The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Cody Lance Allen, 27, 787 Cabin Creek Rd., Nicholson — aggravated assault-family violence act; criminal trespass; false imprisonment; possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; possession of a sawed-off shotgun; two counts of probation violation; receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first; simple battery-family violence; and terroristic threats and acts-felony.
- Jerod Tyran Crumbley, 21, 4969 Central Dr. Apt. 276, Stone Mountain — probation violation.
- Phillip-Michael Gillian Davis, 21, 419 Meadow Ln., Athens — probation violation.
- Trey Lamar Martin, 26, 390 Hull Rd., Athens — probation violation.
- Montrell Murray, 32, 1501 Charles Rd., Shelby, N.C. — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Darkevion Dwayne Parrish, 29, 623 Independent Ave., Pendergrass — four counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled subtance; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; two counts of receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felony or felony first; reckless conduct; two counts of theft by receiving stolen property; and trafficking in Fentanyl.
- Macee Yvonee Janet Redd, 20, 109 Hickory Trail Rd., Jefferson — aggravated stalking.
- Michael Shane Reed, 43, 131 Peach St., Commerce — department pardon/parole of South Carolina; and probation violation.
- Billy Christopher Stancil, 48, no address listed — probation violation.
- Sara Ann Statum, 31, 186 Cedar Ridge Dr., Braselton — probation violation.
- Ahmed Hirsi Awale, 25, 1011 Thirty St. NW, Wilmer, Minn. — driving while unlicensed and failure to obey a traffic control device.
- Nicolas Vega Marroquin, 50, 55 Allison Way, Braselton — simple battery.
- Jakayla Kierra Merritt, 19, 130 Winding Vine Ln., Nicholson — driving without a valid license and registration/license requirement violation.
- Devin Ray Poss, 23, 397 Tommy Cowert Rd., Cleveland — battery-family violence; discharging a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs; reckless conduct; sexual battery; simple battery; and terroristic threats and acts-felony.
- Jeffery Allen Simmons, 53, 125 W. H. Crawford Rd., Crawford — hold for Oglethorpe County.
- Steven Allen Small, 53, 371 Tom Finch Rd., Jefferson — theft by deception and two counts of theft by receiving stolen property.
- Sara Ann Statum, 31, 186 Cedar Ridge Dr., Braselton — hold for Clarke County.
- Nakia Jerrime Bedward, 47, 74 Peregrine Ln., Dawsonville — probation violation.
- Geoffrey Blake Shelley, 32, 211 Hebron Ct., Commerce — probation violation.
- Scott Davison Mims, 35, 116 West Jefferson St., Hoschton — criminal trespass-family violence and simple assault-family violence.
- Anthony Jerome Poole, 42, 45 Maria Cir., Jefferson — hold for Barrow County.
- Frankie Douglas Kalb, 32, 202 Ethridge Rd., Auburn — two counts of financial transaction card fraud and financial transaction card theft.
- Jacob Thomas Emerson Rich, 23, 105 McAlpin Dr., Winterville — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; interference with government property-felony; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Stacy Ann Ruggles, 46, 1225 LEwis Roberts Rd., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked; giving false name, address or birth date to a law enforcement officer; probation violation; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Michael Lamar Waddell, 60, 4986 Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson — burglary-second degree (felony) and theft by taking.
- Melanie Elizabeth Burt, 59, 146 Shoreline Ct., Jefferson — driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving under the influence (DUI)-multiple substances.
ARCADE PD
- Edward Albert Saca, 26, 4644 Whispering Pines, Buford — holds out of Gwinnett County and Suwanee.
- Dustin Cole Greene, 39, 1358 Old Collons Rd., Hoschton — driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving under the influence (DUI).
COMMERCE PD
- Sergio Syrill Brown, 32, 209 Fairfield St., Lancaster, S.C. — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Ronni Michelle Edwards, 24, 16 Arlington Ln., Commerce — theft by extortion.
- Mary Graham Martin, 48, 171 Arlington Way, Commerce — disorderly conduct.
- Maria Matei, 48, 10300 S. Wilcrest Dr., Houston, Texas – theft by deception-felony.
- Tonya Elizabeth McDonald, 44, 43 McArthur St., Commerce — mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- Jason Terrell Nelson, 35, homeless — hold for Cobb County.
- Tonya Leann Stockton, 39, no address listed — mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- Levi Phillip Watson, 23, 1633 Buena Vista Dr., Toccoa — hold for Rockdale County.
- Carlos Zuniga-Ramirez, 30, 2720 B. Wilson Rd., Commerce — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; failure to maintain lane; removal or attempted removal of a weapon from a public official; simple battery against a police officer/law enforcement dog/corrections or detention officer; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats of violence.
- Quinton Lashun Harris, 43, 464 State St., Commerce — driving while license is suspended and too fast for conditions.
- Eugene Alex Birca, 28, 384 W. E. King Rd., Commerce — battery-family violence and obstructing or hindering a person making an emergency telephone call.
JEFFERSON PD
- Gary Darnell Scott, 57, 732 Lakeview Bend Cir., Jefferson — battery-family violence; simple assault; and terroristic threats and acts.
- Thanh Truong Le, 28, 6532 Grand Hickory Dr., Braselton — driving while license is suspended or revoked; and speeding (66/45).
- Tiffany Johana Parra, 23, 270 Garnett Ridge Dr., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Curtis Phillips Biesterfeldt, 26, 1000 Lakeside Dr., Athens — driving under the influence; failure to maintain lane; and no proof of insurance.
- Jia Hunter Chambers, 20, 170 Oak Grove Rd., Athens — failure to appear.
- Hazel Alicia Contreras, 17, 110 Viking Ct., Apt. 10, Athens — driving without a valid license and maximum limits violation.
- Antonio Alejandro Rivero Rivera, 21, 2090 Pinewood Dr., Covington — affixing materials that reduce or increase light transmission/reflection of window; commercial vehicle driver qualification violation; driving without a valid license; and maximum limits violation (71/55).
- John Charles Sievert, 59, 17660 85th Ct., Brownton, Minn. — aggressive driving and impeding traffic flow.
- Michael David Thompson, 51, 415 Ridgewood Dr., Pendergrass — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; no proof of insurance; open container; operation of a vehicle without a current plate; and stopping/standing/parking in a prohibited place.
