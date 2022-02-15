The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Jaime Cardenas Jr., 45, 2740 Athens Hwy., Gainesville — probation violation.
- Heath Andrew Hewell, 33, 46 Lighthouse Cir., Maysville — battery-family violence act and cruelty to children-third degree.
- Donald Leo Holt Jr., 60, 542 New Liberty Church Rd., Braselton — probation violation.
- Bobby Kenneth Nix, 58, 5230 L.J. Martin Dr., Gainesville — probation violation.
- Brooklynne Abigail Banks, 20, 300 Allen Bridge Rd., Talmo — driving while license is suspended and failure to stop at a stop sign.
- Chan Suk Kim, 46, 2004 Pleasant Hill Rd., Martin — driving under the influence (DUI) and failure to maintain lane.
- Layne Xavier Kresal, 18, 21 Arbor Trace, Braselton — battery.
- Montray Malcolm Poole, 26, 424 Jefferson River Rd., Athens — three counts of cruelty to children-third degree and false imprisonment.
- Jesse Brent Autry, 31, 178 Gordon Dr., Gray — probation violation.
- Rebecca Jean Rose Parker, 47, 229 Reven Ridge, Jefferson — simple assault-family violence.
- Macee Yvonne Janet Redd, 20, 109 Hickory Trail Rd., Jefferson — aggravated battery-family violence and cruelty to children in the third degree-family violence.
- Marty Allen Rogers, 53, 706 Main St., Talmo — parole violation.
- Brandy Lee Tucker, 39, 72 Hunter Rd., Cleveland — abandonment of a dependent child.
- Reshanda Marie Jarrells, 35, 2231 Crossing Pl., Commerce — affray (fighting).
- Annice Marie Pittman, 22, 170 Faulkner Dr., Commerce — affray (fighting).
- Teresa Lynne Spears, 63, 98 Mulberry Dr., Sautee Nacoochee — probation violation.
- Alton Lucious Stephens, 59, 460 Martin Cir., Athens — hold for Barrow County and probation violation.
- Sydney McClure Cain, 23, 4895 Brockton Rd., Jefferson — driving on roadways laned for traffic; driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol-refusal; open container; and hold for Barrow County.
- Roberto Carlos Coronado, 41, 580 Oglethorpe Ave., Athens — driving without a valid license.
- Jacob John Emory Little, 22, 154 McDonald Farm Rd., Jefferson — brake light violation and driving while unlicensed.
- Kimberly Walton Smith, 46, 190 Baxter St., Athens — driving without a valid license.
COMMERCE PD
- Robert Andrew Reid, 24, 1548 Joe Bolton Rd., Commerce — probation violation.
- Mario Bannister Godoy, 21, 440 Heather Ln., Commerce — driving without a valid license.
- Amy Elizabeth Butler, 49, 445 Space Rd., Pendelton, S.C. — disorderly conduct.
JEFFERSON PD
- David Edward Eberhardt, 62, 1087 Porter Dr., Elberton — driving while license is suspended or revoked; hold for Elberton; and speeding (75/55).
- Danny D'Andre James, 30, 3585 Candytuft Run, Auburn — aggravated assault and simple assault.
- Alexis Kathleen McCauley, 23, 45 Baugh St., Commerce — driving while license is suspended or revoked and improper left/right turn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.