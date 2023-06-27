The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Lonnie Bonds Jr., 59, 80 Hill St., Commerce — two counts of aggravated assault; criminal damage to property-second degree; and cruelty to children-second degree (felony).
- Rhonda Kay Brooks, 44, 311 Greer Rd., Commerce — hold for Franklin County and probation violation.
- Brandy Nicole Daniel, 35, 275 Travis Dr., Athens — hold for Gainesville and Hall County and probation violation.
- Dana Marie McElroy, 28, 271 Barber Rd., Commerce — aggravated assault-family violence (felony); simple battery; and terroristic threats and acts.
- Bobby Kenneth Nix, 60, 746 Auburn Rd., Auburn — two counts of probation violation.
- Matthew Adam Reese, 37, 1835 Racquet Club Dr., Lawrenceville — probation violation.
- Amanda Gale Roberson, 31, 411 New Liberty Church Rd., Braselton — aggravated assault-family violence; battery-family violence; cruelty to children-third degree-family violence; and terroristic threats and acts-felony.
- Marcos Ivan Velazquez, 22, 3236 Roy Parks Rd., Gainesville — theft by taking-felony.
- Jonathan Boone Wilkes, 36, 56 Sugar Leaf Ln., Jefferson — aggravated assault-strangulation-family violence; battery-family violence; crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent; two counts of cruelty to children-third degree-family violence; possession of a controlled substance/methamphetamine-felony; and simple assault-family violence.
- Edmund Odell Carter, 59, 240 Smallwood Dr., Commerce — battery-family violence.
- Edward Mitchell Lee Maney, 29, 142 Georgia Ave., Commerce — two counts of probation violation.
- Nathaniel Scott Griffin, 38, 262 Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Ashley Chad Simmons, 42, 512 Silver Bell Rd., Jefferson — driving on wrong side of roadway; failure to maintain lane; and homicide by vehicle in the second degree.
- Austin James Cruce, 30, 385 Nichols Rd., Pendergrass — hold for Franklin County and probation violation.
- Justin Ryan Griffith, 25, 2123 Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce — hold for Hall County; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and probation violation.
- Drake Anthony Lopez, 22, 1230 Jefferson Walk Cir., Jefferson — probation violation.
ARCADE PD
- Abner Abisai Carcamo Tozo, 29, 7280 Wallace Tatum Rd., Cumming — driving without a valid license and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
BRASELTON PD
- Thomas Lamar Cash, 26, 68 Grand View Dr., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer-felony; hold for Hall County; speeding; open container; possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance; five counts of probation violation; reckless driving; and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Justin William Staples, 32, 1162 Irvin Chambers Rd., Maysville — public indecency.
- Lexus Dianne Mize, 26, 389 East Wright St., Winder — hold for Hall County.
- Thomas John Quinones, 63, 160 Creekside Park Dr., Johns Creek — hold for Clarke County.
- Jaquael Lequeint Reavis, 25, 3373 Francis St., Petersburg, Va. — affixing tint to windows or windshields; operation of a vehicle on approach of authorized emergency vehicles; possession of any controlled substance (schedule II-Xanax); possession of drug-related objects; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; and speeding.
COMMERCE PD
- Mara Devann Bastow, 24, 3007 Maysville Rd., Maysville — simple battery-family violence.
- Vesta Dwayne Haynes, 59, 1000 Pinetucky Rd., Wadley — hold for Jefferson County.
- Robert Andrew Reid, 25, 1548 Joe Bolton Rd., Commerce — crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (methamphetamine); and simple battery-family violence.
- Jorge Serrano, 41, 140 Storey St., Jefferson — driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI-drugs-less safe; and hold for Hall County.
- Michael Anthony Smyles, 37, 386 Maplewood Ln., Hull — possession of a firearm by a convicted felon-felony; possession of marijuana-felony; and theft by receiving stolen property.
- Ashton Lane Puryear, 19, 313 Drake Woods Rd., Danielsville — driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI-alcohol-less safe; and open container.
- Kayunna Quinae Reid, 28, 136 Union Point Rd. NW, Crawfordville — leaving the scene of an accident.
- Vincent Lamar Walker, 28, 156 Colchester Cir., Colbert — two counts of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer when engaged on official duty; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer-felony; hold for Madison County; kidnapping; and reckless driving.
JEFFERSON PD
- Oliver Roland Dworschak, 36, 98 Buford Dam Rd., Cumming — cruelty to children-third degree; obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call; and simple battery.
- Michael Paul Pesaresi, 31, 575 Concord Rd., Jefferson — hold for Hall County and theft by shoplifting.
- Amanda Dawn Kenyon, 42, 675 Windy Hill Rd., Jefferson — hold for Clarke County.
- Tyrone Edwin Nelson, 43, 256 Railroad St., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Joshua Wayne Shannon, 45, 4826 Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson — basic rules violation; driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI-refusal; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Felicitas Fernandez Roman, 50, 51 Elberta Dr., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Trimaine Darrell Arnold, 29, 149 Carriage Ct., Athens — driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI; speeding (91/55); and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
- Hope Elise Holcomb, 19, 107 Tommy James Rd., Hull — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-alcohol.
- Eduardo Lozano, 24, 2700 Excel Cir., Gainesville — DUI and speeding (100/55).
