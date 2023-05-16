The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Christine Noel Davis, 55, 152 Chesterfield Rd., Bogart — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; impeding traffic flow; and vehicles to drive on right side of roadway.
- Kenneth Wayne Favors Jr., 37, 485 Stroud St., Forsyth — probation violation.
- Nicholas Seth Huddleston, 21, 146 Pine St., Jefferson — burglary-first degree (felony) and hold for Clarke County.
- Javious L. Mattox, 23, 170 Viking Ct., Athens — probation violation.
- Alton Lucious Stephens, 60, 107 Grace Dr., Arcade — no proof of insurance and hold for Barrow County.
- Maria Magdalena Acuna, 29, 1605 Butterfly Ln., Statham — driving without a valid license.
- Roberto Arroyo, 43, 3615 Whisperwood Way, Gainesville — driving without a valid license.
- David Gomez, 43, 3615 Whisperwood Way, Gainesville — driving without a valid license and giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
- Ricky Lee Hanson, 38, 29 Cedar Ridge Dr., Braselton — criminal damage to property-second degree (family violence).
- Keyanthony Oshay Mitchell, 30, 540 Westwood Dr., Athens — purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
- Francisco Javier Mozqueda Ramirez, 26, 3607 Titshaw Dr., Gainesville — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Rafael Serrano-Santiago, 32, 5567 Lions Club Dr., Linward — driving without a valid license.
- German Felipe-Echeverria Solares, 29, Westchester Hanover Place, Athens — driving without a valid license.
- Danielle Bulloch, 45, 90 Joshua Way, Hoschton — criminal trespass and loitering or prowling.
- Joshua Adonis Finch, 44, 477 West Jefferson St., Hoschton — probation violation and hold for Auburn.
- Anita Lynn Keeling, 46, 235 Forest Heights Dr., Athens — criminal trespass and public drunkenness.
- Steven Brian Perdue, 38, 3871 Hwy. 17, Canon — probation violation.
- Vickie Elaine Miller, 71, 277 Barber Rd., Commerce — cruelty to children-first degree.
- Juan Pablo Baldit, 23, 4963 Kevin Dr., Brownsville, Texas — loitering or prowling; possession and use of drug-related objects; and possession of methamphetamine.
- Danny Damons, 48, 859 Hwy. 82 S, Jefferson — failure to appear.
- Zachary Tyler Kopp, 24, 540 Glenn Gee Rd., Pendergrass — driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to stop at a stop sign.
- James Edward Meares, 47, 3841 Holliwell Pass, Cumming — failure to appear.
- Johnnie Ray Banks, 53, no address listed — probation violation.
- Jaiden Shamar Daniels, 17, 4124 Crossing Place, Commerce — two counts of aggravated battery; two counts of aggravated assault; and two counts of armed robbery.
- Kasey Lenard Mance, 42, 125 Stapleton Dr., Clarkesville — hold for Habersham County and bondsman off bond for one charge.
- Rhonda Edith Kay Whisnant, 36, 111 Hightower Ct., Jefferson — driving on roadways laned for traffic; driving while license is suspended or revoked; DUI-drugs; following too closely; hit and run; no proof of insurance; possession and use of drug-related objects; and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance (Fentanyl).
- Jarrett Lawson Pursley, 21, 34 Smokey Hollow Rd., Jefferson — battery-family violence and criminal trespass-family violence.
- April Michelle Whiteaker, 31, 43 Rogers Mill Rd., Danielsville — hold for Barrow County.
- Edwin Vaca Bautista, 18, 102 Amethys Dr., Athens — battery-family violence.
- Nashondra Keoashia Davis, 31, 28 Hunters Ridge Rd., Nicholson — maintaining a disorderly house.
ARCADE PD
- Rogelio Enrique Coronado-Hernandez, 32, 115 Berling St., Athens — driving without a valid license.
- Samuel Linares-Castro, 36, 1465 Hwy. 29 N Lot G1, Athens — driving on roadways laned for traffic; driving without a valid license; and DUI-alcohol.
- Maheen Rahman, 24, 1269 Ventage Pointe Dr., Lawrenceville — distracted driving; driving while license is suspended or revoked; giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; hold for Gwinnett County; manufacture/deliver/distribute or possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; and theft by receiving stolen property-felony.
BRASELTON PD
- Asia Ariana Blue, 24, 3294 Hawthorne Path, Braselton — hold for Suwanee.
- Jack Daniel Mays, 40, 3478 Pierce Dr., Gainesville — criminal trespass.
- James Michael Reidling, 50, 15 Maddox Hill Rd., Jefferson — hold for Banks and Madison counties; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; open container; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
- Audrey Anita Shelnut, 41, 15 Maddox Hill Rd., Jefferson — hold for Madison County.
- Damani Evon Wright, 24, 245 Broken Lance Place, Alpharetta — certificate of registration violation; driving while license is suspended or revoked; giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
- Denia Osorio-Hernandez, 24, 104 Smith Dr., Gainesville — driving without a valid license and vehicle turning left violation.
COMMERCE PD
- Alejandro Hernandez-Manuel, 35, no address listed — driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI-alcohol-less safe; and open container.
- Ana Delay Dominguez Vera, 20, 224 Cowart Rd., Commerce — driving without a valid license and seatbelt violations for children under 8.
- Bryan Flores, 28, 2136 Dixie Dr., Gainesville — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Madelyn Susan Long, 20, 4398 Chatuge Dr., Buford — DUI-alcohol-less safe and vehicles to drive on right side of roadway violation.
- Randall Blaine McDuffie, 55, 11530 Old Federal Rd., Carnesville — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-drugs-less safe.
- Joanna Donella Smith, 41, 3463 Hwy. 326, Commerce — DUI-alcohol-less safe and tail lights violation.
- Landun Cale Brock, 22, 20 Reggie Ingram Rd., Commerce — aggravated assault (party to the crime); possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
- Vivica Janae Brown, 20, 20 Reggie Ingram Rd., Commerce — aggravated assault with a firearm; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a crime; and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute-felony.
- Virgil McKennely Patrick, 32, 31 Saint Arks, Suwanee — driving while license is suspended or revoked and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Torryn Kantay Rakestraw, 23, 621 Traynham Rd., Commerce — aggravated assault (party to the crime) and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute-felony.
- Adrian Deshaun Jamile Burnside Jr., 18, 687 Delia Dr., Commerce — aggravated assault.
- Kadien Jabrell Kinsey, 20, 315 Mattox Dr., Elberton — aggravated assault; aggravated battery; and armed robbery.
- Leondra Keona Green, 24, 1472 Cutters Mill Dr., Lithonia — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Dykeem Lynn Watson, 30, 201 Mount Moriah Rd., Auburn — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Catherine Marie Haynes, 56, 1059 Grady Cleveland Rd., Elberton — driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI; and vehicles to stop on right side of roadway violation.
- Jose Luis Castillo Guerra, 32, 2901 Alto Mud Creek Rd., Alto — driving on roadways laned for traffic; and DUI-alcohol.
- Fabricio Matos Da Silva, 41, 2647 Bob Bettis Rd., Marietta — hold for Norcross.
JEFFERSON PD
- Daijsha Kendra Sheats, 21, 315 Ashton Dr., Athens — hold for Gwinnett County.
- Jason Lee Wrinkle, 49, 66 Denis Dr., Commerce — probation violation.
- Michael Reed Buhler, 25, 2845 Crystal Ridge Dr., Dacula — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI.
- Charles David Pearson Jr., 47, 155 Loggins Rd., Commerce — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; speeding (58/25); and registration/license violation.
- Chong Zhao, 31, 107 College Station Rd., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Karla Patricia Cruz-Lobo, 24, 935 Homer Rd., Commerce — driving without a valid license; speeding (76/55); and two seatbelt violations.
- Daniel Aaron Funk, 27, 181 Forest St., Jefferson — battery-family violence and hold for El Paso County.
- Michael Jordon Johnson, 31, 254 Cedar Dr., Pendergrass — following too closely and hit and run.
- Mario Martinez, 44, 10 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem — driving without a valid license.
- Dolline Byrd, 53, 549 Danielsville St., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Maurice James Ducharme, 56, 2570 Athens Hwy. Lot 17, Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Dennis Ray Homewood, 47, 1665 John Adams Ct., Jefferson — laying drags and DUI-alcohol.
- Antonio Oryan Wells, 36, 381 Magnolia Ave., Jefferson — DUI-multiple substances; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; open container; and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
PENDERGRASS PD
- Jesus Eduardo Soto-Molina, 31, 206 Starbuck Pkwy., Pendergrass — simple assault-family violence.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Richard Cain Lee Jr., 49, 141 Bristol Ln., Maysville — DUI-alcohol; open container; and seatbelt violation.
- Kerry Thomas Sewell, 46, 29 Tanners Bridge Rd., Bethlehem — DUI-alcohol.
- Gerald Dwayne Sanders, 53, 3875 Falcon Pkwy., Flowery Branch — hold for Hall County.
- Jeremy Lee Napier, 42, 98 Cox Hokins Rd., Piedmont, S.C. — certificate of registration violation; distracted driving; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and possession of Schedule II and IV controlled substances.
- Eliborio Valerio, 46, 54 County Farm Rd., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
