The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Noe Aguilar-Ortiz, 32, 4289 Fox Ridge Trail, Gillsville — driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving under the influence.
- Charlene Sabrina Brimer, 27, 59 Mulberry St., Nicholson — financial identity fraud-felony.
- Charles David Fleeman, 51, 450 Stapler Murray Rd., Nicholson — criminal trespass.
- Nicholas Suleiman Bisonette Koeppel, 29, 302 Perimeter Center N, Atlanta — hold for Clarke County and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (mushrooms).
- Justin Kyle Nixon, 29, 5320 Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass — hold for Forsyth County.
- Laquesha Renee Mathews, 38, 451 Empire Terrace, Montgomery, Ala. — failure to appear; hold for Clayton, Cobb and Henry counties; and bondsman off bond for four charges.
- James Allan-Michael Seymour, 33, 3542 Stancil Rd., Gainesville — probation violation.
- Joseph Michael Smith, 35, 491 W. O. Smith Rd., Jefferson — aggravated assault-family violence; hold for Clarke County; and simple assault-family violence.
- Laurie Ann Maclin, 39, 1202 Paces Ct., Gainesville — DUI-alcohol.
- Zachary Wayne Partee, 31, 490 Hightower Trail, Jefferson — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Stanley Demaro Arnold, 36, 5334 Heritage Crossing, Commerce — probation violation and theft by shoplifting.
- Michael Coyle Bennett, 26, 419 Old Commerce Rd. Ext., Athens — hold for Madison County and probation violation.
- Caleb Mark Evans, 30, 181 Burrell Rd., Maysville — probation violation and hold for Banks County.
- Jose Reynoso-Garcia, 32, 5171 Brook Hollow Pkwy., Norcross — failure to appear; hold for Lilburn; and bondsman off bond for one charge.
- James William Robertson, 40, 124 Appleton Cir., Marietta — probation violation.
- Nicholas Tom Seeley, 43, 687 Ibirian Rd., Dahlonega — probation violation and hold for Franklin and Oglethorpe counties.
- Lamondra Keshawn Sims, 27, 346 Oak Ave., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Jose Guadalupe Benitez Moreno, 29, 3527 Casper Dr., Gainesville — license violation and tail light violation.
- Miguel Angel Caal-Chub, 21, 143 Washington St., Jefferson — driving without a valid license and Move Over Law violation.
- Pamela Jo Nichols, 61, 1114 Hwy. 98 W, Danielsville — failure to yield when turning left and homicide by vehicle-second degree.
- Kayla Ann Willoughby, 29, 300 Jims Ln., Nicholson — hold for Dawson County.
- Jonathan Wayne Bohannon, 39, 314 Banyon Creek Dr., Talmo — battery-family violence.
- Jason Thomas Garrett, 40, 3559 Gaines Mill Rd., Gainesville — hold for Clarke, Franklin and Henry counties and probation violation.
- Jonathan Michael Matthews, 33, 4416 Malibu Dr., Decatur — probation violation.
- Stacy Michael Burke, 59, 403 S. Bogan Rd., Buford — hold for Gwinnett County.
- Earnest Halloway Jr., 76, 152 Apache Dr., Eastanollee — driving while unlicensed.
- Bianca Vernee Jackson, 34, 240 North Ave., Athens — probation violation.
- Teresa Stancil, 57, 176 Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson — three counts of mandatory education for children between 6-16.
- Chloe Leigh Casey, 20, 935 Homer Rd., Commerce — burgary-second degree (felony).
- Brently Shawn Griffith, 21, 2123 Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce — burglary-second degree (felony) and giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
- Steven Randall Voyles, 50, 2557 Gillsville Hwy., Gainesville — display of license plates; driving on roadways laned for traffic; hold for Emanel County; possession of drug-related objects; and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
- Austin Michael Swing, 27, 135 Hickory St., Commerce — simple assault-family violence and simple battery-family violence.
ARCADE PD
- Oscar Campuzano, 18, 1495 Hwy. 29 North Lot F63, Athens — probation violation.
- Anthony Lee Ballard, 66, 705 Spring Valley Rd., Athens — failure to appear.
BRASELTON PD
- Thomas Jefferson Cooper, 45, 574 Reisling Dr., Braselton — failure to maintain lane and leaving the scene of an accident.
COMMERCE PD
- Evan Alexander Ensing, 24, 537 Old Collins Rd., Hoschton — driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI-alcohol-less safe; and tail light violation.
- Brandy Jean Griffin, 44, 251 Kissam St., Jefferson — false report of a crime and tampering with evidence.
- Hunter Blake Rawlings, 19, 385 Coyal Strickland Rd., Hull — contents of license and removing or affixing a license plate with intent to conceal.
- David Eric Prater, 38, 301 Creekdale Dr., Commerce — driving while license is suspended or revoked; expired registration/tag; and hold for Cobb County.
- David Lee Evans, 47, 406 Heritage Hill Dr., Commerce — simple battery and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- David Allan Hicks, 41, 171 Oak St., Commerce — hold for Jasper County.
- Charles Edward Appleby, 51, 110 B. Wilson Rd., Commerce — battery-family violence.
- Louise Deonte Skrine, 46, 216 Ruby Ln., Commerce — DUI-drugs and failure to maintain lane.
JEFFERSON PD
- Joshua Ellis Rucker, 18, 262 Dreamland Cir., Winder — four counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Duane Mark Odell, 35, 570 Lavender Rd., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding (77/55).
- Francisco Samual Oliva, 21, 5411 Station Cir., Norcross — driving while unlicensed and speeding (65/45).
- David Edward Browner, 48, 156 Leachman Rd., Commerce — driving while license is suspended and Move Over Law violation.
HOSCHTON PD
- Leyshla Gene Rodriguez-Ruiz, 29, 2810 Valley Green Dr., Gainesville — two counts of criminal trespass-family violence and theft by taking.
PENDERGRASS PD
- Julie Regina Hall, 32, 726 Jesse Jewell Pkwy. SE, Gainesville — hold for Banks County.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Kenda Kay Lloyd, 57, 2131 Hidden Meadow, New Braunfels, Texas — DUI and speeding (92/70).
- Shomorrise Donta Meadows, 32, 130 Chalfont Dr., Athens — driving on wrong side of roadway; DUI-refusal; and failure to maintain lane.
- Jimmy Dwight Love, 62, 265 Village Pkwy., Pendergrass — driving while license is suspended or revoked and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
GEORGIA BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
Jeffrey Lee Sparks, 57, 31 Boone Rd., Maysville — possession of a firearm by a convicted felony; trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine; and trafficking in morphine, opium or heroin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.