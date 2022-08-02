The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Davius Lanier Casteen, 23, 301 Barber Rd., Commerce — aggravated assault; simple battery; and coming off bond on two charges.
- Courtney Nicole Henry, 31, 1877 Hwy. 16, Newnan — probation violation.
- Emanuel Allen Irvin, 34, 170 Cherry Cir., Cornelia — two counts of reckless conduct.
- Bianca Vernee Jackson, 33, 105 Michelle Dr., Athens — probation violation.
- Jeffery Lanier Malcolm, 50, 148C Skating Rink Rd., Toccoa — probation violation.
- Fred Douglas Matthews, 51, 912 Park Pl., Conyers — hold for Rockdale County.
- William Cole McCleskey, 23, 210 S. Main St., Statesboro — probation violation.
- Timmy McDaniel Stephens, 59, 320 Lakeview Dr., Crawford — hold for Oglethorpe.
- Richard Allen Stockton, 40, 79 Harris Ln., Jefferson — two counts of failure to appear and bondsman off bond on two charges.
- Sandra Victoria Wingfield, 52, 132 Parkview Homes, Athens — theft by shoplifting.
- Curtis Lee Floyd Jr., 28, 155 Marion Dr., Jefferson — failure to maintain lane; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; stop sign violation; and tag light violation.
- Juan Luis Perez Escobar, 37, 810 Commack Rd., Brentwood, N.Y. — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; failure to maintain lane; and impeding traffic flow.
- Lamar Otis Knowles, 35, 542 Cherokee Ridge, Athens — probation violation.
- Donna Lynn Boone, 60, 2628 Old Gainesville Hwy., Talmo — hold for Barrow County.
- Jennee Blaire Elrod, 40, 974 Glenn Abby Ln., Talmo — mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- Sarah Raquel Woodall, 35, 297 Doster Rd., Jefferson — hold for Winder.
- Leslie Lorraina Zelaya, 49, 185 Walnut St., Commerce — leaving the scene of an accident.
- Jovaunta Shinterrio Hutchinson, 27, 2044 S. Milledge Dr., Athens — two counts of probation violation.
- Kevin Glen Jones, 33, 3043 Wallace Rd., Gainesville — entering auto with intent to commit theft or felony and loitering or prowling.
- Christopher Paul Vickery, 49, 2353 North Broad St., Commerce — criminal trespass; public indecency; and simple assault.
BRASELTON PD
- Hunter Terry Jones, 31, 1959 Lanier Harbor Pt., Buford — disorderly conduct and simple battery.
COMMERCE PD
- Dailan Makkari Alston, 21, 1547 Wesbury Dr., Macon — aggravated assault upon a person 65 years or older; possession of a firearm/knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; aggravated assault; and two counts of armed robbery.
- Jaiquan Tymere Chase, 20, 1232 Crossing Pl., Commerce — aggravated assault upon a person 65 years or older; possession of a firearm/knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; aggravated assault; and two counts of armed robbery.
- Nathan Kyle Germain, 29, 346 Quail Ridge Dr., Nicholson — aggravated assault; battery; driving while license is suspended or revoked; failure to maintain lane; fleeing or evading police or a roadblock; reckless driving; and tampering with evidence.
- Joseph Robert Ingram, 38, 824 S. Broad St., Commerce — aggravated assault-family violence and hold for Cherokee County.
- Gilbert Carl Rodriguez, 64, 106233 Traymore Dr., Fort Worth, Texas — driving on wrong side of roadway; DUI-alcohol-less safe; and failure to maintain lane.
- Justin Mark Floyd, 34, 240 Cedar Springs Dr., Athens — DUI-any combination; failure to stop at a stop/yield sign; and open container.
- Phillip Lamar Robertson, 54, 120 Heritage Hills Dr., Commerce — hold for Hall County and possession of a schedule controlled substance.
- Charlie Joe Gillespie, 61, 95 Cedar Dr., Commerce — possession of cocaine.
- Daisy Mae Hall, 42, 2510 Holders Siding Rd., Jefferson — expired registration and possession of cocaine.
- James Demetrius Shaw, 58, 208 Northside Dr., Commerce — open container and possession of cocaine.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Ivan Ramirez Resendiz, 27, 189 Beths Ln., Chesney, S.C. — driving while unlicensed; hold for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE); and hold for Spartanburg, S.C.
- Eduardo Benitez Suarez, 23, 2531 New High Shoals Rd., Bishop — DUI-alcohol; failure to stop at a stop sign; and license to be carried and exhibited on demand.
- Amner Andony Garcia-Ramirez, 25, 6610 Wisteria Dr., Charlotte, N.C. — driving without a valid license and speeding in a work zone (85/60).
- Troy Christopher McGraw, 51, 378 E. Broad St., Winder — commercial vehicle driving qualification violation; no insurance; and registration violation.
- Adrian Edward Marlow, 58, 1646 Welcome Home Rd., Mt. Airy — DUI; failure to maintain lane; and open container.
