Danielsville St. Jefferson — DUI-drugs; possession and use of drug-related objects; and possession of methamphetamine.
• Harvest Linnon Scott III, 46, 734 Belmont St., Jefferson — entering auto-felony.
JEFFERSON PD
• Ronnie Neal Hunter, 51, 655 Potter House Rd., Jefferson — hold for Forsyth County.
• David Michael Krenzin, 33, 370 Peabody St., Athens — failure to appear.
• Stephanie Marilyn Morotti, 32, 4515 Holly Forest Dr., Gainesville — crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of heroin; and suspended registration.
• Johnathon Billy Ray Newman, 31, 5017 Timber Hills Dr., Oakwood — giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; hold for Hall County; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Detrick Lemar Thomas, 46, 2204 Carey Dr., Atlanta — forgery-felony.
• John William Wilkins, 42, 474 Davids Home Church Rd., Danielsville — criminal trespass.
• Carrie Delores Daniel, 52, 180 River Glenn Dr., Jefferson — terroristic threats and acts-felony.
• Gerald Jerome Bailey Jr., 48, 198 Old Hull Rd., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
• Anthony David Solorzano, 31, 441 Kiley Dr., Hoschton — driving while license is suspended or revoked; no proof of insurance; and removing or affixing a license plate with intent to conceal.
• Justin Ryan Griffith, 25, 2123 Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce — two counts of aggravated assault; kidnapping; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Kayla Ann Willoughby, 28, 300 Jims Ln., Nicholson — hold for Dawson County.
• Edwin Cayetano Soriano-Ramirez, 25, 1600 Campbell Dr., Athens — child safety restraints violation; driving while unlicensed; and speeding (77/55).
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
• James Kirkland Abee, 30, 5035 Weaver Rd., Gainesville — DUI; failure to maintain lane; and Move Over Law violation.
• Quinton Lashun Harris, 44, 464 State St., Commerce — driving on wrong side of roadway; driving within a gore or median; DUI-alcohol; endangering a child under 14 years of age; failure to maintain lane; improper turn or lane change; reckless driving; and too fast for conditions.
