The following arrests were recently made by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Timothy Kevin Burke, 43, 5435 Sugar Crest Dr., Sugar Hill — hold out of Gwinnett County and three counts of theft by taking-felony.
- Brianna Lynne Pacilea, 25, 508 Bay Creek Crossing, Loganville — simple assault-family violence.
- Michael Blake Shinall, 34, 134 Moore Rd., Athens – simple assault-family violence.
- Efrain Sierra Jr., 48, 548 Liberty ST., Orange, N.J. — license to be carried and exhibited on demand; speeding (100/70); and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
- Kevin Dewayne Smith, 43, 602 Turtle Creek Dr., Winder — two counts of failure to appear and bondsman off bond for the following: entering auto-felony and theft by taking.
- Carlos Ramirez-Alan, 19, 228 Paloma Tr., Athens — driving without a valid license.
- Matthew Edward Wright, 30, 221 Hwy. 72 W, Comer — hold for Franklin County.
- Rodney Evan Clark, 22, 1765 Cedar Grove Church Rd., Winder — criminal trespass-family violence.
- Deontay Trevyon Holtz, 26, 3442 Foster Ridge Tr., Snellville — failure to appear.
- Alvin James Pressley, 41, 2491 Post Whitehill Rd., Murrayville — two counts of probation violation.
- Joseph Lee Snyder, 26, 36 Fletcher Dr., Nicholson — probation violation.
- Juliet Norma Jones, 42, 260 Spring St., Commerce — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- James Larry Landrum, 42, 8281 Jefferson River Rd., Athens — criminal damage to property-second degree and disorderly conduct.
- Alvarran Janet Pompa, 22, 413 Jesweak Ct., Athens — driving without a valid license.
BRASELTON PD
- Brandon D. Christian Hicks, 22, 3063 Fields Dr., Lathonia — display of license plate violation; no proof of insurance; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
- Aaliyah Jhane Simien, 24, 3704 Meridian Ln., Douglasville — hold for Montgomery.
COMMERCE PD
- Leif Lafarra Wright, 32, 331 North Wood Dr., Commerce — failure to appear.
- Edgardo Caliani, 58, 120 Myrtle St., Elberton — driving without a valid license.
- Martin Eugene Sullivan, 19, 4293 New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson — cruelty to children-first degree.
- Justin Timothy Evans, 27, 52 King Rd., Commerce — driving while license is suspended and no insurance.
JEFFERSON PD
- Shorn Jermain Matthews, 47, 778 Main St., Talmo — hold for DeKalb County.
- Ryan Cole Blalock, 29, 2284 Shoal Creek Rd., Colbert — hold for Madison County.
PENDERGRASS PD
- Chadwin Vaughn Epps, 30, 3401 Banks Mountain Dr., Gainesville — two counts of possession of a controlled substance-felony (Fentanyl and methamphetamine).
