The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Ashlee Louise Campbell, 39, 234 Quail Ridge Dr., Nicholson — failure to appear.
- Randolph Henderson, 27, 675 Windy Hill Rd., Jefferson — battery-family violence act.
- Christopher Tracy Jacks, 35, 189 Cabots Creek Dr., Jefferson — loitering or prowling; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of methamphetamine; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Linda Archer Maddox, 60, 1365 Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson — two counts of aggravated assault; aggravated assault-family violence; and three counts of terroristic threats and acts-felony.
- Michelle Alese Morrison, 26, 36 Jefferson Ave., Hoschton — hold for Gwinnett County.
- India Monique Reid, 36, 118 Old Harden Orchard Rd., Commerce — loitering or prowling.
- Brandon Dewayne Rogers, 33, 3800 Springs Ln., Peachtree Corners — probation violation.
- Julius LaFayette Sewell, 40, 126 Oliver Cir., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Stevie Jack Warren, 39, 604 New Liberty Church Rd., Braselton — probation violation.
- Andrea Camacho-Martinez, 19, 86 Ednaville Rd., Braselton — two counts of simple battery-family violence.
- Shannon Wesley Jackson, 43, 1615 Stockton Farm Rd., Pendergrass — driving while license is suspended or revoked; operation of a vehicle without a current plate; and turning movements violation.
- Richard Mitchell, 35, 146 Pine St., Jefferson — three counts of mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- Manuel Jimenez-Antonio Villarreal, 42, 608 Rockwell Church Rd., Winder — affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of window; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and registration/license violation.
- Maximiliano Espino, 29, 84 Hawks Ct., Nicholson — hold for Banks County and probation violation.
- Mario Enrique Garcia Betanzos Jr., 17, 968 Swann Rd., Jefferson — disruption of public school and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Jakel Shamarian Green, 32, 5025 Carrole Place, Stone Mountain — probation violation.
- Bianca Vernee Jackson, 33, 105 Michelle Dr., Athens — probation violation.
- Stephanie Ryan Stiles, 34, 3871 Hwy. 17, Canon — probation violation.
- Marty Lee Willis, 57, 736 Whitehead Rd., Athens — battery.
- Jose Gonzales, 36, 136 Sir Scott Rd., Athens — affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflectance of window and no license.
- Adan Martinez-Salguero, 21, 1465 Hwy. 29 N, Lot 21, Athens — driving while unlicensed and window tint (20%).
- Richard Scott Kitchens, 46, no address listed — driving while license is suspended or revoked; driving under the influence (DUI); failure to wear a seat belt; leaving the scene of an accident; failure to obey a traffic-control device; and open container violation.
- Douglas Merritt Jr., 49, 130 Winding Vine Ln., Nicholson — simple battery-family violence.
- Charles Chhoeun Seang, 30, 557 Sunfield Dr., Lilburn — possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; and trafficking in marijuana.
- Detrick Lemar Thomas, 46, 2204 Carey Dr., Atlanta — identity fraud.
- Jeffery Scott Shuford, 46, 305 West Chester Dr., Athens — hold for Franklin County.
- Julia Alexandra Barbagelott, 26, 191 Grey Falcon Ave., Braselton — battery-family violence.
- Richard Matthew Carnaghi, 42, 380 Treetop Dr., Bremen — abandonment of a dependent child.
- Tisi Isett Michah Hicks, 23, 312 Water Willow Dr., Grayson — fleeing or attempting; hold for Barrow County; stop sign violation; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Jacob Andrew Hoffman, 30, 3426 Gilleland Cir., Gainesville — harassing phone calls.
- David Morgan, 39, 141 Woodpecker Ln., Nicholson — holds for Gwinnett and Hall counties and probation violation.
- Nathan Seth Ward, 21, 415 Price St., Statham — failure to appear and hold for White County.
- Kristian Alexander Carrs, 19, 118 MLK Jr. Dr., Jefferson — possession of marijuana less than an ounce and tail light violation.
- Jimmy Clark Ford, 77, 27 Robbie Run, Bogart — simple battery-family violence.
- Stanley Donald Ray Gable, 41, 512 Cooper Bridge Rd., Braselton — possession of methamphetamine and probation violation.
- Justin Carl Gamble, 42, 1325 Tapp Wood Rd., Hoschton — hold for Gwinnett County.
- Rodney Raymond Rollins, 70, 264 High St., Milford, Conn. — bondsman off bond on one charge.
ARCADE PD
- Felipe Coronel-Perez, 32, 474 Rock Forge Ct., Jefferson — simple battery-family violence and theft by taking.
- Armando Cesar Linares-Hernandez, 30, 3209 Bluffton Dr., Gainesville — driving without a valid license; possession of methamphetamine; and suspended registration.
BRASELTON PD
- Jason Ladd McFarland, 40, 1233 Mainsail Dr., Hartsville, S.C. — public drunkenness.
- Luis Angel Santos, 22, 1712 Windfield Ln., Alburn — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer-felony; hold for Gwinnett County; no registration; limitations on overtaking and passing on the left; speeding; reckless driving; and light violation.
COMMERCE PD
- Tyler Daniel Johnston, 24, 40 Pryor St., Commerce — cruelty to children-family violence; false imprisonment-family violence; and terroristic threats and acts-family violence.
- Joel Wilbert-Bueso, 47, 20 Lee St., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Brian William Hutchings, 41, 560 Bishop Ct., Commerce — aggravated assault-family violence; battery-family violence; and cruelty to children.
- Elena Isabel Alegria, 71, 148 Shade Haven Ln., Commerce — driving without a valid license.
- Dontaze Monwell Armstead, 41, 110 B. Wilson Rd., Commerce — possession and use of drug-related objects and violation of the Georgia controlled substances act.
- Ray Bernard Collins, 56, 190 Northside Dr., Commerce — probation violation.
- Tiffany Nicole Watson, 36, 348 Hembree Rd., Maysville — two counts of financial transaction card fraud.
- Cody Michael White, 35, 55 Carson St., Commerce — reckless conduct.
- Cody Michael White, 35, 55 Carson St., Commerce — two counts of terroristic threats and acts-felony.
HOSCHTON PD
- Deante Rashard Jackson, 29, 2184 River Acre Ct., Lithonia — hold for Gwinnett County.
JEFFERSON PD
- Jermie Brian Frick, 47, 3020 Scenic Dr., Gainesville — affixing tint to windows or windshields; no registration; tail lights violation; and violation of conditions of a limited driving permit.
- Alexis Gabriel Smith, 24, 2629 Carolina Ct., Bethlehem — hold for Lawrenceville and suspended registration.
- Chrissa Mary Boles, 43, 58 Mayberry Ln., Jefferson — driving without a valid license; registration and license violation; and removing or affixing a license plate with intent to conceal.
- Jeremiah Shane Ewing, 52, 116 Ashley Cir., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Jamie Lynn Kingston, 38, 702 Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson — possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of fentanyl; and possession of methamphetamine.
- Michael Antonio Moreland, 45, 1853 Vicki Ln., Atlanta — financial identity fraud; two counts of forgery of financial transaction card; possession of a controlled substance (cocaine); tampering with evidence; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- James Donavan Hegwood, 59, 353 Kay Dr., Winder — simple battery.
- Randall Darrell Ladd, 44, 2165 Wildwood Ct., Gainesville — driving unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle; hold for Habersham County; and possession of methamphetamine.
- Antonio Oryan Wells, 36, 381 Magnolia Ave., Jefferson — two counts of cruelty to children and simple battery-family violence.
- Casey Alan Elrod, 45, 974 Glenn Abbey Ln., Talmo — drugs not in original container; operation of a vehicle without a current plate; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of methamphetamine; and tire violation.
MAYSVILLE PD
- Heather Lynette Pittman, 27, Athens — driving while unlicensed and failure to stop at a stop sign.
PENDERGRASS PD
- Mario Jesus Rodriguez, 18, 14 Elita Dr., Gainesville — speeding (81/55) and possession of methamphetamine.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Cass Michael Budzinski, 57, 317 Jackson Woods Rd., Maysville — DUI-multiple substances; expired tag; no tag; possession of methamphetamine; and seat belt violation.
- Joy Kelly Stringer, 43, 36 Myrtle ST. SE, Gainesville — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-alcohol.
- John Andrew Franklin, 35, 133 Silver Spur, Maysville — hold for Banks County.
- Pablo Garcia, 33, 137 Winding Vine Ln., Nicholson — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-alcohol.
- Duane Lewis Saylor, 50, 54 Henry Ln., Newnan — DUI-alcohol and turning movements violation.
- Alondra Estephanie Valadez-Navarro, 18, 103 Glenn Carrie Rd., Hull — driving without a valid license and speeding (72/55).
- Mathew Daniel Pribeagu, 22, 2362 Old Peachtree Rd., Lawrenceville — reckless driving and speeding (127/45).
- Brandon Tyler Pagan, 24, 705 Spring Valley Rd., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked; DUI; endangering a child by DUI; and following too closely.
- Joshua Ryan Huff, 33, 201 Hamilton Dr., Jefferson — driving on roadways laned for traffic; driving and unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle; DUI-alcohol; instruction permits/temporary license violation; and vehicles to drive on right side of roadway violation.
