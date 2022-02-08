The following were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Tiffany Ann Barnette, 24, 224 Martin Luther King Dr., Winder — probation violation.
- Nathaniel Scott Griffin, 37, 148 Geiger Rd., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Brandon James Maness, 30, 121 Wheeler St., Alto — probation violation.
- Gerardo L. Martinez, 33, 991 Henry Terrace, Lawrenceville — criminal damage to property-second degree; criminal trespass; disorderly conduct; driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol-refusal; duty upon striking fixtures on highway; reckless driving; and simple battery-family violence.
- James Alan Parker Jr., 41, 136 Wood St., Commerce — two counts of probation violation.
- Michael Braden Rogers, 26, 2313 Hwy. 51, Maysville — probation violation.
- Christopher Ashley Stephens, 42, 4457 Fountain Dr., Gillsville — battery-family violence and cruelty to children-first degree.
- Jonathan Hunter Stovall, 30, 1029 Freeman Johnson Rd., Hoschton — probation violation.
- Benjamin Joseph Williams, 28, 3677 Lakeview Dr., Gainesville — failure to appear.
- Jovoy Jahier Wilson, 27, 210 Addenbrook Way, Hoschton — no proof of insurance and probation violation.
- Darren Jacob Wright, 34, 626 Russ Rumsey Rd., Maysville — probation violation.
- Jorge Bahena, 27, 6346 Athens Hwy., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Kristen Blair Gregory, 31, 1024 Finch Dr., Winder — driving on roadways laned for traffic; and DUI-alcohol.
- Narada Donnell Kelson, 38, 2984 Elmodel Hwy., Newton — disregard of traffic-control device and driving while license is suspended or revoked. The charges were taken out by the Commerce Police Department.
- Marquice Fayezon Gillespie, 30, 173 Hunter Rd., Jefferson — terroristic threats and acts-felony and 48-hour probation hold.
- Jerry Dan Grissom, 46, 178 Double Bridges Rd., Jefferson — 48-hour probation hold and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
- William Lester Rutledge Jr., 46, 736 Paden Dr., Lawrenceville — theft by deception-felony.
- Ricky Lateek Thomas, 34, 140 Lakeshore Cir., Braselton — two counts of probation violation.
- Memory Ann Goolsby, 41, 403 Jackedward Rd., Cornelia — probation violation.
- Ashley Renee Skinner, 36, 642 Jett Roberts Rd., Jefferson — three counts of probation violation.
- Sara Ann Statum, 31, 186 Cedar Ridge Dr., Braselton — probation violation.
- Lindsey Nicole Bryant, 42, homeless — hold for Gwinnett County.
- Alfonso Del Castillo Espino, 42, 278 Cabin Creek Dr., Nicholson — driving while unlicensed and tail light violation.
- Bianca Vernee Jackson, 32, 738 Archer Grove Rd., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Cortney Michele Nix, 37, 701 Wilbanks Rd., Winder — probation violation.
- Joshua Autrey Willard, 29, 711 Hillside Way, Maysville — drug court sanction; theft by conversion-felony; and theft by taking-felony.
- Andrew Antonio Wise, 42, 44 Fairground Rd., Lexington — trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs (Fentanyl), marijuana or methamphetamine.
- David Edward Browner, 46, 156 Leachman Rd., Commerce — theft by shoplifting.
- Samantha Lou Hornsby, 22, 86 Hampton St., Lula — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol and stop/yield sign violation.
- Kemarkus Jiaquez Merritt, 26, 26 Barnett Tr., Athens — driving while license is suspended; headlight violation; and driving a vehicle with suspended registration.
- Jorge Eduardo Ponce, 26, 287 Morrison Ln., Colbert — driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving under the influence (DUI)-multiple substances.
- Michael Alan Lance, 46, 742 Steeple Chase Dr., Lawrenceville — forgery-first degree and theft by taking.
- Amy Melissa Staud, 46, 2679 Jot Em Down Rd., Danielsville — aggressive driving; stopping, standing or parking in a prohibited place; suspended registration; and two counts of terroristic threats and acts-felony.
- Mary Margaret Westbrook, 43, 326 Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass — failure to appear.
- Brandy Lynn Jones, 41, 68 Creekwood Ct., Winder — mandatory education for children between 7-16.
ARCADE PD
- Felecia Marie Brown, 43, 2435 Lexington Rd., Athens — probation violation.
- Timothy Allen King II, 23, 4840 Holiday Villa Dr., Gainesville — probation violation.
- Christina Marie Barber, 51, 295 Springview Dr., Gainesville — driving without a valid license.
- Samuel Vaughn Torbett, 26, 612 Harry McCarty Rd., Bethlehem — driving while license is suspended or revoked and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
COMMERCE PD
- Michael Justin Porter, 33, 113 Barnes Rd., Commerce — driving while license is suspended; no proof of insurance; and suspended registration.
- David Kaagebari Ayovunefe, 22, 124 Brocket Dr., Athens — hold for Walton County.
- Sanquez Marion Howard, 22, 500 Kathwood Dr., Athens — theft by receiving stolen property-felony.
- Richard Douglas Adams, 55, 265 Hartsfield Rd., Commerce — theft by taking.
- Antonious Montez Clemmons Jr., 19, 115 Oak Bluff Dr., Athens — theft of service.
- Marcus Eugene Newton Jr., 51, 3428 Neese Commerce Rd., Commerce — hold for Walton County.
- Samantha Priscilla Santana, 30, 2314 Provential Point Dr., Gainesville — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
JEFFERSON PD
- Fellicia Nicole Davis, 39, 254 Chuckwagon Rd., Demorest — crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent; and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (Fentynal).
- Arthur Lee Jarrell III, 23, 140 Oak Ln., Jefferson — false name/date of birth; loitering or prowling; and obstruction of an officer.
- Tammy Sherell Snead, 43, 2401 Barwck St., Soperton — criminal attempt to commit a felony; criminal trespass; and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Joylynn Marie Arnold, 53, 181 Lavender Rd., Athens — probation violation.
- Frank Perry Williams, 41, 181 Lavender Rd., Athens — driving without a valid license and speeding.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- James Randall Perry, 32, 276 Pleasant Hill Church Rd., Winder — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Christopher Lee Greene, 38, 511 Hightower Trail, Jefferson — driving on wrong side of roadway; DUI-drugs-less safe; fleeing or attempting to elude-felon; incarceration order; obstruction of a law enforcement officer; possession of methamphetamine; reckless driving; speeding (105/55); tag light violation; 48-hour probation hold; and failure to obey traffic-control devices.
- Al Dhaleai Ali Ahmed Aiman, 32, 189 Alice Walker Dr., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding (78/65).
- Michael Douglas Arnold, 49, 145 Kings Circle, Athens — bake light/turn signal violation; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer-felony; speeding (142/55); driving on divided highways; driving on roadways laned for traffic; littering; reckless conduct; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; vehicles to drive on right side of roadway; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
- Felix Lopez Velasquez, 35, 935 Homer Rd., Commerce — driving without a valid license and too fast for conditions.
