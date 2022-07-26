The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Brandon Deone Harris, 34, 342 Madison Ave., Colbert — duty upon striking an unattended vehicle.
- Benjamin Reed Heaslip, 36, 279 Northwood Dr., Commerce — two counts of criminal use of an article with an altered identification mark (other than a motor vehicle) and hold for Oconee County.
- Jesse Walter Moore, 30, 8964 Hwy. 441, Nicholson — battery-family violence; criminal trespass; and simple assault-family violence.
- Heather Lashay Richardson, 34, 220 Christian Rd., Nicholson — hold for Clarke County and probation violation.
- Callie Elaine Gary, 53, 491 W. O. Smith Rd., Jefferson — reckless conduct and simple battery-family violence.
- Jeff Paul Mealey, 51, 229 Leqacy Dr., Hoschton — hold for Forsyth County.
- Hugo Alfredo Medina Fuentes, 58, 830 McBright St., Gainsville — driving without a valid license and stop/yield sign violation.
- Trenton Cole Smith, 20, 4104 Greenwood, Gainesville — driving on roadways laned for traffic; driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; and furnishing, purchasing or possession of alcoholic beverages by persons below legal age.
- William Henry Darling IV, 40, 427 Swan Rd., Arcade — probation violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Perry Allen Turner, 45, 2505 Danielsville Rd. #8, Athens — failure to appear and hold for Clarke County.
- Givone Andrew Bellamy, 40, 1800 Stuart Ave., Albany — theft by conversion-felony.
- Michael Del Larry Bryant, 35, 3613 Baker Rd., Gainesville — probation violation.
- Divonte Untaveous Felts, 31, 137 Mandy Ln., Braselton — criminal damage to property-second degree and simple assault-family violence.
- Matthew Steven Yurina, 40, 3355 Hardman Morris Rd., Colbert — DUI-alcohol and obedience to authorized person directing traffic.
- Ricky Lee Stephens, 30, 124 Willoughby Homes, Commerce — hold for Carroll County.
- Marterus Omarean Phillips, 20, 1070 Amber Wave Ave., Hoschton — criminal damage to property-second degree and simple assault-family violence.
- Tyler Michael Pritchett, 23, 1163 Victron Dr., Hoschton — robbery and here for court.
- Anthony Frank Bolton Jr., 33, 2222 Crossing Pl., Commerce — battery; cruelty to children-third degree; and simple battery.
ARCADE PD
- Josue Serda, 23, 26 Maria Cir., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended and speeding (73/55).
BRASELTON PD
- Jessica Leigh Czentnar, 52, 480 Broadmoor Dr., Braselton — aggressive driving and simple battery.
- Joseph Jaman Lindsey, 41, 51 Hardin Terr., Jefferson — disorderly conduct and three counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
COMMERCE PD
- Ray Bernard Collins, 55, 190 Northside Dr., Commerce — hold for Hall County and probation violation.
- Amber Storm Lott, 30, no address listed — giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; three counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; and hold for Lowndes County.
- Timothy Lee Webb, 34, 127 Riley Rd., Commerce — theft by taking.
- Brent Allen Howington, 35, 2385 North Broad St., Commerce — hold for Banks County.
- Bobby Lee Rhodes, 51, 30 Carolton Way, Jefferson — chemical test for alcohol or drugs in blood and open container.
JEFFERSON PD
- Troy Steven Harrison, 29, 7216 Williams Rd., Flowery Branch — hold for Hall County and possession of methamphetamine.
- Larry Lee Hurst, 47, 139 Summit View Dr., Jefferson — criminal damage to property-second degree; disorderly conduct; and simple assault.
- Douglas Edward Shumake, 33, 523 Sunrise Ln., Pendergrass — hold for Hall County.
PENDERGRASS PD
- Don Michael Hornsby, 39, 737 Blacks Creek Church Rd., Danielsville — possession and use of drug-related objects and four counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
- Zachary Shawn Culpepper, 29, 60 Pleasant Hill, Talmo — hold for Habersham County.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- James Davis Melton, 32, 295 Cherry Mountain St., Forrest City, N.C. — driving while license is suspended or revoked; speeding; and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
- Brandi Lynn Reyes, 27, 295 Cherry Mountain St., Forest City, N.C. — possession of methamphetamine and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
- Luis Alberto Melendez-Hernandez, 54, 409 Hearth Pl., Lawrenceville — brake light/turn signal violation and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Quang Ngoc Le, 40, 515 Johnson Bridges Rd., Danielsville — following too closely and homicide by vehicle-second degree.
