The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Clarence Kevin Aaron, 56, 668 Brockton Rd., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to appear.
- Tammy Sue Bennett, 37, 511 Hightower Trail, Jefferson — driving while license is suspended.
- Sophia Desiree Black, 20, 595 Bethel Temple Spur, Demorest — driving under the influence (DUI); failure to maintain lane; hit and run; and stopping/standing/parking in a prohibited space.
- Daniel Lamar Flowers, 29, 1455 Satellite Blvd., Suwanee — probation violation.
- Malcolm Xavier Jackson, 27, 2850 Jay Oak Dr., Dacula — disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Edward Mitchell Lee Maney, 28, 142 Georgia Ave., Commerce — aggravated assault-family violence act; hold for Banks County; and probation violation.
- Trent Covington Beck, 21, 409 Carruth Rd., Jefferson — DUI-alcohol and entering or crossing roadway.
- Brooke Elizabeth Holcomb, 27, 77 Wilson Cemetery Rd., Nicholson – criminal trespass and theft of service.
- Christina Elizabeth Sanders, 32, 831 New Liberty Way, Braselton — false statements or writings; concealing facts or fraudulent documents.
- Thomas Edward Smith, 24, 110 Max Dr., Washington — probation violation.
- Joshua Adonis Finch, 44, 477 West Jefferson St., Hoschton — probation violation.
- Christopher Tracy Jacks, 35, 189 Cabots Creek Dr., Jefferson — loitering or prowling; probation violation; and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Gerald Anthony Maxwell, 72, 145 James Maxwell Rd., Commerce — simple battery.
- Willie Thomas Page, 35, 490 Hightower Trail, Jefferson — two counts of probation violation.
- Kelvin Keith Payton, 62, 881 Gary Rd., Atlanta — probation violation.
- Amy Shanelle Johnson-Moore, 43, 5913 Homestead Ct., Rex — hold for Riverdale and probation violation.
- Zackary Lee Massey, 30, 534 Richard Bridges Rd., Commerce — possession of methamphetamine.
- Shannan Rae Atkins, 39, 425 Ogelsby Bridge SE, Conyers — hold for Walton County.
- Miguel A. Cortes-Barahona, 31, 317 Starbucks Pkwy., Pendergrass — battery-family violence.
- Jason Thomas Garrett, 40, 3559 Gaines Mill Rd., Gainesville — hold for Franklin County and two counts of probation violation.
- Cecil Dean Walker, 44, 1632 Hubert Pittman Rd., Pendergrass — probation violation.
ARCADE PD
- Gina Georgette Tripp, 40, 703 Archer Grove School Rd., Athens — operation of a vehicle without a current plate and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Jennifer Alexis McClure, 23, 3030 Duckit Mill Rd., Gainesville — probation violation.
BRASELTON PD
- Joshua Billy Crowe, 25, 152 King Ave., Bethlehem — hold for Clarke County.
COMMERCE PD
- Dakota Nathaniel Rosamond, 17, 142 Peach St., Nicholson — reckless driving.
- Angenio Gordon Williams, 61, 895 W. L. Williams Rd., Commerce — driving while license is suspended; knowingly making a false statement pertaining to motor vehicle insurance requirements; and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
- Edgar Alejandro Garcia-Ehovarria, 60, 1355 Graves Rd., Norcross — driving on roadways laned for traffic and license to be carried and exhibited on demand.
- Alicia Faith Snow, 37, 255 Hampton Creek Rd., Commerce — theft by taking.
- Johnnie Graham Newsom, 31, 457 Blake Ave., Atlanta — aggravated sexual battery and hold for Clayton County.
JEFFERSON PD
- Amanda Jane Goodlet, 45, 295 Academy Woods Dr., Jefferson — disorderly conduct.
- Kaleb Jackson Fields, 17, 662 Chester Field Rd., Bogart — two counts of carrying a weapon in school safety zones/school functions as a non-license holder; furnishing, purchasing and possessing alcoholic beverage underage; and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
- Zeuntray Shantavius Cook, 34, 189 J. S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson — three counts of probation violation.
- Trey Lamar Martin, 26, 390 Hull Rd., Athens — probation violation.
- Dante Eugene Murry, 35, 1360 Custer, Atlanta — hold for Brookhaven.
- Dylan Seth Grace, 41, 220 Mountain View Dr., Gainesville — use of telephone for obscene or harassing purposes.
- Nicole Peppers Meeks, 47, 162 Peppers St., Jefferson — three counts of theft by taking.
- Leonidas Burton Sears IV, 34, 558 River Mist Cir., Jefferson — disorderly conduct and simple assault.
MAYSVILLE PD
- James Thomas O'Kelley III, 34, 50 Sims St., Maysville — criminal damage to property; probation violation; and theft by taking.
PENDERGRASS PD
- Donita Jo Hardy, 55, 149 Walnut Grove Way, Pendergrass — DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Khiry Anton Williams, 32, 585 Vincent Dr., Athens — DUI; failure to signal when turning or changing lanes; and license to be carried and exhibited on demand.
- Larry Gene Howard, 59, 465 Highland Way, Maysville — driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI-alcohol; expiration/renewal license violation; and open container.
- Ma De Los Angeles Marquez Suarez, 45, 598 Holders Siding Rd., Jefferson — DUI-alcohol.
