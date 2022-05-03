The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Marty Lamar Baird, 51, 631 Groaning Rock Rd., Commerce — theft by shoplifting-felony.
- Austin Keith Chastain, 23, 180 Stockton Farm Rd., Pendergrass — certificate of registration violation; driving on roadways laned for traffic; and purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana.
- Legregory Antonio Collins, 42, 173 Hunter Rd., Jefferson — aggravated battery; hold for Clarke County; simple battery; and terroristic threats and acts-felony.
- Steven Lance Hamil, 51, 3393 Childers Rd., Roswell — failure to appear and holds for Cherokee and Cobb counties.
- Mark Allen Love, 43, no address listed — aggravated stalking.
- Tony Aron Reynolds, 51, 276 Jefferson Rd., Bishop — probation violation.
- Pamela Lashae Bowen, 39, 705 Roquemore Rd., Athens — mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- Shawn Robert Colson, 46, 195 Meadow Lark Way, Maysville — mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- Jessica Lindsey Dellinger, 31, 1054 Blacks Creek Church Rd., Danielsville — loitering or prowling.
- Melanie Alexandria Little, 32, 160 Hunters Ridge Ln., Nicholson — mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- Kelleny Toro, 42, 1790 Keswick Place Dr., Lawrenceville — mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- Christie Lynn Cooke, 37, 1025 New Liberty Church Rd., Braselton — giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
- Maria Sheri Dammond, 38, 2245 Cherokee Rd., Winterville — driving under the influence (DUI)-multiple substances and failure to maintain lane.
- Sarah Melody Dean Smith, 41, 5150 Paoli Rd., Carlton — probation violation.
- Alan Bannister Wolford, 49, 2532 Union Church Rd., Bishop — probation violation.
- Jahir Villa, 21, 7900 Waterford Lake Dr., Charlotte, N.C. — failure to appear.
- Jordan Glenn Coe, 34, 20 Viper Ln., Braselton — failure to appear.
- Wynn Ella Rogers, 62, 706 Main St., Talmo — hold for Hall County.
- Wesley Clay Ruggles, 21, 1225 Lewis Robert Rd., Jefferson — failure to maintain lane; laying drag; leaving the scene of an accident; reckless driving; and too fast for conditions.
- David Morgan Simmons, 26, no address listed — probation violation.
- Walter Cecil Whitehead, 48, 1007 Andover Dr., Hoschton — here for court and Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO).
- Justin Craig Yeoman, 38, 1052 Blind Brook Cir., Hoschton — battery-family violence; cruelty to children-third degree; and cruelty to children-first degree.
BRASELTON PD
- Guy Uriah Smith, 64, 54 Parks St., Commerce — cancelled registration; driving while license is suspended or revoked; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession and use of drug-related objects; and three counts of Violation of Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
COMMERCE PD
- Stephanie Mechelle Phillips, 45, 427 Williams Wilson Rd., Hull — failure to appear.
- Pedro De Jesus Estrada, 26, 35 Kerryann Way, Commerce — driving without a valid license and expired registration.
- Zyaunda Amitri Jordan, 19, 130 Viking Ct., Athens — hold for Clarke County.
- John Matthew Fountain, 39, 498 Elizabeth St., Commerce — battery; battery-family violence; and possession of methamphetamine.
- Shawna Gail Watkins, 39, 395 Park Place Dr., Lavonia — driving on wrong side of roadway; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and DUI-any combination.
- Xavier Rashad Clark, 22, homeless — simple battery-family violence.
JEFFERSON PD
- Tyler Anthony Simpson, 20, 91 Marion Dr., Jefferson — hold for United States Marine Corps.
- Michael Phillip Ruse, 32, 381 Stringer Ln., Jefferson — possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute (Fentanyl); and possession of marijuana.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Laura Christine Ivan, 36, 132 Hawthorne Dr., Jefferson — DUI; open container; and texting and driving.
- Melissa Kathryn Lockridge, 32, 1469 Box Cir., Winder — driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI; open container; and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
- Jajonnae Zyasia Williams, 18, 2414 Carmine St., Richmond, Va. — possession of marijuana less than an ounce; driving while unlicensed; expired tag; and window tint violation.
- Christina Janae Johnson, 21, 1011 E. Broadway, Hopewell, Va. — driving while license is suspended/revoked; seat belt violation; seat belt violation for someone under 8 years old; speeding; and window tint violation.
- Randall Eugene Adams, 57, 34 Palmer Ct., Jefferson — DUI and failure to maintain lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.