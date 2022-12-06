The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Joshua David Jones, 655 Potters House Rd., Jefferson — holds for Carroll and Floyd counties.
- Jacob Eli Luthi, 164 Wilson Cemetery Rd., Nicholson — terroristic threats and acts-felony.
- William Chandler McDougald, 148 Geiger Rd., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Kevin Santoro Smith, 565 Andre Lane, Spartanburg, S.C. — probation violation.
- Landon Hunter Smith, 288 Hood St., Commerce — probation violation.
- Donald Cain Alldredge, 776 Thyatira-Brockton Rd., Jefferson — simple assault-family violence.
- Emily Kathryn Bagwell, 2048 Lantern Dr., Jefferson — driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol.
- April Pamela Bailey, 1054 Oak Grove Rd., Athens — hold for Clarke County.
- Victor Manuel Garcia, 542 Glenn Gee Rd., driving on wrong side of the roadway and driving while unlicensed.
- Montell Lanard Lumpkin, 267 Nowhere Ln., Athens — hold for Madison County.
- Christion Lorenzo Mills, 307 Walker Rd., Rayle — DUI-alcohol under the age of 21.
- Erik James Richardson, 320 East Church St., Lexington — failure to appear.
- Terry Marquitte Squires Jr., 125 Pinkston Ct., Winder — DUI-alcohol (less safe) and failure to maintain lane.
- Cornelious Shuntrez Giles, 38, 217 Fowler Mill Rd., Bogart — two counts of battery and criminal trespass.
- Jesse David Young, 37, 750 Horace Reed Rd., Danielsville — hit and run.
- Joshua Gene Carter, 40, 850 Johnson Mill Rd., Jefferson — theft by deception-felony.
- John Daniel Pruett, 43, 2824 Hwy. 326, Commerce — possession of methamphetamine and here for court.
- Conrad Leroy Mahurin, 37, 1068 Wrights Mill Rd., Commerce — harassing phone calls.
- Jeffery Myles Baxter, 38, 1823 Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson — suspended license and incarceration order.
- Whitney Dustin Beck, 52, 5298 Pond Fork Church Rd., Pendergrass — probation violation.
- Adam James Rooks, 35, 2021 McNeal Rd., Hoschton — simple assault-family violence.
- Octavious Christopher Smith, 24, 2661 Clark Rd., Bowman — two counts of terroristic threats and acts-felony.
- William Henry Darling IV, 40, 427 Swann Rd., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Rhonda Mae Elrod, 54, 1384 Pocket Rd., Braselton — hold for Hall County; possession of methamphetamine; and probation violation.
- David Lewis McDaniel, 28, 7221 Maysville Rd., Commerce — probation violation.
- Lisa Marie Priest, 50, 1384 Pocket Ln., Braselton — failure to maintain lane and possession of methamphetamine.
- Timothy Daniel Warren, 63, homeless — hold for Hall County and probation violation.
- Jonathan Adam Roberts, 33, 6503 Main St., Lula — hold for Hall County.
- Patrick Todd Streetman, 39, 1099 Swain Rd., Commerce — fleeing or attempting to elude; reckless driving; suspended license; and turn signal violation.
ARCADE PD
- Savonn Lorenzo Peoples, 29, 1310 Marlow Dr., Gainesville — probation violation.
BRASELTON PD
- Estella Grace Kaiser, 411 New Liberty Church Rd., Braselton — simple battery.
- Bradford James Brydie, 38, 3025 Woodward Crossing, Buford — hold for Gwinnett County.
- Kawamane Theron Lamar Dickinson, 32, 2261 Margaret Gray Dr., Wadmalaw Island, S.C. — speeding; open container; operation of vehicle on approach of authorized emergency vehicle violation; and purchase, possession, manufacture, sale or distribution of marijuana.
COMMERCE PD
- Alfonso Lee Damons, 116 Heritage Hills Dr., Commerce — simple assault-family violence.
- Dominique Nicole Waller, 4307 Vista Brook Ln., Oakwood — possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance.
- Danny Lee Weathers, 418 Old Harden Orchard Rd., Commerce — disorderly conduct.
- Jonathan Demon Roberts, 37, 2211 Crossing Pl., Commerce — probation violation.
JEFFERSON PD
- Cody Austin Miller, 1241 Robinhood Rd., Watkinsville — reckless driving and speeding (105/45).
- Nicholas Alexander Wells, 114 Washington Dr., Washington — driving while license is suspended and speeding (75/55).
- Chasity T'Onna Lane, 24, 133 Sinclair Way, Monroe — probation violation.
- Shane Cowan Doby, 47, 721 Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Frank Perry Williams, 42, 181 Lavender Rd., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked; hold for Clarke County; and no insurance.
HOSCHTON PD
- Richard Devon Corbett, 46, 1318 Loowit Falls Way, Braselton — DUI-alcohol (refusal) and speeding (53/35).
- Juan Carlos Cruz Miranda, 31, 3333 Chamblee Tucker Rd., Atlanta — driving without a valid license and weight regulations in residential areas violation.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Victor Manuel Arauz Hernandez, 3446 Buford Hwy. NE, Brookhaven — DUI-alcohol; hit and run; license to be carried and exhibited on demand; open container; and seat belt violation.
- Gyuik Choi, Courtyard Atlanta Downtown, Duluth — speeding (111/70) and reckless driving.
- Blake Morgan Williams, 28, 1375 College Station Rd., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked; expired tag; hold for Baldwin; no proof of insurance; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of methamphetamine; and windshield/window/wiper violation.
- Ollie Benjamin Long, 37, 2045 Wolf Creek Ct., Lawrenceville — hold for Gwinnett County.
