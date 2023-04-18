The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Thomas Jordan Key, 31, 190 Hobbs St., Royston — probation violation.
- Malcolm Xavier Mitchell, 26, 69 Northside Dr., Commerce — hold for Banks County and probation violation.
- Dominique Nicole Waller, 26, 4307 Vista Brook Ln., Oakwood — failure to appear.
- Spencer Nathaniel Wright, 31, 355 Peachtree St., Atlanta — forgery.
- Keontay Marquelle Adams, 25, 4360 Marjorie Dr., Snellville — leaving the scene of an accident.
- Helena Dusty Lynn Towe, 41, 246 Georgia Belle Dr., Jefferson — mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- David Earl Britt, 65, 1202 Autumn Ave., Winder — probation violation.
- Adam Bryce Butcher, 28, no address listed — no insurance; suspended license; and taillight lens violation.
- Zeuntray Shantavius Cook, 35, 189 Williamson Ct., Nicholson — driving while license is suspended or revoked; two counts of possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession of methamphetamine; theft by receiving stolen property-felony; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Billy Ray Henson, 35, 1023 West Allen Rd., Commerce — possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
- Jeffery Lanier Malcolm, 51, 148C Skating Rink Rd., Toccoa — hold for Stephens County and probation violation.
- Brian Kevin Powers, 48, 7705 Maysville Rd., Maysville — probation violation.
- Noah Samuel Shumate, 23, 247 Hawks Ct., Nicholson — hold for Madison County.
- Jason Lee Wrinkle, 48, 66 Denis Dr., Commerce — probation violation.
- Ashleigh Patricia Clark, 41, 41 Colonial Ct., Jefferson — hold for Barrow County.
- Michael Lynn Murphy, 46, 52 King Rd., Commerce — hold for Gwinnett County.
- Latruntae Daquavis Appleby, 21, 176 Pine St., Jefferson — hold for Dougherty County and probation violation.
- Junwoo Cho, 31, 89 Blue River Ct., Pendergrass — two counts of theft by shoplifting.
- Steve Charles Immel, 61, 1680 Mountain Creek Dr., Pendergrass — holds for Barrow and Hall counties and probation violation.
- Evette Sherre Rakestraw, 52, 500 Gordon St., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Malcolm Wayne Simpson, 30, 303 Sharpe Stone Bend, Stockbridge — financial transaction card fraud; holds for Clarke County and Jonesboro; identity fraud; and theft by deception.
- Jeffrey Benard Brown, 57, 412 Ciccone Dr., Hendersonville, N.C. — probation violation.
- Max Allen Smith, 52, 105 Sandy Lane Ct., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Terrence Jeffery Wilbern, 30, 201 Washington St. SW, Atlanta — probation violation.
- Scotty Lee Wilson, 37, 266 Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Jonathan Bernard Porter Jr., 42, 1019 Storey Porter Rd., Jefferson — basic rules; distracted driving; entering or crossing roadway; failure to stop at a stop sign; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer-felony; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; open container; reckless driving; seatbelt violation; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; vehicles to stop on right side of roadway; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Marty Allen Rogers, 54, 706 Main St., Talmo — probation violation.
ARCADE PD
- Isaac Jerome Evans Jr., 29, 52 Broad Acres Cir., Athens — probation violation.
BRASELTON PD
- Jeffrey Scott Elmore, 53, 198 Wyatt St., Arcade — affixing material that reduce or increase light transmission or reflectance of windows; possession and use of drug related objects; and two counts of a Schedule II Controlled Substance (methamphetamine and Oxycodone).
- Jarrius Xavier Earskin Hampton, 30, 323 Tolles Bury Ct., Winston-Salem, N.C. — driving without a valid license; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; operation of a vehicle without a current plate; possession and use of drug-related objects; and possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (ecstasy).
- Jean Mary Jean, 44, Lawrenceville — failure to appear and public intoxication.
- Anthony August Riola Jr., 19, 258 Broadmoor Dr., Braselton — loitering or prowling.
COMMERCE PD
- Jessica Ann Jackson, 32, 110 B. Wilson Rd., Commerce — failure to appear and no proof of insurance.
- Patrick Jacob Meadors, 35, 814 Belmont Park Dr., Commerce — battery-family violence; seven counts of cruelty to children-third degree; and simple assault-family violence.
- Gregory Monroe Bryant, 44, 17 Amber Place, Commerce — DUI-multiple substances.
- Jesse Lee Jones, 28, 198 Chanticleer Rd., Commerce — DUI-alcohol and headlight violation.
- Desman Daisy Roe, 21, 325 S. Jackson St., Hartwell — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-alcohol.
- Krystal Chanel Cannon-Lewis, 40, 1 Timberlake Dr., Greenville, S.C. — hit and run and reckless driving.
- Paula Marie Hancock, 59, 97 Red Bird Dr., Jefferson — public drunkenness.
JEFFERSON PD
- Sunita Ali Dookie, 23, 3525 Baker Rd., Gainesville — driving while license is suspended or revoked and following too closely.
- Aurea Mette Ascencio, 26, 3319 Thousands Oak Dr., Gainesville — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Heath Lee Nelson, 32, 295 Greenwood Pkwy., Dawsonville — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Mason Matthew Weiner, 17, 184 Glenfield Dr., Jefferson — driving without a valid license and speeding (48/25).
- Antoine Eugene Coleman, 48, 1222 Mill Crest Walk NW, Conyers — hold for Gwinnett County.
- Daniel Travis Crisler, 25, 596 Peachtree Rd., Jefferson — distracted driving and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Yovani Hernandez-Perez, 21, 263 Magnolia Ave., Jefferson — driving while unlicensed and failure to obey a police/peace officer.
- Corey Antoine King, 31, 706 Spring Valley Rd., Athens — driving while unlicensed.
- Anthony Melvin Manning, 59, 1425 14th St., Columbus — hold for Troup County.
- Stanley Lamar Dowdy, 34, 6383 Hwy. 72 East, Carlton — hold for Madison County.
- Stephenie Ann Keibler, 43, 1438 Prospect View Ct., Lawrenceville — DUI-alcohol; open container; and operation of a vehicle on approach of authorized emergency vehicles violation.
- Gam Day Awino, 44, 3724 Beech Bottom Ln., Snellville — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Jose Eduardo Chourio-Parra, 27, 183 Grey Falcon Ave., Braselton — driving without a valid license; DUI-alcohol; failure to maintain lane; speeding (90/70); and turning movements violation.
- Arch Cleveland Morgan, 49, 10 W. 1st Ace., Lindale — hold for Bartow County.
- William Michael Braza, 20, 6790 Marlow Dr., Cumming — DUI-alcohol and speeding (90/70).
- Marty Taylor Reidling, 30, 239 Central Ave., Commerce — DUI-alcohol; turning movements violation; and license to be carried and exhibited on demand violation.
- Glen Douglas Huskin, 42, 7 Jefferson Terrace, Jefferson — DUI-drugs; possession of a controlled substance (THC oil); and seat belt violation.
