The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Randall Blake Dearman, 32, 2344 N. Allen White Rd., Bowman — aggravated stalking and two counts of violation of a family violence order.
- Nicholas Roger Fortner, 38, 1188 A. C. Smith Rd., Commerce — probation violation.
- Douglas Aaron Harper Jr., 39, 54 Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville — unlawful conduct during a 911 call.
- William Vega-Ramos, 59, 270 Silver Bell Rd., Jefferson — driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI)-alcohol; loitering or prowling; and open container.
- Ricky James Gooch, 34, 3370 Broom Rd., Cornelia — aggressive driving.
- Jennifer Marie Havlik, 49, 4810 Anvil Ct., Jefferson — exploit/inflict paint to/deprive essential services to a disabled or elderly person and 17 counts of identity theft/fraud when using or possessing identity information concerning a person.
- Alejandro Rafael Palafox, 21, 5306 Cromartie Rd., Gillsville — criminal attempt to commit aggravated cruelty to animals-felony.
- Gregory Eugene Peters, 54, 70 Cold Harbor Ct., Sharpsburg — pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another and simple assault.
- Marileese Lechante Smith, 38, 73 Thunderwood Ct., Nicholson — DUI-alcohol; license to be carried and exhibited on demand; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; open container; and stopping, standing or parking in a prohibited space.
- Todd Everett Sorrow, 48, 1761 Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson — license class violation; driving on roadways laned for traffic; DY=UI-drugs; and speeding.
- Joseph Russell Angel Jr., 44, 351 Nathaniel Dr., Jefferson — hold for Franklin County and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
- Larry Davis Brooks, 70, 340 Laurel Rd., Carrolton — failure to appear.
- Luke Avery Brookshire, 30, 254 Peach Hill Dr., Jefferson — robbery.
- Nicholas Seth Huddleston, 21, 146 Pine St., Jefferson — holds for Banks and Clarke counties and probation violation.
- Ashley Melinda King, 33, 514 Sears Dr., Maysville — hold for Cobb County.
- Ethan Shiloh Burlew, 21, 1348 Sierra Ridge Pl., Loganville — hold for Gwinnett County and probation violation.
- Roberto Hernandez Jr., 32, 61 Daffodil Ct., Nicholson — probation violation.
- Kimberly Nicole Kelly, 29, 240 North Ave., Athens – probation violation.
- Andrew Chalen Luurtsema, 40, 1050 Pine Hill Cir., Watkinsville — hold for Jenkins County and probation violation.
- Dontan Anwton Robinson, 29, 248 Magnolia St., Athens — theft by taking-felony (party to the crime).
- Christopher Ashley Stephens, 43, 4457 Fountain Dr., Gillsville — probation violation.
- Markey Walker, 34, 195 Sycamore Dr., Athens — two counts of aggravated assault and hold for Gwinnett County.
- Gabriel Badillo, 37, 129 Ashwick Rd., Jefferson — hold for Hall County and simple battery.
- Derrick Lamont Banks, 49, 4936 Jackson Trail Rd., Hoschton — DUI-alcohol.
- Anthony Michael Behlog, 35, 1426 Turning Leaf Ln., Pendergrass — Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
- Joseph Lee Daniels, 37, 1255 Vine St. NE, Gainesville — two counts of probation violation.
- Don Michael Hornsby, 39, 737 Blacks Creek Church Rd., Danielsville — Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act.
- Sydney Drew Lane, 29, 2705 Mall of Georgia Blvd., Buford — probation violation.
- Darrell Edward Moore, 55, 6290 Namon Wallace Rd., Cumming — probation violation.
- Stacy Nicole Patrick, 40, 656 Fort Lamar Rd., Commerce — failure to appear.
- Demarco Antonio Robinson, 27, 505 Tall Pines Ct., Stockbridge — theft by taking-felony.
- Alexis Nolberto Vazquez-Ramirez, 22, 3390 Plainview Rd., Maysville — driving while license is suspended or revoked; hold for Barrow and Hall counties; no insurance; probation violation; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Ronald Glenn Jones, 63, 1384 Pocket Rd., Braselton — hold for Stephens County.
- Scott Matthew Odette, 43, 171 West Midland Ave., Winder — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Tydrekia Lashea Glenn, 21, 260 North Bluff Rd., Athens — affray (fighting).
- De'ajah Keyerra Scott, 18, 169 Carriage Ct., Athens — affray (fighting).
- Tykevia Sierra Scott, 21, 169 Carriage Ct., Athens — affray (fighting).
- Michael Blake Shinall, 35, 134 Moore Rd., Athens — probation violation.
- Shedrick Jayquan Smith, 23, 105 Oak Hill Dr., Athens — probation violation.
- Jake Edgar-David Strickland, 19, 390 Cabin Creek Rd., Commerce — reckless conduct.
- Alyssa Marie Crowe, 26, 706 Doyl Rd., Bowersville — probation violation.
BRASELTON PD
- Marcel Ramone Fields, 18, 3310 Drayton Manor Rd., Lawrenceville — criminal damage to property-felony.
COMMERCE PD
- India Monique Reid, 36, 118 Old Harden Orchard Rd., Commerce — hold for Arkansas parole.
- Guillermo Rubio Garcia, 51, 2714 Favor Rd., Marietta — driving without a valid license and hands free violation.
- Mac Arthur Hardman, 59, 329 Rob Belue Rd., Commerce — driving while license is suspended or revoked and following too closely.
- Luis Rabanales-Mojica, 33, 203 Roosevelt Blvd., Commerce — acquiring a license plate for purpose of concealing identification of a motor vehicle; two counts of identity theft fraud when using/possessing identity information concerning a person; operation of a vehicle without a current plate; and unlawful to possess, display or use any false, fraudulent or altered identification.
- Joel Wilbert-Bueso, 47, 20 Lee St., Jefferson — public drunkenness.
JEFFERSON PD
- Cody Michele Cronic, 32, 91 Marion Dr., Jefferson — simple battery-family violence act.
- Kenny Angeles, 20, 168 Round Table Rd., Athens — possession of marijuana less than an ounce; speeding; and restricted license violation.
- Penny Elizabeth Jones, 43, 91 Elberta Dr., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked; license to be carried and exhibited on demand violation; no proof of insurance; and operation of vehicles registered in other states violation.
- Kenneth Christopher Chester, 62, 1850 Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson — leaving the scene of an accident.
- Jessica Michelle Smith, 42, 1081 Forester Rd., Lot 17B, Dothan, Ala. — hold for Houston County, Ala.
- Bengino Daniel Valencia, 19, 93 Kerby Cir., Braselton — driving without a valid license.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Sean Aldn Carradine, 52, 412 Lincoln St., Hollandale, Miss. — affixing tint to windows or windshields; driving on roadways laned for traffic; driving while license is suspended or revoked; DUI-drugs; possession of marijuana less tan an ounce; and no proof of insurance.
- Manuel Pedro Matias, 65, 2485 Demorest Mt. Airy Hwy., Demorest — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Tonya Laura Carey, 52, 3685 Hwy. 59, Commerce — duty to immediately report an accident; entering or crossing roadway violation; hit and run; hold for White County; and restricted license violation.
- Kent Richard Timmerman, 60, 302 Mulberry St., Nicholson — DUI and failure to maintain lane.
GEORGIA BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
- Mina Torres Candelario, 37, 367 Marshall Clark Rd., Hoschton — child porn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.