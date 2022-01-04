The following arrests were recently made by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
•Kyle Jacob Bennett, 31, 508 Dixie Red Ave., Jefferson — burglary-first degree (felony); criminal trespass; obstructing or hindering a person making an emergency phone call; theft by taking; and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
•David Ray Oglesby, 48, 1567 Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson — aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer when engaged in official duty; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; reckless conduct; and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
•Cecil Anthony Allred, 57, 480 Nelva Ln., Commerce — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
•Taylor Philip Mierzejewski, 24, 120 Brooks Village Dr., Pendergrass — driving while license is suspended or revoked; driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; failure to stop at a stop sign; and open container.
•Brian Nathaniel Reidling Jr., 20, 108 Jackson Woods Dr., Maysville — driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI; failure to stop at a stop sign; and open container.
•Serguio Emmanuel Rojas, 28, 1691 Driftwood Pl., Snellville — driving on roadways laned for traffic; duty upon striking fixtures on highway; and false report of a crime.
•Rolando Sagastume, 47, 180 Saxon Woods, Athens — driving without a valid license; DUI-drugs; and failure to maintain lane.
•Jacob Keelo Wilcox, 25, 195 Xavier Dr., Athens — driving on roadways laned for traffic; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; operation of a vehicle without a current plate; and reckless driving.
•Michael Lee Arnold II, 25, 406 McGinnis Chandler Rd., Commerce — hold for Madison County and probation violation.
•Christina Elisabeth Dunn, 42, 410 Telfair St., Dublin — probation violation.
•Tyrone Milton Mangold, 55, 1908 Aldwych Ln., Sandy Springs — probation violation.
•Diana Esmeralda Ponce, 22, 5410 Griggs Ct., Buford — failure to appear.
•Melissa Ann Darienzo, 32, 35 Halsey ST., Port Jefferson Station, N.Y. — disorderly conduct; interference with government property; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
•Jeffery Jerome Pope, 59, 146 Pine St., Jefferson — abandonment of certain dangerous drugs, poisons or controlled substances; operation of a vehicle without a current plate; possession of methamphetamine; probation violation; removing or affixing a license plate with intent to conceal; tampering with evidence; too fast for conditions; and turning movements.
•Oscar Manuel Zamora, 53, 4462 Waterworks Rd., Jefferson — hold for Washington State Department of Corrections.
ARCADE PD
•Samanta Michelle Diaz, 19, 215 Buckinham Ct., Athens — driving while license is suspended and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
BRASELTON PD
•Jamari Amir East, 26, 305 Yaupon Tr., Braselton — simple battery-family violence.
COMMERCE PD
•Demetrius Andreas Teasley, 26, 459 Winn St., Royston — battery-family violence and failure to appear.
•Carter Andrew Minish, 34, 463 Oak Ridge Dr., Maysville — theft by shoplifting.
•Jason Ray Hill, 49, 104 Ila Rd., Commerce — failure to appear; Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act; and hold for Banks County.
JEFFERSON PD
•Humberto Fuentes Vargas, 29, 348 Price St., Statham — driving on roadways lanes for traffic and driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol.
•Enrique Simental, 20, 2970 Drew Valley St., Gainesville — driving while license is suspended or revoked and following too closely.
•Leonel Hipolita Martinez Rodas, 45, 52 River Mist Cir., Jefferson — driving without a valid license and failure to yield right of way.
PENDERGRASS PD
•Christian Blake Dunwoodie, 25, 4300 Fork Rd., Gainesville — criminal trespass; possession of a schedule IV controlled substance (Clonazepam); possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a stolen firearm; receipt, possession of transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony; and three counts of theft by taking, two of which were felonies.
•Destiny Michelle Rash, 25, 1201 Brent Way, Winder — possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine; and use of a firearm by a convicted felon or during commission of a crime.
