The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County, including:
JCSO
- Dylan Drake Funderburk, 33, 155 Ravenwood Run, Athens — hold for Oconee County and probation violation.
- Colby Adam Meeks, 33, 4144 New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson — hold for Banks County and probation violation.
- Justin Harold Sheppard, 33, 1822 Mountain Creek Dr., Pendergrass — criminal damage to property-second degree-family violence act; four counts of cruelty to children-second degree (felony); and simple assault-family violence.
- Tracy Renee Dyer, 52, 1225 Fort Lamar Rd., Commerce — hold for Gwinnett County.
- Dwight Neil Burris Jr., 45, 344 Trotters Chase, Jefferson — criminal trespass; hold for Stephens County; simple battery-family violence; and simple assault-family violence.
- Marques Edward Gaines, 33, 2475 Mossy Dr., Gwinnett — probation violation.
- Helen Elizabeth Hayes, 46, 1312 Marlow Dr., Gainesville — probation violation.
- James Bradley Lord, 36, 1357 Old Victron School Rd., Hoschton — hold for Barrow County and probation violation.
- Mika Alexandra Mitchum, 23, 10 Church St., Carnesville — two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
- Thomas William Narock, 56, 57 Pace Dr., Nicholson — simple battery-family violence.
- Dustin Thomas Sanders, 36, 310 Fern Ct., Hoschton — two counts of cruelty to children-third degree; simple battery-family violence act; and terroristic threats and acts-felony.
- Miguel Angel Briones-Vega, 38, 10016 Commerce Rd., Commerce — driving while unlicensed and headlight violation.
- Sonny Jun Chanthavong, 19, 212 Auburn Station Dr., Auburn — driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol under 21 years old.
- Juan Chavez Garcia, 70, 1088 McCannon Morris Rd., Hull — driving without a valid license and stop/yield sign violation.
- Ashleigh Morgan Devane, 23, 7110 Kenimer Rd., Clermont — driving while license is suspended and tail light violation.
- Lillian Bencosme Dominguez, 29, 265 Chapel Station Ln., Lawrenceville — theft by conversion.
- Jose Flores Orellano, 53, 3214 Athens Hwy., Gainesville — driving without a valid license and no-passing zone violation.
- Santiago Guevara Hualpa, 47, 318 Walnut Grove Way, Pendergrass — driving without a valid license and brake light/signal violation.
- Ruben Andres Hernandez Vargas, 39, 145 Railroad St., Jefferson — driving without a valid license and registration/license violation.
- Jordan Larrison King, 25, 420 Davenport Rd., Braselton — DUI-alcohol; failure to maintain lane; and hit and run.
- Pedro Alejandro Montejo Rojas, 18, 310 Northwood Dr., Commerce — driving while unlicensed and tail lights violation.
- Cervando Mosso-Solano, 27, 4853 Burns Rd., Lilburn — driving while unlicensed and tag light violation.
- Philips Pham, 27, 4195 Cami Way, Buford — driving without a valid license.
- Jarit Abigail Rodriguez Garfias, 25, 248 Quail Ridge Dr., Nicholson — expiration and renewal license violation and hold for Clarke County.
- Jason Mathew Crowe, 46, 1572 Burning Oak Way, Snellville — probation violation.
- Christy Lynn Fitzpatrick, 36, 60 S. M. Dr., Hull — hold for Clarke and Oconee counties and probation violation.
- Eniyah Jaliea Harrell, 22, 953 Blind Brook Cir., Hoschton — failure to appear and bondsman off bond for two charges.
- Randolph Henderson, 27, 675 Windy Hill Rd., Jefferson — battery-family violence.
- Brandon Lee Hosch, 33, 305 Rock Forge Ct., Jefferson — display of license plate; giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; hold for Barrow County; interference with government property-felony; and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
- Coy Eugene Cornett, 45, 112 Cypress Pl., Jefferson — reckless conduct.
- Michael Christopher Fortner, 43, 668 Wehunt Rd., Hoschton — DUI-alcohol.
- Anthony Eugene Miller, 42, 69 Granite Dr., Hoschton — driving within a gore/media/emergency lane; driving without a valid license; failure to signal when turning; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; reckless driving; vehicles to stop on right side of the road; and two counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Valentin Fuerte, 18, 500 Stoneview Dr., Norcross — driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
- Bobby Gene Hamilton, 39, 15 Oakland St., Hartwell — hold for Flowery Branch.
- Alexis Uriel Sanchez-Lopez, 19, 1275 Lanier Rd., Pendergrass — driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving without a valid license.
ARCADE PD
- Angela Marie Novelli, 33, 981 Story Porter Rd., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
- Erica Matreal Wilson, 35, 1225 Commerce Rd., Athens — driving while unlicensed; expired tag; and no insurance.
COMMERCE PD
- Jose Osbaldo Mata, 39, no address listed — driving without a valid license and speeding.
- Dontavious Contrell Rucker, 33, 75 Bennett St., Commerce — driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI-less safe; and open container.
- Patricia Brown Bray, 49, 216 Silver Dollar Rd., Maysville — drugs not in original container; DUI-multiple substances; and two counts of possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
JEFFERSON PD
- Daquan Juantavious Henderson, 27, 35 Maria Cir., Jefferson — hold for Hall County; possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; purchase, possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of marijuana; and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
- Gage Tyler Goff, 19, 28 Montvale Dr., Hoschton — probation violation.
- Michael Lee Kimbrell, 50, 1875 Newborn Rd., Rutledge — DUI; failure to maintain lane; and possession of an open container of alcohol.
- Kierre Shamar Ramsey, 33, 2940 Broome Rd., Gainesville — hold for Clarke County.
- Michael Chaz Taylor, 35, 256 McMillan Rd., Duluth — driving while license is suspended or revoked; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; hold for Gwinnett County; speeding (62/45); and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Carlyn Grace Johnson, 20, 532 Silver Bell Rd., Jefferson — terroristic threats and acts.
- Jacob Dane Johnson, 18, 532 Silberbell Rd., Jefferson — sexual battery.
MAYSVILLE PD
- Rosie Bell Duarte, 26, 3107 Shelton Cove, Gainesville — driving while license is suspended and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
- Amanda Leona Silvers, 38, 129 Oak Dr., Maysville — theft by taking-felony.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Keyur Arvind Patel, 35, 6931 Roswell Rd., Sandy Springs — DUI-alcohol; speeding (106/70); and reckless driving.
- Cary Guy Boozer, 59, 166 Inglewood Ave., Athens — DUI-alcohol; failure to maintain lane; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession and use of drug-related objects; and possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle passenger area.
- Hank Ray Williams, 40, 1277 New Kings Bridge Rd., Athens — distracted driving; driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI-alcohol; and seat belt violation.
- Alvin Ray Armstrong Jr., 23, 725 Smokey Rd., Crawford — driving while license is suspended or revoked; hold for Clarke County and Suwanee; and speeding (46/35).
- Julian Nicholas Torres, 20, 334 Briarwood Dr., Winder — DUI-less safe; following too closely; speeding (94/70); reckless driving; and turning movements violation.
- Jonatan Oliver Vasquez Ramirez, 17, 3425 Raymond Dr., Doraville — driving while unlicensed.
- Roberto Pineda Olvera, 40, 1495 Hwy. 29 N, Athens — CMV parts and accessories violation; commercial vehicle driver qualification violation; and driving without a valid license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.