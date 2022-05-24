The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Jimmy Richard Agan, 58, 1174 Concord Rd., Shadyville — holds out of Greenville, S.C. and the South Carolina Department of Parole and probation violation.
- Juan Carlos Barbosa, 46, no address listed — driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to yield at a yield sign.
- Justin Michael Coe, 33, 191 Hospital Rd., Commerce — two counts of probation violation and hold for Banks County.
- Darrell Bernard Dansby Jr., 33, 36 Jefferson Ave., Hoschton — battery-family violence.
- Joseph Michael Gomez, 31, 1616 Springhill Ct., Monroe — failure to appear and bondsman off bond for one charge.
- Jonathan Nolan Lee Ivester, 23, 485 Oak Ave., Jefferson — holds out of Barrow and Stephens counties; probation violation; and theft by taking-felony.
- Jared Benjimen Kernan, 39, 2625 Waters Edge Dr., Gainesville — hold for Barrow County.
- Darrell Dean Sizemore, 52, 240 North Ave., Athens — failure to appear.
- Robert Charles Curry Jr., 23, 102 Westchester Ln., Athens — driving without a valid license and speeding (78/45).
- Yosvi Isauro Gomez Alanzo, 24, 906 Elwell Ave., Greensboro, N.C. — driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving without a license.
- Richard Lyons Jr., 51, 187 Ashmore Dr., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Clayton David Bennett, 32, 569 Horseshoe Bend, Maysville — hold for Clarke County and production order.
- James Daniel Chronicle, 45, 575 Deconshire Walk Dr., Suwanee — driving on roadways laned for traffic; two counts of failure to stop at a stop sign; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer-felony; hold for Hall County; license to be carried and exhibited on demand; operation of a vehicle on approach of authorized emergency vehicles; overtaking and passing violation; two counts of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute; four counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; reckless driving; two counts of tampering with evidence-felony; and seatbelt violation.
- Ashlee Sabrina Elrod, 40, 4750 Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Adam Ray Evans, 30, 122 Wesley Way, Commerce — failure to appear and coming off bond on two charges.
- Amario Gemil Huff, 18, 127 Willoughby Homes, Commerce — affray (fighting).
- Kahlil Amir Watkins, 18, 1346 Oak Grove Rd., Athens — affray (fighting).
- Billy Ray Bachelor, 39, 1646 Mountain Creek Rd., Pendergrass — brake light violation; display of license plates violation; visibility (glazed material) violation; driving while license is suspended or revoked; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; no registration; possession of a Schedule I controlled substance (Fentanyl); and two counts of probation violation.
- Kevin LaFayette Burton Jr., 23, 274 Briarwood Ln., Hull — probation violation.
- Joshua Shane Johnson, 33, 112 Maple Rd., Toccoa — criminal damage to property-second degree and theft by taking-felony.
- Clarence Walter Small, 26, 1350 Marlow Dr., Gainesville — probation violation.
- Marty Blake Cain, 40, 4922 Viero Dr., Flowery Branch — two counts of contempt of State Court; disorderly conduct; hold for Hall County; probation violation; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Harold Demetrice Poole, 38, 45 Maria Cir., Jefferson — hold for Gwinnett County and probation violation.
- Roy Hanes Stancil, 32, 1000 Crystal Brook Way, Monroe — hunting deer at night with aid of light; hunting from a motor vehicle; and hunting upon or discharging weapons across a public road.
- Johnny Carlton Wright, 65, 342 Bennett Rd., Homer — probation violation.
- Devin Taylor Stancil, 29, 176 Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson — three counts of mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- Nelson Joel Gamez, 23, 3177 Crystal Narcos, Peachtree City — driving without a valid license and hold for ICE.
- Tyteunna Anya Hall, 18, 288 Bailey St., Athens — theft by shoplifting.
- Termaine Johnson, 18, 350 Beaver Pointe Dr., Winterville — theft by shoplifting.
- Jessica Michael Arroyo, 22, 4386 Rolling Ridge, Gillsville — battery-family violence.
- Antoni Cu'Davious Hull, 21, 210 Bentwood Trail, Winterville — hold for Clarke County.
COMMERCE PD
- Louie Richard Beasley, 61, 284 Arlington Ln., Commerce — hold for Banks County and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
- Tracy Blane Waldron Jr., 39, 143 East Cambell St., Winder — hold for Barrow County.
- Joel Rayvon Cotton, 32, 444 Highland Ave., Atlanta — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-alcohol.
- Billy Ray Hunt, 62, 38 Cotton St., Commerce — disorderly conduct.
- Seth Andrew Jackson, 20, 69 Piedmont St., Commerce — disorderly conduct.
- Lucas Santiz-Lopez, 38, 935 Homer Rd., Commerce — aggravated child molestation and hold for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.
- Markeitha Renee Davis, 33, 2463 Oakleaf Cir., Lithonia — simple assault.
- Julia Marie Black, 34, 783 McDonald Cir., Commerce — posssession of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
JEFFERSON PD
- Hunter Wayne Houston, 21, 22 Thornhill Cir., Jefferson — aggravated assault and criminal trespass-family violence.
- Michael Dennis Payne, 53, 366 Sol Dr., Commerce — public drunkenness and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Keith Alan Kennett, 26, 898 Hunter Rd., Jefferson — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; failure to maintain lane; and speeding (70/55).
MAYSVILLE PD
- Anthony Andrew Buice, 56, 154 Highland Way, Maysville — driving while license is suspended; no insurance; and operating an unregistered vehicle.
- James Thomas OKelley III, 34, 265 Clay St., Maysville — hold for Banks County and possession of methamphetamine.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Melissa Kaye Latty, 34, 2437 Plainview Rd., Maysville — DUI-drugs (Methadone); endangering a child by DUI; failure to maintain lane; and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
- Joey Levi Ledbetter, 24, 192 Gilbert Rd., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked; failure to maintain lane; and tire violation.
- Delano Chevaux Webster, 41, 2601 Beeler Dr., Atlanta — driving while license is suspended or revoked; operation of a vehicle without a current plate; and turning movement violation.
- Claudia Noemi Sasser, 48, 3458 Sunny Dr., Lilburn — DUI-alcohol-less safe and improper turn or lane change.
- Jeffery Lewis Coker, 59, 21 Oak St., Arnoldsville — driving while license is suspended or revoked; impeding traffic flow; and moped operators must be licensed.
