The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Shawn Michael Caldwell, 32, 7425 Savannah Dr., Ooltewah, Tenn. — hold for Walker County.
- Frederick Kennedy Daniels, 58, 110 B. Wilson Rd., Commerce — probation violation.
- Larry Scott Griffin, 53, 5909 Hwy. 82 Spur, Maysville — probation violation.
- Randall Lamar Harper, 30, 200 Foxhall Rd., Spartanburg, S.C. — affixing tint to windows or windshields; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
- Brandon Deone Harris, 35, 342 Madison Ave., Colbert — probation violation.
- Zedekiah Arnold Howington, 23, 197 Peachtree St., Lavonia — hold for Gwinnett County and probation violation.
- Steven Thomas Inglett, 57, 2628 Old Gainesville Hwy., Talmo — hold for Statham and incarceration order.
- Marvin Stanley Ledford, 29, 7987 Pendergrass Rd., Hoschton — probation violation.
- Ashley Nicole McCannon, 22, 1450 South Broad St., Monroe — probation violation.
- Ryan James Ohart, 34, 759 S. Elm St., Commerce — failure to appear.
- Efrain Perez-Vasquez, 27, 260 Angels Way, Hendersonville, N.C. — driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving without a valid license.
- James Samuel Polly Jr., 58, 103 Doster Rd., Jefferson — simple assault-family violence and simple battery-family violence.
- Cachet Nicole Roberts, 34, 139 Short Cut Rd., Nicholson — possession of drug-related objects; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (fentanyl); possession of methamphetamine; and suspended registration.
- Maxwell Maddox Aldridge, 19, 195 Camille Ct., Jefferson — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; following too closely; and serious injury by vehicle.
- Alisha Christine Buice, 33, 154 Highland Way, Maysville — holds for Braselton and Hall County.
- Guny Esau Martinez-Lucas, 22, 906 Rafford Wilson Rd., Commerce — failure to maintain lane and no license.
- Victor Alejandro Quintero-Rodriguez, 26, 1007 Chase Village Dr., Jonesboro — driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving while unlicensed.
- Jonathan Adam Richardson, 41, 212 James St., Winder — DUI-alcohol; failure to obey traffic control devices; and open container.
- Toya Matrice Thomas, 41, 260 Gentry Dr., Athens — no insurance; suspended license; and suspended registration.
- Robert Filcito Corpus, 37, 316 North Ave., Jefferson — hold for Barrow County; probation violation; two counts of simple assault-family violence; simple battery against a law enforcement officer; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
- William Timothy Eison, 54, 675 Stone View Dr., Hoschton — simple battery-family violence.
- Linda Sue Holmes, 61, 98 Jims Ln., Nicholson — possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
- Muhammad Imran, 39, 3513 Al Mangum Rd., Talmo — criminal trespass and duty upon striking fixtures on roadway.
- Johnny Troy Patterson, 54, 3832 Leach Rd., Gainesville — battery-family violence and criminal trespass.
- Robert Kenneth Poole, 64, 1412 Craig Dr., Sugarhill — three counts of probation violation.
- Sissy Lynn Walker, 41, 276 Waterplant Rd., Commerce — hold for Habersham County.
- Taylor Caine McKinzie, 25, 347 Kellog Dr., Colbert — probation violation.
- Randall Allen Norton, 66, 7922 Hwy. 59, Lavonia — probation violation.
- Justin Earl Sailors, 26, 152 Hickory St., Commerce — financial transaction card fraud.
- Kenneth Wayne Simmons, 40, 301 Indian River Dr., Jefferson — hold for Hall County; simple assault-family violence; and simple battery-family violence.
- Jasmine Nicole McCormick, 30, 575 Concord Rd., Jefferson — criminal damage to property-first degree.
- Miranda Denise Moore, 23, 12076 Jefferson Rd., Athens — simple battery.
ARCADE PD
- Juan Jose Carreon-Lopez, 46, 275 Hale Rd., Maysville — driving while unlicensed and failure to move over.
BRASELTON PD
- Wilman Sigfredo Castillo-Leiva, 25, 615 Ridgewood Ave., Gainesville — driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI-alcohol; open container; and operation of a vehicle on approach of authorized emergency vehicles.
- Adolphus Jerrard Bullock, 45, 918 Lake Drive Ct., Stone Mountain — driving while license is suspended or revoked; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; and suspended vehicle registration.
- Damion Keyshawn Chambers, 18, 316 Carter Rd., Lot 33, Auburn — headlight violation; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; no proof of insurance; notice of change of address or dame; and possession of a controlled substance (THC oil).
COMMERCE PD
- Raymond Allen Weller, 38, 285 Highland Park Dr., Athens — hold for Hall County.
- Ebony Cornelia Edwards, 32, 3614 Sand Hill Dr., East, Conyers — too fast for conditions (77/55) and no license.
- Ami Marie Sanders, 37, 807 Sims Harris Rd., Maysville — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-alcohol.
- Erson Gabriel Vasquez-Escobar, 42, 158 Nightingale Ct., Lexington, S.C. — driving while unlicensed and hands-free violation.
- Doncrecia Remond Morris, 36, 302 Arlington Ln., Commerce — driving while license is suspended or revoked and taillight violation.
- Fernando Baez Hilagor, 38, 480 Old Colony Way, Commerce — too fast for conditions and driving without a valid license.
- Vincent Lee Bradley, 43, 445 Brandy Dr., Commerce — aggravated assault; reckless conduct; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Desmond Thomas West, 56, no address listed — probation violation.
- James Bryan Griffin, 44, 1680 Hwy. 82, Winder — hold for Franklin County.
JEFFERSON PD
- Michael Dean Healan, 37, 915 Lynn Ave., Jefferson — battery-family violence and simple battery-family violence.
- Peter Enitan Oloba, 26, 3132 Kittery Dr., Snellville — probation violation.
- Gower Rufus Parker III, 23, 35 Ashley Way, Jefferson — hold for Hall County.
- Dominnick James Still, 20, 38 Dunahoo Rd., Winder — probation violation.
- Terrance Terrell White Jr., 22, 633 Vaughn St., Athens — hold for Hall County.
- Ian-Francis Honorat, 40, 4663 Hwy. 52, Gainesville — DUI.
- Teto Korha, 30, 1647 Marakanda Trail, Sugar Hill — driving while license is suspended and speeding (88/55).
- Tommy Ray Williams, 34, 250 Glen Haven Ave., Athens — driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding.
- Stark Andrew Davis, 52, 270 River Bottom Rd., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked and registration violation.
- Michael Lee Sedano, 31, 5267 Cardinal Ln., Lilburn — probation violation.
JACKSON COUNTY CORRECTIONAL INSTITUTE
- Steven Shane Keyros, 35, 1473 Whitehill School Rd., Commerce — loitering near inmates after being ordered to desist.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Cornelious Antwaine Norwood, 38, 248 Deer Pkwy., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to maintain lane.
- Tanya Annette Woodruff, 50, 943 Wilson Cemetery Rd., Nicholson — DUI and failure to maintain lane.
- Jack Harwood Delbridge, 40, 400 Spring Ridge Trace, Roswell — DUI; driving while license is suspended or revoked; improper tag display; and possession of an open container in a vehicle passenger area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.