The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Brandon James Allman, 38, 450 Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Haley Mae Ausburn, 29, 375 Peachtree Rd., Jefferson — burglary-felony-second degree and hold for Johnson County.
- Delilah Gabrielle Bolton, 21, 2360 University Oaks, Athens — two counts of probation violation and hold for Cobb County.
- Gregory Tyler Cox, 29, 585 Jimmy Reynolds Dr., Jefferson — criminal trespass and two counts of failure to appear.
- Lavourgours Bruce Gilbert, 52, 55 MLK Jr. Dr., Jefferson — theft by taking-felony.
- Jesse Daniel Major, 33, 382 Beaver Creek Dr., Commerce — probation violation.
- Tiffany Lynn Patton, 37, 2660 Astondale, Watkinsville — probation violation.
- Brandon Joe Phillips, 31, 635 Fountain Rd., Royston — failure to appear; hold for Banks County; and probation violation.
- Gordon Lynn Reviere, 58, 240 North Ave., Athens – probation violation.
- Timothy Lynn Ferguson, 51, 271 Bakers Farm, Braselton — aggressive driving and reckless conduct.
- Elizabeth Jimenez, 30, 3322 Laprad Cir., Gainesville — driving while unlicensed and move over law violation.
- Rita Elizabeth Skaggs, 30, 3227 Hall Dr., Gainesville — hold for Hall County.
- Ethan Will Smith, 23, 795 Elliott Smith Rd., Jefferson — driving under the influence and failure to stop for a stop sign.
- Nathaniel Lee Wilkins, 19, 7650 Gifford St., Norfolk, Va. — driving while unlicensed and failure to stop at a stop sign.
- Christopher Harris Rucker, 47, no address listed — driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI-alcohol; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a firearm of knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; unlawful purchase/possession of 20 ounces or less of low THC oil; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Samuel Ray Shoemaker, 59, 139 Piedmont Ave., Braselton — driving while license is suspended and speeding (70/55).
- Christopher Ashley Stephens, 42, 4457 Fountain Dr., Gillsville — criminal trespass-family violence and simple assault.
- Zachary Michael Hayse, 38, 139 New Cut Rd., Winder — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-drugs.
- Lamonted Javance Pierce, 27, 2262 Smallwood Rd., Gainesville — driving while license is suspended and tag light violation.
- Johnny Dwayne Adkins, 42, 101 Pine Ridge Place, Nicholson — probation violation.
- George Michael Baugh, 47, 337 Georgia Belle, Jefferson — probation violation and hold for Oconee County.
- Michael Scott Theodore Burnette, 24, 385 Nichols Rd., pendergrass — criminal damage to property-second degree (felony).
- Rodney Eugene McIntosh, 54, 4408 Sage Brook Ct., Gillsville — probation violation.
- Charles Joseph Williams Jr., 48, 1687 Hickory Level Rd., Villa Rica — probation violation.
- Krisy Lynn Barber, 54, 1110 Ed Bennett Rd., Nicholson — theft by shoplifting.
- Richard Harold Mangum, 67, 3644 Plainview Rd., Maysville — obstructing or hindering a person making an emergency telephone call and two counts of simple battery-family violence.
- Charlotte Gabrielle Boyer, 19, homeless — criminal damage to property-second degree and simple battery-family violence.
- Edwin Alexander Garcia Ortega, 30, 247 Magnolia Point Dr., Jefferson — holds for Gwinnett County and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and four counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Harold Jeffrey Gee, 60, 165 Broom Rd., Gainesville — hold for Banks County and two counts of probation violation.
- Kierre Shamar Ramsey, 32, 2940 Broome Rd., Gainesville — probation violation.
- Shanda Michelle Stephens, 37, 320 N. Myrtle St., Winder — failure to appear and bondsman off bond for three charges.
- Wayne Everett Snickles, 55, 2249 Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson — hold for Barrow County.
- Jennifer Lynn Garcia, 43, 4316 Hwy. 124, Hoschton — willful interference with emergency medical professional by use of threats or violence.
- Jeffery Daniel Sanders, 50, 7735 Hwy. 29, Danielsville — failure to appear and bondsman off bond for three charges.
ARCADE PD
- Christopher Scott Landise, 17, 907 Walnut Creek Cir., Pendergrass — criminal trespass.
BRASELTON PD
- Sandy Chamblee Alexander, 62, 101 Allison Way, Braselton — driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI-alcohol; and simple battery.
- Jamarion Le'Monze Ray, 23, 106 Jasmine Cove Cir., Simpsonville, S.C. — failure to yield to an emergency vehicle; speeding; and reckless driving.
- Damien Omar Bowen, 19, 1725 Summit Edge Circle, Loganville — driving while license is suspended or revoked; headlight violation; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; and purchase, possession, manufacture, sale or distribution of marijuana.
- Aaron Lee Goff, 45, homeless — public indecency and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
COMMERCE PD
- Travis Alan Drinkard, 37, 745 Hwy. 59, Commerce – criminal damage to property-second degree and theft by taking.
- Ryan James Ohart, 33, 69 S. Harmony St., Commerce — theft by taking-felony.
- Brenna Alicia Davenport, 37, 214 Cedar Dr., Commerce — disorderly conduct.
- Tamethy Renee Gillespie, 48, 1078 Hwy. 59, Commerce — disorderly conduct.
- Makhia Camir Huff, 18, 105 Belview Homes, Commerce — disorderly conduct.
- Jaydeon Kayvielle Jones, 17, 1078 Hwy. 59, Commerce — disorderly conduct.
JEFFERSON PD
- Amanda Jane Goodlet, 44, 295 Academy Woods Dr., Jefferson — criminal trespass-family violence.
- James Douglas Kelly, 40, 2919 John Bryant Lane, Gainesville — criminal damage to property-second degree; cruelty to children-second degree (felony); driving on roadways laned for traffic; three counts of false imprisonment; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer-felony; no proof of insurance; reckless driving; and suspended registration.
- Dustin Trent Harkins, 30, 352 Heritage Ave., Jefferson — hold for Hall County.
- Also Vaca-Ponce, 24, 22 Freeman Dr., Maysville — DUI and license to be carried and exhibited on demand.
- Penny Elizabeth Jones, 43, 91 Alberta Dr., Jefferson — display of license plate violation and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Jose Armando Navarro-Munoz, 24, 935 Homer Rd., Commerce — hold for Clarke County.
Georgia State Patrol
- Katherine Louise Apple, 24, 2378 Kilgore Rd., Buford — hold for Hall County.
- Gavin Anthony Chesney, 41, 205 Gardner Ridge, Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding.
- Justin Luther Dooley, 33, 1644 Davenport Rd., Braselton — DUI-alcohol; duty to immediately report an accident; hit and run; no proof of insurance; and obedience to a traffic-control device.
- Donterrious Antwan King, 32, 2814 Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson — driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
- Bradley Scott Causer, 34, 257 North Finley St., Athens — hold for Banks County.
GEORGIA BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
- John Homer Pursley, 53, 34 Smokey Hollow Rd., Jefferson — two counts of simple assault and violation of oath of a public officer (see related story).
