The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Danielle Sharlotte Flowers, 39, 114 Electra Ln., Summerville, S.C. — probation violation.
- Luis Fernando Giraldo-Lopez, 45, 6236 Abercon Ave., Dunwoody — probation violation.
- Christopher Mac Robinson, 57, 1384 Pocket Rd., Braselton — abandonment of certain dangerous drugs, poisons or controlled substances; tampering with evidence; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; and trafficking in fentanyl.
- Eric Jason Ulbrich, 49, no address listed — abandonment of certain dangerous drugs, poisons or controlled substances; driving while license is suspended or revoked; hold for Banks County; operation of a vehicle without a current plate; probation violation; removing or affixing a license plate with intent to conceal; tampering with evidence-felony; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; and trafficking in fentanyl.
- Mason Bailey Haynie, 17, 187 Drew Ln., Athens — driving while license is suspended and failure to maintain lane.
- Rodrigo Orozco, 30, 244 Green Hill Cir., Gainesville — unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance.
- Ashton Lane Puryear, 19, 313 Drake Woods Rd., Danielsville — probation violation.
- Charlotte Gabrielle Boyer, 20, 53 Boone Rd., Maysville — probation violation.
- Termichael Rodfredrick Rhodes, 26, 640 Jack Sharp Rd., Colbert — probation violation.
- Justin Alexander Robinson, 29, 1269 Harmony Grove Church Rd., Auburn — burglary-first degree (felony); criminal damage to property-second degree; hold for Barrow County; and two counts of probation violation.
- Jeffrey Wade Williams, 37, 220 Christian Rd., Nicholson — burgarly-first degree (felony); and criminal damage to property-second degree.
- Jin Hae Choi, 56, 223-26 58th Ave., Oakland Gardens, N.Y. — driving while license is suspended or revoked; failure to stop at a stop sign; no proof of insurance; and passing in a no-passing zone.
- Christopher Harrison Shouse, 25, 355 Pine Forest Way, Commerce — pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another.
- Julia Ann Dyer, 41, 6314 Lights Ferry Rd., Flowery Branch — criminal damage to property-second degree (party to a crime).
- Timothy Ray Gee, 61, 3029 Joe Chandler Rd., Gainesville — loitering or prowling.
- James David Mitchell, 48, 211 Sandy Lane Ct., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; no proof of insurance; possession of methamphetamine; and suspended registration.
- Judy Christi Smith, 46, 3111 Trotters Ridge, Gainesville — probation violation.
- Luz Alma Angel-Echeurria, 62, 5423 Magnolia Dr., Buford — driving without a valid license.
- Ayonsa Cequoria Sanders, 33, 1110 B. Wilson Rd., Commerce — hold for Clarke County.
- Erin Cheyenne Seabolt, 28, 87 Mountain Laurel Cir., Dahlonega — hold for Lumpkin County.
- Dequan Jhamaris Winns, 28, 881 Walnut Woods Dr., Braselton — hold for Clarke County.
- Chadtavious Trevon Adams, 27, 29 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem — probation violation.
- Sherry Andrea Chester, 47, 650 Lakeview Dr., Nicholson — stop/yield sign violation and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Leland Bernard Hollis III, 35, 3955 Falcon Pkwy., Flowery Branch — driving without a valid license; drugs not in original container; two counts possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (amphetamine/dextroamphetamine and oxycodone); removing or affixing a license plate with intent to conceal; stop/yield sign violation; and taillight violation.
- Kathy Marie Ramsey, 39, 458 Hembree Rd., Maysville — driving under the influence (DUI)-drugs.
- Sean Michael Conner, 42, 3302 Toccoa Hwy., Clarkesville — hold for Gwinnett County.
- Mikaya Gabriell Cooler, 23, 112 Wisteria Way, Athens — driving while license is suspended.
- Prairie Anne Rawlings, 43, 2500 Shallowford Rd. NE, Atlanta — too fast for conditions; driving on roadways laned for traffic; and DUI-alcohol.
- Cherree Lynn Smith, 58, 3488 Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass — six counts of theft by taking.
- Nathan Tyler Browning, 22, 4962 Cash Rd., Flowery Branch — hold for Clarke County and probation violation.
- Kimberly Justine Crowe, 37, 965 Liberty Bell Run, Hoschton — probation violation.
- Michael Wayne Edwards, 48, 65 Timber Ridge Dr., Athens — two counts of aggravated assault-family violence; criminal damage to property-second degree; hold for Barrow County; indictment arrest warrant; simple assault; and simple battery-family violence.
- Kelly Lassetta Harris, 30, 275 Steeple Chase Rd., Nicholson — theft of services-felony.
- Jesse Daniel Major, 35, 382 Beaver Creek Dr., Commerce — probation violation.
- Jonathan Codey Canup, 31, 592 Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson — probation violation.
- Najibah Malik, 40, 330 Wintercreek Way, Commerce — violation of a family violence order.
- Michael Clint Pruitt, 35, 436 Piedmont Rd., Hull — probation violation.
- Cole Earl Robert, 60, no address listed — hold for Walton County.
- Nicolas Nehemias Vicente, 32, 72 Lesure Dr., Savannah — probation violation.
ARCADE PD
- Willie B. Taylor, 27, 582 Gordon St., Jefferson — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Robert Dontez Randolph Jr., 38, 165 Ivy St., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended and operating an unsafe vehicle.
BRASELTON PD
- Tevita Halaliku Koloamatangi, 41, 6545 White Walnut Way, Braselton — hold for Houston County.
- Iesha Maureen Daniels, 32, 4537 Thompson Mill Rd., Decatur — hold for Clayton County.
COMMERCE PD
- Thomas Joseph Blankenship, 42, 290 Cemetery St., Maysville — DUI-drugs-less safe.
- Jerry Lee Gillespie, 57, 219 Cedar Dr., Commerce — theft by shoplifting.
- Paul Dennis Gillespie, 66, 219 Cedar Dr., Commerce — hold for Pardons and Parole and theft by shoplifting (party to a crime).
- Rodolfo Escobar Espinosa, 45, 935 Homer Rd. Lot 34, Commerce — driving without a valid license and stop/yield sign violation.
- Jamie Lynn Tootle, 49, group home, Swainsboro — failure to appear.
- Damien Lee Weathers, 17, 418 Old Harden Orchard Rd., Commerce — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI.
- Anthony Christopher Bland, 24, 3108 Waterworks Rd., Commerce — failure to appear; hold for Stephens County; obstruction of an officer; and two counts of possession of a controlled substance-felony (heroin and methamphetamine).
- Jerry John Still, 42, 349 Valley Hill Rd., Stockbridge — deposit account fraud (bad checks) $1,500 or more (felony).
- Fred Darryl Foster, 30, 4619 Hudson River Church Rd., Danielsville — hold for Danielsville.
- Steven Michael Rylee, 48, 1733 Hwy. 98, Maysville — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-drugs-less safe.
- Cara Celeste Larko, 54, 271 Nowhere Rd., Danielsville — possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession and use of drug-related objects; and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
- Jessie Wade Allen, 39, 787 Cabin Creek Rd., Nicholson — driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI-alcohol-less safe; and receipt, possession or transport of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
- Dee Thomas Figueroa, 59, 45 Baugh St., Commerce — public drunkenness.
JEFFERSON PD
- Jose Jovanny Mercado, 26, 173 Woodale St., Hull — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Russell Ross Moore, 59, 5687 Winder Hwy., Jefferson — leaving the scene of an accident.
- Joseph Bradley Kelly, 28, 265 I. W. Davis Rd., Jefferson — entering auto.
- Maxwell Gbanjah Carter, 57, 575 Concord Rd., Jefferson — criminal trespass-family violence and simple battery-family violence.
- Gavin Trace Lawrence, 23, 3167 Sycamore Ln., Marietta — DUI-alcohol/controlled substance; failure to maintain lane; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; obedience to traffic control device violation; and turning movements violation.
- Timothy Ray Metcalf, 39, 146 Pine St., Jefferson — two counts of identity theft fraud when using/possessing identity information concerning a person.
- Richard Mitchell III, 35, 146 Pine St., Jefferson — brake lights/turn signal violation; coming off bond for two charges; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; possession of marijuana; possession of methamphetamine; and failure to appear.
- Norma Isabel Ruiz-Chavez, 46, 130 Hanover Pl., Apt. 4, Athens — driving without a valid license.
- Luis Angel Santander-Zambrano, 22, 141 Wynn Way, Pendergrass — unlawful purchase/possession of 20 ounces or less of low-THC oil.
- Christopher Lee Thomas, 31, 160 Oak Hill Dr., Piedmont, S.C. — speeding (99/55) and reckless driving.
- Jorge Cucul Caz, 33, 2225 Business 129, Jefferson — cruelty to children-third degree.
- Donovan Reed Thurmond, 28, 1410 Brock Rd., Athens — battery-family violence; three counts of cruelty to children-third degree; and maintaining a disorderly house.
- Cherree Lynn Smith, 58, 3488 Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass — three counts of theft by taking.
PENDERGRASS PD
- Juan Salcido, 25, 1226 Eagle Eye Rd., Gainesville — distracted driving and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Earl Jarrett Benders, 28, 1214 Crossing Place, Commerce — obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers; DUI-alcohol; refusal to exhibit license on demand; and speeding (74/45).
- Jorgia Nicole Gibson, 18, 399 B. T. Minish Dr., Commerce — DUI-alcohol.
- Annexiea Attnet Whitener, 19, 2133 Crossing Pl., Commerce — DUI; speeding (58/55); and tail light violation.
- Samual Garcia-Mendiola, 21, 1707 Club Pkwy., Norcross — distracted driving and driving without a valid license.
- Kelly Lasseta Harris, 30, 275 Steeple Chase Rd., Nicholson — hold for Banks County.
- Selma Troy Lane, 51, 728 Bailey Dr., Jefferson — driving while unlicensed and possession of an open container.
- Kevin Huynh Nguyen, 23, 4446 Woodland Bank Blvd., Buford — driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI-alcohol; and speeding (84/70).
- Jonathan Dwayne Arwood, 43, 531 Carr St., Augusta — DUI-drugs and theft by receiving stolen property-felony.
- Travis Mark Clark, 30, 194 Riley Rd., Jefferson — acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of a motor vehicle; registration certificate violation; driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI-drugs-less safe; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer-felony; speeding; no proof of insurance; no-passing zones; reckless driving; and restricted license.
- Junho Park, 34, 78 Seed Ln., Pendergrass — driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI; and expired/renewal license violation.
GEORGIA BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
- Nicole Lea Pressley, 36, 157 A. C. Carey Rd., Danielsville — three counts of possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; and trafficking in fentanyl.
DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLE SERVICES
Jordan Stmark Esson, 30, 4026 Southern Oaks Dr., Fayetteville, N.C. — license class violation and commercial vehicle driver qualification violation.
