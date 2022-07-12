The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Randy Browner, 60, 7669 Jefferson River Rd., Athens — driving under the influence (DUI)-less safe and open container.
- Shayna Alexis Jones, 29, 174 Hiawassee Ave., Athens — failure to appear; holds for Brookhaven and Clarke County; and bondsman off bond on one charge.
- William Morales Camargo, 40, 2254 Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass — criminal trespass; possession of methamphetamine; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Daniel Felipe Ortiz-Florez, 25, 70 Stephen St., Winder — discharging a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs; reckless conduct; and unauthorized discharge of firearms within 50 years of a public highway.
- Karen Valdez Betancour, 40, 2512 Deep Wood, Loganville — driving without a valid license and failure to stop at a stop sign.
- Yazmin Aide Castaneda, 35, 1345 Richard Ave., Gainesville — mandatory education for children between 6-16.
- Kelly Oneal Cox, 29, 194 Ed Coile Rd., Hull — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Trevor Lawrence-Chandler Smith, 17, 697 Howell Ridge Rd., Ball Ground — hold for Cherokee County.
- William Cade Brooks, 45, 114 Quail Valley Rd., Auburn — probation violation and bondsman off bond on one charge.
- Marquavius Antonio Hendrix, 32, 6584 Bent Creek Dr., Rex — probation violation.
- Larry Joseph Karr, 71, 284 Crestwood Cir., Commerce — sexual battery.
- Alan Garrison OBryant, 22, 8 Shade Glade Place, Winterville — hold for Clarke County and probation violation.
- Salvador Chavez Rosales, 34, 1465 Hwy. 129, Athens — probation violation.
- Koliyah Tasheonna Rittenberry, 24, 156 Putters Dr., Athens — theft by shoplifting.
- Joanna Brandi-Nicole Westbrook, 24, 136 Hunter Ridge Ln., Nicholson — possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of cocaine.
- Emonyea Daishawn Eley, 27, 5948 El Segundo Way, College Park — theft by deception-felony.
- Carmen Marie Gary, 53, 437 Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Melissa Ann Leach, 38, 48 Wildflower Rd., Braselton — battery; hold for Barrow County; and two counts of probation violation.
- Asia Paige Scoggins, 42, 371 Roosevelt Blvd., Commerce — failure to appear; mandatory education for children between 7-16; and bondman off bond on one charge.
- Christopher Bobby Swaim, 45, 735 Blacks Creek Church Rd., Danielsville — bondman off bond on one charge.
- Edgar Delgado, 24, 33 Braeburn Dr., Athens — probation violation.
- Sergio Alan Flores, 28, 1098 Blind Brook Cir., Hoschton — probation violation.
- Shanina Maxine Hall, 36, 869 Knollwood Dr., Winder — failure to appear.
- Jarvis Dant'ea Smith, 31, 201 Washington St., Atlanta — hold for Fulton County.
- Gavin Anthony Chesney, 42, 205 Garnet Ridge Dr., Athens — hold for Clarke County.
ARCADE PD
- Cornelious Norwood, 37, 248 Deer Pkwy., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding (75/55).
- Alberto Servin-Sevilla, 48, 400 Jefferson Hwy., Athens — driving while unlicensed; expired tag; and speeding (73/55).
- Laneika Jawanua Curry, 47, 260 Hawthorne Ext., Athens — probation violation.
BRASELTON PD
- Jose Luis Guevara Macilla, 45, 44 Ivory Pl., Hoschton — driving without a valid license; following too closely; hit and run; and no proof of insurance.
COMMERCE PD
- Michael Brian Stephenson, 42, 28 Andy Ct., Commerce — two counts of battery-family violence and obstructing or hindering a person making an emergency telephone call.
- Alexis Patricia Alba, 28, 140 Creekdale Dr., Commerce — battery-family violence.
- Juventino Mendoza Garcia, 30, 105 Hillstone Place, Athens — battery-family violence.
- Larry Joseph Karr, 71, 284 Crestwood Cir., Commerce — child molestation and sexual battery.
- Andrew James Walkden, 44, 356 Shannon Way, Lawrenceville — hold for Gwinnett County.
- John Cale Hunnicut, 53, 503 Lakeview Heights Cir., Cornelia — hold for Henry County.
HOSCHTON PD
- Eniyah Jaliea Harrell, 21, 953 Blind Brook Cir., Hoschton — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer-felony and registration violation.
JEFFERSON PD
- Davius Lanier Casteen, 23, 301 Barber Rd., Commerce — criminal damage to property-second degree and simple assault.
- Luis Fernando Giraldo-Lopez, 44, 6236 Abercon Ave., Dunwoody — simple battery.
- Sydnei Janne Tomlinson, 26, 3707 Coldwater Ln., Snellville — DUI.
- Wyatt Warren Mercer, 19, 235 Deerfield Rd., Bogart — two counts of entering auto with intent to commit theft or felony; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and possession of tools for commission of a crime.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- David Edward Browner, 47, 156 Leachman Rd., Commerce — failure to appear.
- Pedro Lucas Garcia, 49, 916 Midtown Way, Gainesville — speeding (74/55); two counts of seat belt violation; and driving without a valid license.
