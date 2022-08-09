The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Sherri Lynn Allen, 49, 138 Tanner Ln., Nicholson — four counts of probation violation.
- Franklin Jason Lee, 41, 95 North Ave., Athens — probation violation.
- Caleb Dewayne Key, 190 Hobb St., Royston — giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and probation violation-felony.
- Mark Allen Love, 40 Thurston Williams Rd., Maysville — false report of a crime.
- Randall Allen Norton, 1504 Gumlog Rd., Martin — probation violation.
- Shaddrick Shanard Pittard, 815 Horizon Pkwy., Buford — hold for Hall County and two counts of probation violation.
- Patrick Henry Prather, 159 Bough St., Commerce — hold for Stephens County.
- Nathena Cametta Bennefield, 1320 Castle Royale Ct., Lawrenceville — driving under the influence (DUI)-multiple substances; headlight violation; and open container.
- Lexis Leanne Conner, 3842 Winder Hwy., Jefferson — terroristic threats and acts.
- Paris Alease Pethel, 306 Church St., Pendergrass — terroristic threats and acts.
- Jacob Thomas Emerson Rich, 105 McAlpin Dr., Winterville — DUI-alcohol; failure to maintain lane; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; open container; and too fast for conditions.
- Malcolm Jahaad Robinson, 29, 548 Savannah Rose Way, Lawrenceville — failure to appear.
- Michael Scott Theodore Burnette, 24, 385 Nichols Rd., Pendergrass — failure to appear.
- Malik Tamir Hassan El-Amin, 24, 3161 Kesler Rd., Carnesville — probation violation.
- Jose Miguel Ojeda Y. Martinez, 30, 286 New Hope Rd., Lawrenceville — driving while unlicensed; tag light violation; and theft by taking.
- Kallie Faith Weaver, 22, 250 Sawtooth Oak Dr., Jefferson — battery-family violence and cruelty to children-third degree.
- Levi Taylor Long, 17, 2085 Waterworks Rd., Commerce — simple battery-family violence.
ARCADE PD
- Leticia Miralrio Rebollar, 2092 Thyatira-Brockton Rd., Jefferson — driving without a valid license and failure to stop at a stop sign.
BRASELTON PD
- Jakesmia Shirmere Gray, 636 E. Johnson St., Hartwell — giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; speeding; and violation of conditions on limited driving permit.
- Alvonte Marquis Inabinet, 29 North Vance St., Greensville, S.C. — hold for Greenville, S.C.
- Winfred Russell Jordan, 255 Gilbert Rd., Jefferson — driving on roadways laned for traffic; driving while license is suspended or revoked; DUI-drugs; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer-felony; speeding; move over law violation; no-passing zones; possession of methamphetamine; reckless driving; and seatbelt violation.
COMMERCE PD
- Alejandro Gabriel Pagan Alvarado, 24, 22591 Tuckahoe Rd., Alva, Fla. — driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding.
- Joshua Levi Little, 1541 Unity Church Cir., Maysville — identity theft fraud when using or possessing identity information concerning a person-felony.
- Charlie Joe Gillespie, 61, 95 Cedar Dr., Commerce — possession of cocaine.
JEFFERSON PD
- Latruntae Daqvis Appleby, 176 Pine St., Jefferson — hold for Dougherty County and theft by taking.
- Kaitlyn Marie Jarrard, 177 Flagstone Ave., Jefferson — DUI-alcohol; failure to maintain lane; and vehicles approaching or entering intersection violation.
PENDERGRASS PD
- Robert Allen Wonsey, 412 Antler Ln., Suwanee — possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; driving on roadways laned for traffic; failure to stop at a stop sign; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer-felony; and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Mentell LAnard Lumpkin, 267 Nowhere Ln., Athens — parole violation.
- Jose Mendiola-Garcia, 2035 Idlewood Rd., Tucker — driving without a valid license; following too closely; and hold for Bartow County.
- Luis Hernendez-NAvarro, 2025 Idlewood Rd., Tucker — hold for DeKalb County.
- Preston Lovell Smith, 23, 15690 Williams Bayliss Ct., Woodbridge, Va. — crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent; driving on roadways laned for traffic; driving without a valid license; DUI-drugs; duty to immediately report accidents; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer-felony; hit and run; interference with official traffic-control devices or railroad signs; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; speeding; no proof of insurance; three counts of reckless conduct; reckless driving; turning movements violation; when overtaken and passing on the right permitted violation; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Ziquan Earl Arthur, 20, 4407 6th Pl. NE, Washington, D.C. — possession of marijuana less than an ounce and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Iyanna Syria Smith, 20, 15680 William Bayliss Ct., Woodbridge, Va. — possession of marijuana less than an ounce and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Sincere Jacquan Smith, 19, 3316 Chauncey Pl., Mount Rainier, Md. — possession of marijuana less than an ounce and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Joshua Santez White, 25, 508 Pinnacle Dr., Stafford, Va. — DUI; expired tag; failure to maintain lane; failure to obey traffic-control devices; following too closely; move over law violation; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
