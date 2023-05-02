The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Scottie Gene Burgess, 52, 122 Oliver Cir., Jefferson — battery-family violence act and simple assault-family violence.
- Joshua Gene Carter, 40, 850 Johnson Mill Rd., Jefferson — failure to appear.
- Nicholas Shane Nation, 21, 5141 Smith Lane Dr., Murrayville — disorderly conduct and loitering or prowling.
- Briana Rochelle Parker, 30, 159 Hartland Cir., Winder — driving while license is suspended or revoked; drugs not in original container; driving under the influence (DUI)-multiple substances-less safe; duty upon striking fixtures on highway violation; and suspended registration.
- Russell Korey Smith, 38, 2068 Hwy. 106, Danielsville — drugs not in original container; hold for Madison County; possession and use of drug-related objects; and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
- John Michael Campbell, 34, 2816 Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson — mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- Kimberly Darlene Howard, 25, 597 Skelton Rd., Hoschton — mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- Joshua Lee Jaworski, 23, 3121 Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson — mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- Angelique Marie Ruiz, 43, 829 Independence Ave., Pendergrass — mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- Rebecca Lauren Thomas, 24, 505 Wilbur Dr., Hoschton — mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- James Dylan Wiggins, 22, 71 Railroad Ave., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Benjamin Joel Babcock, 39, 30 Owens Ln., Hartwell — failure to appear.
- Jerod Tyran Crumbley, 22, 4969 Central Dr., Apt. 276, Stone Mountain — probation violation.
- Felicia Camille Davenport, 30, 1271 Sandy Cross Rd., Carlton — three counts of probation violation.
- Linda Sue Durand, 44, 5942 Black Jack Rd., Flowery Branch — two counts of false statements or writings.
- Trevor Alan Gist, 49, 420 Main St., Haynesville, La. — failure to appear and bondsman off bond on four charges.
- Teresa Jane Hardigree, 63, 193 Sagefield Cir., Maysville — criminal trespass-family violence.
- Stacey Allen Jackson, 59, 1135 Forest Acres Cir., Athens — probation violation.
- Justin Kyle Nixon, 29, 5320 Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass — probation violation.
- Vickie Elaine Miller, 71, 277 Barber Rd., Commerce — disorderly conduct.
- Raymond Kelley Russell Jr., 30, homeless, Braselton — driving while license is suspended or revoked and registration/license violation.
- Anthony Michael Behlog, 36, 408 Regan Dr., Winder — probation violation and here for court.
- Jonathan Lynn Bruce, 40, 240 Brookwood Ave., Commerce — hold for Hall County; possession of drug-related objects; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of a firearm during commission of a crime; possession of methamphetamine; two counts of probation violation; and tag light violation.
- James Bradford Camp, 61, 881 Harris Lord Cemetery Rd., Commerce — criminal trespass-family violence; obstructing or hindering a person making an emergency telephone call; and simple assault-family violence.
- Shawn Robert McClain, 34, 1815 Villa Rica Hwy., Dallas — probation violation.
- Timmy Lee Rowland, 44, 310 Bell Ave., Hoschton — hold for Barrow County and probation violation.
- Connor James To, 19, 469 Manor Ln., Pelham, N.Y. — DUI (under 21 years of age).
- Carita Lasha Bailey, 38, 518 Gordon St., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Kevin Joe Daniel, 36, 75 Feld Spar Dr., Jefferson — hold for Clarke County and incarceration order.
- Shaneel Feroz Lakhani, 37, 192 Highland Way, Maysville — hold for Hall County and probation violation.
- Tyrone Stewart Jr., 34, 151 Acadia Dr., Athens — driving while license is suspended.
- Timothy Wayne Daniel Jr., 31, 411 New Liberty Church Rd., Braselton — simple assault-family violence.
- Quinton Lashun Harris, 44, 464 State St., Commerce — hold for Hall County and two counts of kidnapping.
ARCADE PD
- Timothy Henry Ferguson, 37, 1975 Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson — probation violation.
BRASELTON PD
- Joshua Raul Montez Rodriguez, 26, 405 Old Buncom Rd., Travelers Rest, S.C. — hold for Spartanburg County.
- David Thomas Bridges, 68, 200 Little River Farms, Canton — DUI-alcohol; no proof of insurance; and vehicle turning left violation.
- Latique Everrett Johnson, 33, 5742 Hull Hollow, Norcross — hold for DeKalb County.
- Charles Petter Kadis, 54, 2327 Bridge Water, Bridgewater, Mass. — DUI-alcohol and open container.
COMMERCE PD
- Furnamdess Lee Chambers, 29, 100 Crossing Place, Commerce — battery.
- Bobby Ray Evans, 56, 217 Clayton St., Commerce — acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of a motor vehicle; driving on roadways laned for traffic; two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officers (one felony); hold for Madison County; no passing zone violation; obedience to a traffic-control device violation; reckless driving; and suspended registration.
- Jaycarl Wesley Smith, 34, 769 Lynn Ave., Jefferson — driving without a valid license.
- Cory Anthony Tortorici, 29, 322 Foothills Pkwy., Gainesville — probation violation.
- Shannon Dasheem Tavoun Brown, 31, 185 Faulkner Rd., Commerce — driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding (71/55).
- Sarah Catherine Mitchell, 25, 506 Bower St., Royston — DUI-multiple substances and vehicle turning left violation.
- Jason Fletcher Paul, 44, 501 Meadow Cir., Athens — DUI-less safe; open container; and vehicles to drive on right side of roadway violation.
HOSCHTON PD
- Joymer Samuel Dorante Lameda, 23, Twin Lakes Blvd. — driving without a valid license and speeding (56/35).
JEFFERSON PD
- Juan Jose Antonio Soto Urribarri, 33, 87 Brode Ln., Pendergrass — driving while unlicensed and too fast for conditions.
- Salvatore John Lombardo Jr., 51, no address listed — battery-family violence.
- Tallon Kofi Jackson, 39, 407 Meadow Ln., Athens — hold for Oconee County.
- Dexter Eugene Smith, 51, 3380 Garden Side Dr., Loganville — driving while license is suspended.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Malon Idalgo Escoto-Canaca, 44, Atlanta — driving without a valid license; following too closely; and turning movements violation.
- Pedro Humberto Olivares-Aguayo, 25, 304 Cesar Rd., Winder — driving without a valid license; DUI-alcohol; speeding (79/55); no proof of insurance; and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
- Jordan Terrell Vaughan, 24, 1070 Sutherland Dr., Winder — driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding (59/45).
- Jennifer Marie Pruitt, 32, 165 Oak Crest Ln., Pendergrass — DUI-alcohol; entering or crossing roadway violation; open container; and turning movements violation.
