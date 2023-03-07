The following arrests were recently made by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Lucien William Barksdale, 55, 105 Morris Creek Dr., Hoschton — battery-family violence.
- April Denise Black, 49, 1721 Roy Wood Rd., Comer — failure to appear.
- Scottie Gene Burgess, 52, 122 Oliver Cir., Jefferson — hold for Glynn County.
- Iesha Chantel Garrett, 30, 421 Virginia Ln., Hull — driving under the influence (DUI)-multiple substances; manufacture, deliver, distribute or possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession and use of drug-related objects; and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
- John Brian Gower, 39, 291 Jims Ln., Nicholson — obstruction of officer-felony; obstruction of officer; probation violation; public drunkenness; and simple battery on a peace officer.
- Rodney Eugene Johnson, 53, 1085 Hwy. 82 S, Jefferson — aggravated assault and burglary-felony.
- Jamie Lee Love, 37, 1524 Old State Rd., Pendergrass — hold for Gwinnett County.
- Travis Van Moyer, 33, 2565 Cartersville Hwy., Rockmart — probation violation.
- James Alan Parker Jr., 42, 136 Wood St., Commerce — hold for Banks County and two counts of probation violation.
- Kimberly Ann Sokolowski, 43, 582 Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson — mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- Latron Jarvious Usher, 30, 446 MLK Ave., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Teela Raenell Walker, 39, 1632 Hubert Pittman Rd., Pendergrass — aggravated assault-family violence.
- Anena Dianne Anderson, 33, 15 Autumn Dr., Nicholson — mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- David Michael Czentnar, 53, 3947 Meadowland Dr., Jefferson — battery-family violence.
- Brandon Keith Ellis, 34, 15 Autumn Dr., Nicholson — mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- Lucio Alberto Martinez, 31, 114 Hale Rd., Maysville — public drunkenness.
- Rebecca Leann Norton, 37, 193 Stagefield Cir., Maysville — two counts of mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- Enrique Simental, 21, 2970 Drew Valley St., Gainesville — public drunkenness.
- Kimberly Lynn Truelove, 40, 1000 Lakeside Dr., Athens — simple battery.
- Randall Steven Garland, 35, 101 Pine Ridge Pl., Nicholson — four counts of terroristic threats and acts-felony and willful obstruction to law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
- Jason Brandon Jones, 41, 2330 Farmer Rd., Conyers — driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to signal.
- Jared Benjimen Kernan, 39, 2625 Water Edge Dr., Gainesville — hold for Barrow County.
- Felicia Camille Davenport, 30, 1271 Sandy Cross Rd., Carlton — possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
- Dustin Trent Harkins, 31, 352 Heritage Ave., Jefferson — forgery and two counts of identity theft fraud when using/possessing identity information concerning a person-felony.
- Brian Nathaniel Reidling Jr., 21, 108 Jackson Wood Rd., Maysville — probation violation.
- Devan Michael Williams, 30, 26 Winter Pointe NW, Cartersville — aggravated assault-family violence act and simple assault-family violence act.
- Frank L. Cambero, 30, 769 Ricky Springs Dr., Jefferson — simple battery-family violence.
- Melissa Cynthia Cox, 46, 140 Cotton St., Commerce — possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug-related objects; and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
- Christian William Gerber, 33, 170 Howington Rd., Jefferson — pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another.
- Richard Manuel Gonzales Jr., 35, 300 Allen Bridge Rd., Talmo — battery-family violence and terroristic threats and acts-family violence act.
- Jacob Eli Luthi, 28, 164 Wilson Cemetery Rd., Nicholson — 48-hour probation hold; possession of methamphetamine; and simple battery-family violence.
- Anthony Lee Robinson, 43, 477 Lynn Burg Place NE, Atlanta — theft by taking-felony.
- Emily Suzanne Roy, 39, 2393 Hwy. 60, Pendergrass — simple battery-family violence.
BRASELTON PD
- Edrin Lamont Baker, 23, 164 Paromenable Pl., Brunswick — hold for Glenn and Telfair counties.
- Quinton Petrie, 41, 7610 Sam Symmes Ave., New Orleans, La. — hold for New Orleans.
- Jeffrey John Krueger, 61, 1345 Maple Ridge Dr., Suwanee — battery.
COMMERCE PD
- David Edward Browner, 47, 156 Leachman Rd., Commerce — driving while license is suspended or revoked; probation violation; and suspended registration.
- Tracey Samantha Sorrow, 47, 480 Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson — theft by receiving stolen property-felony.
- Joshua Kevin Williams, 29, 411 J. S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- Dustin Chance Barnett, 24, 314 Shankle Heights, Commerce — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-refusal.
- Shetika Denice Covington, 44, 1125 North Lake Dr., Conyers — driving while license is suspended or revoked and headlights violation.
- Corey Lee Redfearn, 53, 104 Vintage Ct., Athens — false name/date of birth and failure to appear.
- Christy Dawn Green, 48, 5740 Hudson Rivers Church Rd., Danielsville — hold for Banks County.
- Jonathan Frank Ragsdale, 41, 356 Lakeland Dr., Toccoa — hold for Stephens County.
- Eivia Valeria Rojas Villegas, 17, Easy St., Hull — speeding and driving without a valid license.
JEFFERSON PD
- Jacer Bayardo Duartes-Carmona, 32, 6688 Peachtree Industrial, Atlanta — driving without a valid license; no proof of insurance; obedience to traffic-control device violation; vehicles approaching or entering intersection; and vehicles to drive on the right side of the roadway.
- Dulce Yolanda Banda, 25, 200 Fond Dr., Athens — DUI-refusal; endangering a child by DUI; and speeding (80/55).
- Jose Navarrette Hernandez, 23, 1934 Token St., Charleston, N.C. — driving without a valid license.
- Ronaldo Nicolas-Domingo, 47, 1201 Cedar Ln., Greenville, S.C. — driving without a valid license.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Chadtavious Trevon Adams, 27, 29 Tanners Bridge, Bethlehem — hold for Clarke County.
- Haden Sundown Walker, 17, 66 Sawtooth Oak Dr., Jefferson — three counts of battery-family violence.
- Kaiya Mone Williams, 21, 310 Brandon Mill Cir., Fayetteville — DUI-alcohol; impeding traffic flow; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and no proof of insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.