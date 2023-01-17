The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Jerry Michael Allen Jr., 53, 290 Tall Tree Rd., Athens — three counts of probation violation.
- Falon Phillips Carew, 37, 180 Kylie Dr., Hoschton — probation violation; failure to dim headlights; failure to maintain lane; possession of methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; suspended license; and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
- James Bryan Griffin, 43, 1680 Hwy. 82, Winder — failure to appear and giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
- Codi Dylan Hall, 30, 339 Feldspar Dr., Jefferson — hold for Barrow and Clarke counties and possession of methamphetamine.
- Tyler Keith Highfield, 32, 708 Horseshoe Bend, Maysville — exploit/inflict pain to/deprive essential services to a disabled person and simple battery-family violence.
- Jonathan Kelvin Mead, 28, 167 Timber Ridge Dr., Athens — giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; probation violation; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Carter Andrew Minish, 35, 463 Oak Ridge Dr., Maysville — hold for Banks County and probation violation.
- Juan Carlos Carrillo-Munoz, 39, 29 Kesler Rd., Nicholson — driving under the influence (DUI)-less safe; failure to maintain lane; and failure to stop at a stop sign.
- Isaac Alejandro Castillo, 35, 4757 Fellswood Dr., Stone Mountain — open container and reckless driving.
- Damien Jailon Millsap, 28, 5198 Sage Wood Dr., Flowery Branch — possession of marijuana less than an ounce and taillight violation.
- Jarek Ronaldo Riveria-Mejia, 29, 350 Martin Dr., Gainesville — driving while unlicensed; no insurance; and unregistered vehicle.
- Ray Shelton Sanders, 59, 351 Nathaniel Dr., Jefferson — obstruction of a medical technician.
- Jermaine Manquez Blackwell, 21, 311 Caudel Dr., Lavonia — probation violation.
- Randy Floyd Evans, 58, 68 Coal Pt., Hoschton — parole violation.
- Ashley Sierra Daniels, 32, 110 B. Wilson Rd., Commerce — battery-family violence.
- Kenneth David Gibbs, 45, 37 Red Oak Rd., Hull — probation violation and hold for Barrow County.
- Christopher Andrew Langston, 44, 919 Watkins Farm Rd., Nicholson — disorderly conduct and reckless conduct.
- Joshua Wayne Robinson, 35, 394 Mahaffey Dr., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended.
- Wesley D. Worley, 35, 79 Harris Ln., Jefferson — probation revocation.
- Leif Lafarra Wright, 33, 331 North Wood Dr., Commerce — two counts of probation violation.
- Ricky Joe McDaniel, 49, 773 Ila Rd., Lot 11, Commerce — probation violation.
- Gerald Andrew Standridge, 74, 254 Peach Hill Dr., Jefferson — possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime; possession of methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; and trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine.
- Jerry Ronald Miller, 48, 211 Red Oak Rd., Maysville — two counts of probation violation.
- Jonathan Codey Canup, 31, 592 Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson — driving with a suspended license and taillight violation.
- William Joseph Olds, 47, 733 Veterans Dr., Danielsville — violation of a family violence order.
ARCADE PD
- Demonte Raiquon Clark, 24, 100 Rolling Ridge Dr., Athens — following too closely; no insurance; suspended registration; and unregistered vehicle.
BRASELTON PD
- Gregory Hugh King, 62, 6334 Lightsferry Rd., Flowery Branch — habitual violator; no proof of insurance; and registration/license violation.
- Charles Keith Duvall, 50, 571 River Mist Cir., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked; hold for Banks County; registration violation; possession of drug-related objects; possession of methamphetamine; and seat belt violation.
COMMERCE PD
- Abel Miranda-Ayala, 39, 137 Walnut St., Commerce — driving without a valid license and expired registration.
- Alexia Francisco Valle, 18, 214 Hood St., Commerce — laying drags and reckless driving.
- Angela Brooke Yarbrough, 30, 138 Tanner Ln., Nicholson — theft by shoplifting.
- Richard Manuel Gonzales Jr., 35, 300 Allen Bridge Rd., Talmo — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Doncrecia Remond Morris, 36, 306 Pine Ave., Commerce — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Melissa Nicole Thomas, 32, 938 South Broad St., Commerce — distracted driving and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Julie Elaine Vandiver, 60, 28 Andy Ct., Commerce — disorderly conduct.
- Bryan Oneal White, 35, 30 Cross St., Commerce — hold for Clarke County
JEFFERSON PD
- Jerman Ivan Chavez, 17, 245 Shallowford Dr., Gainesville — two counts of aggravated assault.
- Edwin Vaca Bautisa, 18, 102 Amethys Dr., Athens — driving without a valid license and reckless driving (99/55).
- Luis Enrique Molina Montano, 24, 3802 Woodhurst Way, Gainesville — racing on highways or streets and reckless driving.
- Luis Eduardo Ramos Perez, 19, 2 Pine Hollow, Athens — racing on highways or streets and reckless driving.
- Ryan Dieon Covington, 26, 2406 Judith Ave, Gastonia, N.C. — driving while license is suspended or revoked and theft by receiving stolen property.
- Norman Roger Lasalle, 37, 125 Highland Park Dr., Athens — hold for Crisp County.
- Douglas Lee Law, 67, 481 Wood Bridge Rd., Commerce — probation violation.
MAYSVILLE PD
- Jose Carlos Sanchez, 18, 1559 Bobb Mann Rd., Maysville — driving while license is suspended.
- Tina Marie Miller, 52, 211 Red Oak Rd., Maysville — possession of methamphetamine and shoplifting.
PENDERGRASS PD
- Andrew Thomas Todd, 36, 131 Walnut Grove Way, Pendergrass — battery-family violence.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Dallas Lee Presley, 58, 160 Trout Ln., Commerce — speeding (53/45) and trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine-felony.
- Dolline Byrd, 52, 549 Danielsville St, Jefferson — DUI and possession of an open container in a motor vehicle.
- Calvin Oniel Daniel, 39, 365 Haven Cir., Jefferson — hold for Barrow County.
- Jude Simon Oge, 20, 81, Dartmouth St., Hempstead, N.Y. — DUI; driving while license is suspended or revoked; drugs not in original container; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; speeding (91/60); and seat belt violation.
GEORGIA BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
- Patrick John Agnew, 58, 611 Cambridge Farms Dr., Hoschton — three counts of sexual exploitation of children-felony.
