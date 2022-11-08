The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- James Kevin Ash, 44, 4442 Riverdale Rd., Toccoa — probation violation.
- Shannon Phil Craver, 33, 411 Rock Forge Ct., Jefferson — hold for pardons and parole.
- Haskell Dakota Ray Harris, 29, 2238 Old Gainesville Hwy., Talmo — disorderly conduct; interference with government property-felony; public drunkenness; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Ashley Gabrielle Huff, 31, 882 Sam Freeman Rd., Hoschton — hold for Hall County.
- Max Allen Smith, 51, 1571 Crooked Creek Rd., Watkinsville — two counts of probation violation and hold for Barrow County.
- Tina Marie Woodward, 35, 24 Elm St., Franklinville, N.Y. — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Ricko Spandor Little, 44, 49 Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson — criminal trespass; crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent; possession and use of drug-related objects; and possession of methamphetamine.
- Michael Shane Metcalf, 44, 179 Crooked Creek Village, Athens — driving on roadways laned for traffic; driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; littering; speeding (75/55); and open container.
- Johnny Ray Palmer, 41, 212 Cooper Bridge Rd., Braselton — hold for Hall County.
- Joseph Scott Turner, 37, no address listed — hold for Hall County.
- Michael Kyle Evans, 34, 39 Emily Forest Way, Pendergrass — hold for Oakwood.
- Donshell Lashay Zachary, 26, 209 Newnan Rd., Carrolton — identity theft fraud when using/possessing identity information concerning a person.
- Jessie Castaneda Jr., 39, 4476 Fountain Dr., Gillsville — battery-family violence; and three counts of cruelty to children-third degree.
- Lamarcus Quartez Cureton, 29, 100 Heritage Hills Dr., Commerce — battery-family violence; two counts of cruelty to children-third degree; obstructing or hindering persons making an emergency telephone call; and robbery.
- Otis Harold Shavon Holman, 25, 190 Georgia Ave., Winder — aggravated assault-family violence act.
- Scottie Ray Holman, 46, 850 Johnson Mill Rd., Jefferson — hold for Statham and probation violation.
- Samuel Lamar Coile, 51, 1214 Cabin Creek Dr., Nicholson — battery-family violence.
- Randall Barry Bruce, 54, 740 Joe Speed Rd., Clayton — theft by shoplifting.
- Tonya Elizabeth McDonald, 44, 43 McArthur St., Jefferson — false statements or writings/concealing facts or fraudulent documents.
- Jaclyn Gail Boizo, 42, 3105 Capstone Way, Commerce — failure to appear; hold for Clarke County; and bondsman off bond for four charges.
- Brett Martin Lathrop, 36, 103 Alexander Ct., Riverdale — failure to appear and bondsman off bond for two charges.
- Shakir Toure-Ziriel Williams, 23, 627 Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson — simple battery.
ARCADE PD
- William Henry Darling IV, 40, 427 Swann Rd., Jefferson — battery-family violence and simple battery-family violence.
- Tony Aubrey Norris, 53, 110 Hickory Trail, Jefferson — battery-family violence and cruelty to children-third degree.
BRASELTON PD
- Nathan Allen Manca-Wells, 43, 3773 Georgia 138, Stockbridge — probation violation.
- Felix Luis Santiago III, 24, 707 Vallotton Dr., Valdosta — driving on roadways laned for traffic; driving while license is suspended or revoked; entering or crossing roadway violation; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer-felony; loitering or prowling; speeding; one-way roadways and rotary traffic island violation; reckless driving; and registration/license violation.
COMMERCE PD
- Dandra Evereite Thomas, 46, 1961 Neptune Dr., Augusta — aggravated assault.
- Shirley Sharlene Brown, 68, 140 Ellington Dr., Jefferson — hold for Oakwood.
- Carlos Valente Lopez Govea, 37, 1920 Rocksram Dr., Buford — driving without a valid license.
- Jonathan Woodrow Lilly, 36, 125 Cotton St., Commerce — two counts of owner of a dangerous dog to permit dog to be off property and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Erica Sanchez, 47, 1465 Hwy. 29 N., Athens — driving without a valid license and following too closely.
HOSCHTON PD
- Gage Tyler Goff, 18, 28 Montvale Dr., Hoschton — driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding (55/35).
JEFFERSON PD
- Brenda Margarette Santiago, 57, 575 Concord Rd., Jefferson — public drunkenness.
- Brandy Renee Carter, 45, 4035 Ed Cobb Rd., Gainesville — possession of methamphetamine.
- Reonte Sherrod Carter, 41, 1581 Walnut St., Conyers — simple battery.
- Selvin Leonel Funes, 22, 3392 Apachee Cir., Oakwood — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
PENDERGRASS PD
- Marcus Anthony Darks, 28, 7601 Cedar Creek Ln., Charlotte, N.C. — driving while unlicensed and speeding (77/55).
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Brandon Albert Mitchell, 29, 462 Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson — DUI-drugs.
- Curtis Deshawn Bell, 37, 1925 Monroe Dr. NE, Atlanta — driving while license is suspended or revoked; hold for Franklin County; and speeding in a construction zone (84/60).
- Leeyah Chavez, 22, 1780 Graves Rd., Norcross — driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding in a construction zone (90/60).
