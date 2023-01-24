The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Haley Aikens Bray, 29, 116 Hill Top Rd., Athens — battery-family violence.
- Windell Carter, 47, 353 Franklin St., Braselton — probation violation.
- Fabian Ducila, 19, 9700 Court Glen Dr., Houston, Texas — burglary; hold for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE); and loitering or prowling.
- Stacey Allen Jackson, 59, 1135 Forest Acres Cir., Athens — failure to appear; hold for Madison County; and coming off bond for four charges.
- Donterrious Antwan King, 32, 5584 Hwy. 301, Claxton — failure to appear.
- Donald Lamar Martin, 57, 34 Fairground Cir., Lexington — driving while license is suspended or revoked and hold for Clarke and Oconee counties.
- Crispin Molina-De La Rosa, 34, 3023 Kingstone Hwy., Rome — hold for ICE and probation violation.
- David Ernest Moore, 64, 216 Railroad St., Jefferson — failure to appear.
- Elijah Zackir Norton, 17, 196 Sagefield Cir., Maysville — probation violation and hold for Hall County.
- Ryan James Ohart, 34, 69 S. Harmony St., Commerce — probation violation.
- Justin Duan Pattman, 31, 1112 Ridgeway Rd., Commerce — battery-family violence and cruelty to children.
- Christopher Austin Ringwalt, 25, 4807 Summerset Ct., Acworth — probation violation.
- Andrew Levi Wright, 33, 3414 Athens Hwy., Gainesville — probation violation.
- Fernando Martin Carmona, 38, 129 Hampton Creek Rd., Commerce — driving without a valid license.
- Joshua Travis Dix, 36, 115 Waterford Ct., Jefferson — battery-family violence; three counts of cruelty to children; two counts of simple battery against law enforcement; and three counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
- Jamar Nicholas Pearce, 20, 5822 Westpark Dr., Charlotte, N.C. — driving without a valid license; giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; headlight violation; and no proof of insurance.
- Andrew Franklin Roberts, 41, 330 County Farm Rd., Jefferson — hold for Banks County.
- Tina Michelle Smith, 50, 160 Old Ridge Rd., Commerce — hold for Banks County.
- Maya Cheylon Sattelman, 29, 148 Coleridge Ct., Athens — hold for Clarke County.
- Carlos Velasco, 20, 311 Hickory Way, Maysville — driving without a valid license.
- Martin Yair Garcia-Villapando, 23, 5204 Hopewell Ln., Gainesville — failure to appear; hold for Hall County; and bondsman off bond for one charge.
- Montray Malcolm Poole, 27, 424 Jefferson River Rd., Athens — hold to transport.
- Jasohn Ray Addison, 34, 445 Markhan St. SW, Atlanta — failure to appear.
- Christopher Brandon Brown, 41, 474 Whitney Rd., Jefferson — reckless conduct.
- Dale Karye Elliott Jr., 17, 3041 Ferncliff Trace, Braselton — robbery; simple battery; and terroristic threats and acts.
- Warren David Johnson, 33, 157 Savannah Ave., Athens — probation violation.
- Benjamin Wade Paul, 39, 1888 Geron Williamson Rd., Lyons — failure to appear; hold for Barrow County; and theft by taking.
- Jesse Allan Reid, 34, 650 Old Commerce Rd. Ext., Athens — obstructing or hindering a person making an emergency telephone call and simple battery.
- Rafael Lopez Perez, 41, 122 Banks Rd., Jefferson — no license and taillight violation.
- John Caleb Nelms, 43, 1730 Crooked Creek Rd., Athens — probation violation.
- Gavyn Dean Bruce, 17, 34 Hickory Hollow Dr., Jefferson — terroristic threats and acts.
- Lindsey Alexandrea Moore, 34, 815 Harrison Sq., Gainesville — theft by taking.
- Kenyatta Danyell Williams, 44, 247 Brookedale Dr., Americus — identity fraud-felony.
ARCADE PD
- David Edward Browner, 47, 156 Leachman Rd., Commerce — driving while license is suspended or revoked and operation of an unregistered vehicle.
BRASELTON PD
- John Landfrance Baptiste, 31, 850 Hillcrest Green Dr., Lawrenceville — no proof of insurance; obstruction of officers; reckless driving; speeding; and visibility violation.
- Darron Donnell Ross, 20, 575 Cool Weather Dr., Lawrenceville — theft by taking-felony.
COMMERCE PD
- Cheyenne Taylor Mathews, 24, 976 Sheep Rd., Commerce — driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI-alcohol; and light violation.
- Mack Christopher McKinney, 49, Commerce Inn, Commerce — driving while license is suspended or revoked and no proof of insurance.
- James Sturgeon Smith, 70, 6177 Hickory Rd., Atlanta — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-multiple substances.
- Lararus Markeith Fleming, 31, 198 Old Hull Rd., Athens — hold for Clarke County and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act.
JEFFERSON PD
- Gregory Lewis Mack, 31, 3008 Ember Dr., Decatur — driving without a valid license; no proof of insurance; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and suspended registration.
- Gary Samuel Brown, 46, 184 Piedmont Rd., Commerce — DUI-alcohol; speeding (75/55); and vehicles to drive on right side of roadway violation.
- Sean Paul Jean, 28, 1617 Madison Ln., Madison — possession of marijuana less than an ounce and speeding (79/55).
- Ruben Pedraza, 27, 318 Chardonnay Trace, Braselton — driving on roadways laned for traffic; driving without a valid license; DUI-alcohol while operating a commercial vehicle; open container; tire violation; and turning movement violation.
- Michael Keith Cross, 20, 134 Charleston Dr., Elmore, Ala. — driving with a suspended or revoked license; improper turn; leaving the scene of an accident/hit and run; no insurance; removing or affixing a license plate with intent to conceal; and window tint violation.
- Edward Clay Anderson, 64, 93 Meadowlark Ln., Toccoa — hold for Barrow County and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
- Robert Dontez Randolph Jr., 38, 165 Ivy St., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Joseph Russell Angel Jr., 44, 1823 Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson — hold for Banks County.
- Billy Michael Headley, 59, 395 Hawthorne Ave., Athens — driving without a valid license.
MAYSVILLE PD
- Brian Joseph Humphries, 50, 401 Hoke St., Maysville — battery-family violence; cruelty to children-third degree; and theft by taking.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Jose Miguel Romero Limo, 31, 67 Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo — driving while unlicensed; DUI; failure to report an accident with injury, death or damage; failure to yield when turning left; and hit and run.
- Gabriel Bruce Tisdale, 21, 128 Brown Bridge Rd., Commerce — DUI-alcohol; failure to obey traffic-control devices; and no proof of insurance.
- Dustin Crede Bellotte, 43, 106 Reed St., Homer — driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI-drugs; and seat belt violation.
- Emmanuel Wreh, 48, 3113 Rockview Dr., Loganville — DUI-multiple substances; open container; and brake light/signal violation.
