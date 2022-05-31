The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Daniel Lamar Brooks, 37, 351 Psalms Dr., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Dorothy Louise Hart, 50, 515 Pleasant Acre Dr., Maysville — possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of methamphetamine.
- Jacob Ryan Greenwell, 19, 568 Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson — driving without a valid license.
- Richard Autry Spinks Jr., 57, 145 Patrick Mill Rd., Winder — probation violation.
- Salvador Tirado, 26, 16 Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo — hold for Hall County and weekender.
- Chadwick Thomas Bingham, 41, 9038 Jefferson St., Commerce — child support arrest orders.
- Justin Bryant Gray, 35, 248 South Thomas St., Elberton — following too closely and homicide by vehicle in the second degree.
- James R. L. Hunter, 35, 298 McCreery Rd., Jefferson — child support arrest orders.
- Dawson Bernard Welborn, 23, 245 Highland Dr., Athens — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol and no proof of insurance.
- Justin Edward Gray, 34, 146 Pine St. Apt. 3, Jefferson — vehicular homicide and following too closely.
- Bengino Daniel Valencia, 19, 93 Kerby Cir., Braselton — driving without a valid license and too fast for conditions.
- Jennifer Elizabeth Brown, 31, 346 Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson — identity theft fraud when using or possessing identity information concerning a person-felony.
- Danny Ray Delong, 62, 8238 Jackson Trail Rd., Hoschton — contempt of Superior Court.
- Justin Kyle Loggins, 22, 1000 Lakeside Dr., Athens — failure to appear.
- Jonah Caleb Kalberg, 18, 1922 Paynes Point, Winder — battery-family violence.
- Kora Ruth Kovaleski, 18, 910 Jameson Ct., Jefferson — battery-family violence.
- Joshua Kyle Millen, 34, 3639 Ethridge Rd., Jefferson — aggravated assault; four counts of cruelty to children-first degree; possession of a firearm or knife during attempt to commit certain crimes; production order; and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
- Adrian Gail Pearson, 21, 2358 Cane Creek Rd., Athens — probation revocation.
- Jonathon Dwayne Anglin, 34, 4087 Linda Lane SW, Lilburn — theft by taking-felony.
- James Richard Grant, 49, 581 Pony Lake Rd., Dahlonega — probation violation.
- Cody Lee Grissom, 30, 380 Camel Back Rd., Cleveland — probation violation.
- Carter Andrew Minish, 34, 463 Oak Ridge Dr., Maysville — hold for Banks County; failure to appear; and probation violation.
- Jeremy Lee Toler, 47, 320 Hwy. 211 NW, Winder — probation violation.
- Darianna Dayne Howington, 24, 2315 Eagles Nest Cir., Decatur — hold for Hart County.
- Jamie Crystal MacDonell, 37, 2850 Outer Circle, Gainesville — theft by taking.
- Stephen Jarrod Skinner, 30, 870 Will Maynard Rd., Winder — failure to appear.
ARCADE PD
- Andrea LeClere Jackson, 41, 171 Jett Roberts Rd., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
BRASELTON PD
- Anthony August Riola Jr., 18, 7090 Silk Tree Pt., Braselton — possession of marijuana less than an ounce; reckless driving; theft by taking-felony; and too fast for conditions.
- Jess Wilson, 46, 2016 Lipscomb Lake, Pendergrass — theft by deception.
COMMERCE PD
- Cody Michael White, 34, 55 Carson St., Commerce — disorderly conduct; duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; and reckless driving.
- Steven William Shirling, 63, 893 Crooked Creek Rd., Eatonton — driving while license is suspended or revoked and hold for Doraville.
- Charles Dachon Perry, 31, 3737 Wolverton Cir., Lithonia — driving while license is suspended and headlight violation.
- Randall Lee Pinson, 59, 145 Delia Dr., Commerce — hit and run and following too closely.
JEFFERSON PD
- Anthonio Emanuel Bryan Jr., 53, 249 Red Tail Rd., Jefferson — simple battery.
- Ray Shawn Deangelo Watson, 29, 176 Pine St. Apt. D4, Jefferson — simple battery; disorderly conduct; and hold for Barrow County.
- Eva Ofilia Luna, 20, 3577 Hwy. 20, Conyers — DUI-alcohol; speeding (78/55); possession of marijuana; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
- Raymond Scott Samples, 38, 44 Sparrow Ct., Jefferson — simple assault-family violence.
- Kristie Lorrine Foster, 41, 41 Boulder Crest, Hoschton — hold for Banks County.
- Stevie Adams Ledbetter, 39, 130 White St., Hoschton — DUI; failure to dim lights; and possession of an open container of alcohol.
- Juan Francisco Vasquez Jr., 25, 4231 Don Thomaso Rd., Los Angeles, Calif. — forgery-first degree and possession and use of drug-related objects.
MAYSVILLE PD
- Charles Logan Roper, 34, 1510 Bob Mann Rd., Maysville — hold for Hall County; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and no proof of insurance.
- Cynthia Gail Holt, 58, 289 Cedar Ridge Dr., Braselton — crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent; failure to maintain lane; failure to signal when turning; possession of marijuana; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
PENDERGRASS PD
- Nyfield Johnson, 35, 852 Summer Springs Rd., Pendergrass — driving while license is suspended; DUI-alcohol; duty of driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident; no proof of insurance; open container; and suspended registration.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Jonathan Rey Gopar, 20, 4004 Voulder Park, Atlanta — driving without a valid license.
- Nathan Lee Crowe, 24, 348 Groveland Dr., Winder — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-drugs.
