The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Leighanna Marie Reeves, 35, 599 Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson — failure to appear.
- Ryan Christopher Baxter, 30, 152 Patchwork Tree Dr., Homer — five counts of forgery-fourth degree and theft by deception.
- Jesse Daniel Major, 35, 382 Beaver Creek Dr., Commerce — here for court and probation violation.
- Whitney Ciera De’Chel Mattox, 26, 502 West Dougherty St., Athens — simple battery-family violence.
- Matthew Eugene Stepp, 42, 1823 Groaning Rock Rd., Commerce — entering auto-family violence act and theft by taking.
- Majka Levanti Boulden, 56, 122 Glen Field Dr., Jefferson — four counts of theft by shoplifting.
- Dwayne James Craft, 34, 274 Elder Ct., Bogart — probation violation.
- Teresa Jane Hardigree, 63, 193 Sagefield Cir., Maysville — aggravated assault-family violence act; two counts of cruelty to children-third degree; and cruelty to children-first degree.
- Robin Lynn Kesler, 42, 270 Chriswood Cir., Commerce — probation violation.
- Adrian William Lawrence, 39, 189 Duck Rd., Braselton — hold for Gwinnett County.
- Salvatore John Lombardo Jr., 51, 2939 Judicial Place, Buford — failure to appear and bondsman off bond for one charge.
- Derrick Lamar Routh, 32, 316 South Oliver St., Elberton — probation violation.
- Lamonte Dianell Smith, 21, 1400 Herrington Rd., Lawrenceville — disruption of a public school and loitering on school premises or within a school safety zone.
- Michael Kyle Evans, 35, 5041 Weaver Rd., Gainesville — hold for Statham.
- Carol Michelle Molina, 27, 221 Foothills Pkwy., Gainesville — failure to appear and coming off bond for three charges.
- Wesley Tyson Hanley, 43, 1281 Sandy Creek Rd., Commerce — hold for Franklin County and probation violation.
- Jacob Lawrence King, 30, 428 Hollywood Hills Rd., Clarkesville — hold for Habersham County.
- Jesse Daniel Major, 35, 382 Beaver Creek Dr., Commerce — probation violation.
- Robert Ronald Carney Jr., 47, 191 Hickory Way, Maysville — probation violation.
- Justin Gene Carter, 17, 850 Johnson Mill Rd., Jefferson — battery.
- Bryan Dale Cromer, 48, 389 Dink McCoy Rd., Commerce — hold for Banks County.
- Josue Degante-Diaz, 33, 475 Charleston St., Lawrenceville — license violation.
- Carlos Alberto Freytes, 68, 107 Paxton Ln., Jefferson — battery-family violence.
- Aldo Emmanuel Guevera-Lotzin, 34, no address listed — aggravated stalking.
- Ashley Silver Rodriguez, 35, 445 Musical Way, Lawrenceville — identity fraud-felony; printing, executing, negotiating checks, drafts, etc., knowing information is incorrect; and theft by deception-felony.
- Ryan Darren Colley, 37, 68 Savannah Ln., Jefferson — two counts of probation violation.
- John Brian Gower, 39, 291 Jims Ln., Nicholson — simple assault-family violence and simple battery-family violence.
- Sebastian Paul Ille, 27, 305 Lochwood Trail, Lawrenceville — terroristic threats and acts-felony.
- Jimmy Dean Ingram, 52, 91 Greenhill Ct., Maysville — probation violation.
- Johnny James McArter II, 45, 678 Cambridge Farms Dr., Hoschton — two counts of sexual battery and unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance.
- Brian Kevin Powers, 48, 7705 Maysville Rd., Maysville — hold for Habersham County.
- Marty Taylor Reidling, 30, 239 Central Ave., Commerce — probation violation.
- Alan Marshal Stone, 23, 67 Honeysuckle Ln., Toccoa — hold for Statham and probation violation.
- Juan Francisco Vazquez Jr., 26, 201 Meders Dr., Omega — probation violation.
ARCADE PD
- David Terrion Rose, 23, 1750 Norton Dr., Gainesville — driving while license is suspended and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
- Tammy Crumley Gunter, 54, 2299 Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI.
BRASELTON PD
- Pierre Vaughn Kinney, 36, 860 Lakeview Rd., Cleveland, Ohio — registration violation; driving while license is suspended or revoked; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession of cocaine; and taillight violation.
COMMERCE PD
- Clifford Lee, 60, 140 Crestview Cir., Commerce — simple battery-family violence act and hold for Banks County.
- Nathan Shawn Mosley, 47, 509 West Franklin St., Toccoa — driving while license is suspended or revoked and tag light violation.
- Alexander Cisneros-Sanchez, 40, 1465 Hwy. 29 Lot H17, Athens — driving without a valid license and failure to obey a traffic-control device.
- Mary Grace Garmon, 23, 3301 Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson — hold for Clarke County and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
- Johnathan Blake Hall, 22, 393 Lovell Rd. SE, Rome — driving without a valid license and taillight violation.
- Bo Joshua Elrod, 42, 215 Blacks Creek Church Rd., Danielsville — two counts of probation violation and use of a license plate with intent to conceal.
HOSCHTON PD
- Josiah William Thomas Story, 20, 365 Chestnut Chase, Hoschton — simple assault-family violence and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
JEFFERSON PD
- Manuel de Jesus Almendarez, 27, 5803 Four Winds Dr., Lilburn — knowingly using/installing a device to observe or record violation.
- Joshua Jamel Kinquan Gibson, 32, 2405 Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson — hold for Gwinnett County.
- Michael David Mayfield, 48, 1321 Savage Rd., Bogart — distracted driving; hold for Gwinnett County; and Move Over Law violation.
- Jeffrey Scott Hastings, 52, 540 Geen Rd., Pendergrass — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
PENDERGRASS PD
- Timothy Vazquez Santiago, 26, 180 Pendergrass Farms Cir., Pendergrass — hold for Fulton County.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Jackie Lynn Alford, 44, homeless, Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked and DUI-drugs-less safe.
- Anthony Alvin Ferrer, 55, 945 Crestmark Blvd., Lithia Springs — distracted driving; driving on roadways laned for traffic; driving while license is suspended or revoked; manufacture, sale, distribute, etc. false identification document; and speeding (90/70).
- Tyler Jacob Pass, 29, 116 Cranes Mobile Home Dr., Homer — DUI and license to be carried and exhibited on demand violation.
- Wesley Izaac Entrekin, 18, 768 Garland White Rd., Alto — DUI; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession and use of drug-related objects; and windshield/wiper violation.
- Michael Wayne Murphy, 18, 6259 Brockton Loop, Jefferson — furnishing, purchasing and possession of alcoholic beverage under 21 years of age; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
- Brian de Jesus Terrero-Batista, 22, 1825 Foote McCellan Rd., Hull — driving without a valid license; expired registration; and taillight violation.
- Tanairi Rachani Thomson, 36, 743 Lookout Dr., Forest Park — battery and disorderly conduct.
- Joshua Ean Tkacsik, 42, 2393 Hwy. 60, Pendergrass — hold for Barrow County.
DEPARTMENT OF MOTOR VEHICLE SERVICES
Anthony Tiberius Beaver, 62, 2721 20th St. SW, Birmingham, Ala. — speeding (64/45) and operation of a commercial vehicle without a valid license.
