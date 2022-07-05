The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Shannon Dasheem Tavoun Brown, 30, 185 Faulkner Rd., Commerce — driving on suspended; driving while license is suspended; false statements and writings, concealment of facts; leaving the scene of an accident; and suspended registration.
- Austin James Cruce, 29, 385 Nichols Rd., Pendergrass — probation violation and hold for Franklin County.
- Sabrina Louise Ebersole, 27, 1740 Creek Nation Rd., Jefferson — two counts of failure to appear and bondsman off bond on three charges.
- Darius Denard Evans, 31, 1913 Boulder Gate Dr., Ellenwood — probation violation.
- Jennifer Lynn Garcia, 44, 4316 Hwy. 124, Hoschton — pedestrian in roadway and simple assault on a law enforcement officer.
- Brandon Eugene Pressley, 33, 392 Jim David Rd., Nicholson — theft by shoplifting and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Jayne Inette Tallant, 38, 5380 Chigger Hill Cir., Gainesville — probation violation.
- Michael Travis Dutton, 33, 541 Rachel View Ct., Jefferson — criminal damage to property (second degree)-family violence.
- Sunny Tran, 28, 2208 Capstone Way, Commerce — driving under the influence (DUI)-less safe.
- Juan Carlos Espino, 25, 155 Duncan Springs Rd., Athens — here for court and probation violation.
- Malcolm Randolph McKinley, 26, 966 Beaver Hill Dr., Bethlehem — aggravated assault; driving without a valid license; failure to maintain lane; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; following too closely; no passing zone violation; reckless driving; theft by bringing stolen property into state; theft by receiving stolen property-felony; too fast for conditions; turning movements violation; and windshield/wiper violation.
- Marion Scott Noojin, 58, 6655 Malvin Dr., Austell — failure to appear and bondsman off bond for four charges.
- Kierre Shamar Ramsey, 32, 2940 Broome Rd., Gainesville — hold for Clarke County and probation violation.
- Elizabeth Ann Robertson, 39, 966 Beaver Hill Dr., Bethlehem — theft by receiving stolen property-felony.
- Trent Renard Bonds, 53, 112 Bell View, Commerce — hold for Franklin County.
- Gionni Saiquon Williams, 19, 5614 Fox Tail Ct., Gillsville — driving while license is suspended and speeding (72/55).
- Malik Tamir Hassan El-Amin, 24, 87 Silverstone Cir., Jefferson — criminal trespass; hold for Banks County; and probation violation.
- Thaddeaus Keagan Freeman, 18, 125 Hillside Way, Maysville — two counts of probation violation.
- Alisha Elizabeth Hanlon, 27, 1975 Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson — hold for Cherokee County.
- Joey Levi Ledbetter, 24, 192 Gilbert Rd., Jefferson — theft by shoplifting.
- Kelsey Audrey Shambree Rucker, 30, 110 B. Wilson Rd., Commerce — criminal trespass.
- Thomas Dylan Gwinn, 27, 1121 Katie Ln., Watkinsville — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
- Brittany Nicole Reyes, 33, 2542 Silver Wood Dr., Gainesville — mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- Starr Bessie Richie, 40, 832 North Pond St., Toccoa — coming off bond on one charge.
- Helen Love Shepherd, 54, 469 Swain Rd., Commerce — failure to appear.
- Joseph Lee Turk, 44, 2651 Sanford Rd., Nicholson — three counts of cruelty to children (third degree) and simple battery-family violence.
- Donna Lee Faglie, 58, 78 Frost Cove, Hsochton — failure to appear.
- James Anthony Chase Hamil, 29, 7897 Majors Rd., Cumming — battery-family violence; criminal damage to property (second degree)-felony; cruelty to children (third degree); and obstructing or hindering an emergency call.
- Ashley Renee Skinner, 36, 642 Jett Roberts Rd., Jefferson — two counts of probation violation.
- Darrin Lamont Smith, 47, 900 Echo Glen Rd., Charlotte, N.C. — sexual battery.
- Barbara Lee Kasper, 64, 1124 Wages Bridges Rd., Nicholson — mandatory education for children between 7-16.
- Dionta Lamar Streeter, 19, 669 Starbuck Pkwy., Pendergrass — driving without a valid license and headgear and eye-protective device violation.
- Brandy Renee Carter, 44, 4035 Ed Cobb Rd., Gainesville — loitering or prowling.
- Reonte Sherrod Carter, 41, 1581 Walnut St., Conyers — loitering or prowling.
- Kinte Lenard Cobb, 44, P.O. Box 1052, Winder — violation of family violence order.
- Christopher Shannon Hanley, 42, 373 Old Ginn Rd., Commerce — theft by deception.
- Michael Leon Nichols, 28, 164 Piedmont St., Commerce — failure to appear.
- Judy Christi Smith, 45, 935 Homer Rd., Commerce — probation violation.
- Sarah Melody Dean Smith, 41, 1530 Bonds Ave., Canon — hold for Oconee County and probation violation.
ARCADE PD
- Emily Mae Turpin, 28, 4676 Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson — giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; hold for Barrow County; and probation violation.
- Robert Andrew Whitlock, 44, 269 Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Bernice Barcenas, 22, 6501 Jefferson River Rd., Athens — driving while unlicensed and failure to move over.
- Brandy Nicole Daniel, 34, 275 Travis Dr., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
- Brandon Lee Hosch, 32, 305 Rock Forge Ct., Jefferson — probation violation.
BRASELTON PD
- Emily Miranda Arms, 38, 6473 Hickory Branch Dr., Hoschton — criminal damage to property-second degree.
- James Triboli, 58, 940 Walnut Woods Way, Braselton — DUI.
COMMERCE PD
- Erredet Alcocer-Munoz, 47, 5907 Lanier Blvd., Norcross — driving without a valid license and speeding (73/55).
- April Dawn Buckley, 33, 58 Brandy Dr., Commerce — disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
- America Patricia Hernandez, 50, 32 Payne Dr., Commerce — DUI-alcohol.
- Elliot Christopher Mattocks, 38, 826 Woodland Ln., Charlotte, N.C. — theft by receiving stolen property.
- Rodrigo Solis-Albarran, 47, 130 Stone Bridge Rd., Lavonia — driving without a valid license.
- Enzon Bryon Escobar Velasquez, 31, 100 Ashe Dr., Apt. 107, Greenville, S.C. — driving without a valid license and entering or crossing roadway violation.
JEFFERSON PD
- Brandon Michael Gollach, 36, 362 Hunter Rd., Jefferson — criminal damage to property-second degree.
- David Ernest Moore, 64, 216 Railroad St., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked and hit and run.
- Austin Lamar Metcalf, 24, 15 Oak Hill Dr., Jefferson — possession of drug-related objects; improper stopping on roadway; possession of a controlled substance (Xanax); possession of a controlled substance-felony; possession of marijuana one ounce or less; and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute-felony.
- Jemonta Marquis Danzy, 27, 7072 Conyers St., Lithonia — headlight violation; no insurance; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; speeding (77/55); and tag light violation.
- Gain Ford, 53, 606 Marsha Dr., Perry — hold for Monroe County.
- Pedro Montenegro Cardona, 22, 263 Magnolia Ave., Jefferson — criminal trespass; DUI-alcohol; hold for Gwinnett County; and three counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Brian Jason White Jr., 31, 171 Douglas Dr., Mableton — possession of a firearm by a convicted felony; giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officers; and theft by taking-felony.
- Jeffrey Todd Harper Jr., 28, 136 Ashley Cir., Athens — driving with a suspended/revoked license and operation of a motor vehicle without registration.
PENDERGRASS PD
- Don Michael Hornsby, 39, homeless — possession of methamphetamine.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Justino Zurita Feria, 22, 147 Angela Dr., Madison, Ala. — driving while unlicensed.
- Jose Guadalope Rodriguez, 39, 367 Apple Valley Cir., Ellijay — driving on roadways laned for traffic; driving without a valid license; DUI-alcohol; open container; and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
