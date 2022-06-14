The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Ben Eugene Baughcum, 50, 351 Nathaniel Dr., Jefferson — three counts of probation violation.
- Dakota James Fuller, 21, 110 Crystal Ln., Bogart — battery-family violence.
- Nathaniel Scott Griffin, 37, 148 Gieger Rd., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Terry Romont Harrison, 58, 5745 Meadow Pond Ct. Cir., Jefferson — aggravated assault-family violence-felony; cruelty to children-third degree; probation violation; and violation of a family violence order.
- Andrew Lewis Mason, 34, 511 Hightower Trail, Arcade — failure to appear.
- Kristin Brooke McGee, 37, 655 Pinetree Cir., Maysville — probation violation.
- Richard Brett Palmer, 35, 294 Jackson Meadow Dr., Hoschton — probation violation.
- William Ralph Perkins, 45, 57 Wesleyan St., Lavonia — probation violation.
- Caroline Paige Sexton, 32, 5207 North Flagler Dr., West Palm Beach, Fla. — probation violation.
- Mariah Ann Seabolt, 26, 1560 Country Court, Auburn — failure to appear.
- Marco Torres-Reyes, 33, 3207 Henderson Mill Rd., Atlanta — failure to appear.
- Cody Thomas Cook, 33, 5762 Waterworks Rd., Nicholson — two counts of child support arrest orders and possession of methamphetamine.
- Christopher Ryan Guffin, 31, 231 Lavender Lakes Dr., Athens — probation violation.
- Mauricio Sanchez Santiago, 56, 9835 Commerce Rd., Athens — insurance violation; driving while license is suspended or revoked; open container; and unregistered vehicle.
- Jack Darwin Allison III, 38, 2513 Bridge Water Dr., Gainesville — terroristic threats and acts-family violence.
- Adam Dale Bennett, 38, 160 Glenn Fuller Cir., Commerce — two counts of probation violation.
- Erica Crystal McCabe, 40, 1027 Cabin Creek Dr., Nicholson — probation violatoon.
- Billy Scott Seagraves, 51, no address listed — theft by conversion-felony.
- Keith Laquan Bryant, 40, 763 Liberty Commons Dr. NW, Atlanta — failure to appear.
- Herbert Eric Coleman, 54, 155 Ledge Wood Mill Way, Lawrenceville — failure to appear.
- Christopher Zachery Fattig, 29, 353 Berea Church Rd., Commerce — failure to appear and hold for Walton County.
- Devin Thomas Dotson, 17, 195 Hale Rd., Maysville — possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
- Michael Shane Harvey, 47, 1050 Timbermill Run, Watkinsville — probation violation.
- Brittany Jenell Moore, 31, 719 West Mauldin St., Anderson, S.C. — failure to appear and bondsman off bond on eight charges.
- Marion Scott Noojin, 58, 6655 Malvin Dr., Austell — registration certificate violation; DUI-alcohol; and open container.
- Melissa Sue Perez, 30, 6119 Beach St., Ocean Springs, Miss. — failure to appear and bondsman off bond on two charges.
- Christopher Glenn Plybon, 35, 124 Williams Rd., Auburn — probation violation.
- Brittany Bernice Smith, 33, 175 Timber Lane Dr., Athens — probation violation.
- Tre Dolan Tarpkins, 43, 1130 W. L. Williams Rd., Commerce — simple assault-family violence.
- Robert Joshua Teague, 32, 550 Camelot Dr., Athens — probation violation.
- Elissa Catherine Vandewiele, 26, 839 Exchange Cir., Bethlehem — failure to appear.
- Lauren Ashley Waldrip, 33, 1060 Orchard Cir., Monroe — here for court; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon-felony; possession of a firearm during commission of a crime-felony; theft by receiving stolen property-felony; and theft by taking-felony.
- Marvin Maine King, 23, 328 Parkway Dr., Thomaston — hold for Meriweather County.
ARCADE PD
- Joseph Wayne Turner, 74, homeless — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
- Clarence Kevin Aaron, 55, 668 Brockton Rd., Jefferson — driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
BRASELTON PD
- Brigham Alexander Harmon, 31, 101 Lakeview Dr., Auburn — public drunkenness.
- Dominque Seron Hogan, 22, 391 Ralph McGill Blvd. NE, Atlanta — hold for Oglethorpe County.
COMMERCE PD
- William Nathan Blackmon, 20, 138 Manor Place, Commerce — maximum limits; no proof of insurance; and reckless driving.
- Joseph Allen Bottomley, 30, 240 North Ave., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
- Jim William Granville, 41, 7218 Autumn Acres, Converse, Texas — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Nordelia Salgado, 29, 325 Winter Creek Way, Commerce — suspended registration and driving without a valid license.
- Yolani Aldana Serrano, 24, 115 Bach Dr., Winterville — driving without a valid license and speeding (75/55).
JEFFERSON PD
- Ronald Wayne Maloch, 59, 135 Walnut Rd., Winterville — hold for Barrow County.
PENDERGRASS PD
- Hernando Florez-Navarro, 28, 322 Starbucks Pkwy., Pendergrass — simple battery-family violence.
- Christopher Scott Landise, 17, 907 Walnut Creek Cir., Pendergrass — criminal damage to property-second degree; disorderly conduct; and probation violation.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Leonardo Resendiz, 23, 1660 Imperial Ct., Norcross — driving without a valid license and maximum limits (94/70).
- Bobby McKinley Williams, 42, 351 State St., Commerce — DUI-alcohol and obedience to a traffic-control device.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.