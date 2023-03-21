The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Jeffrey Keith Blount, 28, 3558 Neese Commerce Rd., Commerce — probation violation.
- Jennifer Elizabeth Brown, 32, 131 West Washington St., Monticello — probation violation.
- Timothy Kevin Burke, 45, 417 West Fredrics St., Anderson, S.C. — probation violation.
- Gary Lamar Mangum, 58, 113 Mangum Ln., Pendergrass — hit and run and simple battery.
- Ricky Smith, 66, 81 Old Church Rd., Athens — probation violation.
- Labache Depaul Gill, 43, 97 Marion Dr., Jefferson — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer-felony; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; no proof of insurance; receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; reckless driving; suspended registration; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Leonard Allen Beck, 44, 100 Guy Maddox Rd., Braselton — hold for Gwinnett County.
- Deanthony Martell Maye, 32, 685 Providence Main St., Huntsville, Ala. — probation violation.
- Jerry Lee McDaniel, 42, 773 Ila Rd., Commerce — probation violation.
- Jess Wilson, 47, 3775 Annandale Ln., Suwanee — probation violation.
- Jessica Lauren Melear, 32, 172 Toney Rd., Commerce — theft by taking.
- Yonsi Velasquez Zuniga, 30, 977 Prestle Dr., Austell — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Christopher Paul Chappetta, 48, 237 April Ln., Jefferson — aggravated assault-family violence act; arson; and possession of a firearm of knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes.
- Ryan Michael Beagle, 38, 51 Kendall Ct., Braselton — DUI-less safe and failure to maintain lane.
- Joseph Michael Allen, 28, 132 Ciowa Dr. S, Jesup — probation violation.
- Ann Marie Foster, 34, 3495 Old State Rd., Talmo — hold for Forsyth County.
- Randy Lee Thrasher II, 41, 3495 Old State Rd., Talmo — contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
- Derrick Deon Vaughan, 49, 11 Madinah Rd., Commerce — probation violation.
- Michael Adam Labarbera, 42, 124 Amberleigh Dr., White — theft by taking-felony.
- Kavin Anthony Lewis, 45, 502 Old Hull Rd., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked; littering; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; suspended vehicle registration; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
ARCADE PD
- Jenna Shah Leeanne Howard, 30, 6958 Wheeler Rd., Lula — probation violation.
- Johnny Dean Spencer, 36, 260 Old 82 Rd., Jefferson — failure to appear.
BRASELTON PD
- Seyi Willis Brosson, 29, 2034 Waters Run, Decatur — hold for Gwinnett County.
COMMERCE PD
- Jonathan Dwayne Arwood, 43, 302 Highland Estates, Commerce — criminal trespass.
- Kenneth Bruce Montgomery Jr., 50, 1020 Ridgeway Rd., Commerce — simple assault-family violence.
- David Gregory Moss, 57, 2398 James Spring Rd., Danielsville — driving while license is suspended or revoked and hold for Madison County.
- Andreus Markese Cooper, 28, 3058 Waddell St., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Coleman Samuel Cunningham, 29, 217 Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-alcohol-refusal.
- Fanes Duprevil, 37, 125 Berlin St., Athens — driving without a valid license and speeding (76/55).
JEFFERSON PD
- Felicitas Fernandez Roman, 49, 51 Elberta Dr., Jefferson — DUI-alcohol and open container.
- Gary Michael David Elliott, 30, 2193 Hwy. 124 W, Jefferson — affixing tint to windows or windshields and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Heather Nicole Hodges, 40, 5282 Trudy Cir., Gainesville — hold for Gainesville.
- Makayla Deondria Jones, 22, no address listed — driving while license is suspended; DUI-multiple substances; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and speeding (37/25).
- Tommy Lee Linton, 72, 416 Emm St., Elberton — driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding (73/55).
- Pedro Salgado Navarro Jr., 22, 1944 Oak Grove Rd., Lot 14, Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked; speeding (75/55); and suspended registration.
- Randy William Clearly, 56, 5420 Pleasant Hill Ln., Braselton — possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Danny Damons, 47, 952 Hwy. 82, Jefferson — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
- Tyrika Michelle Hall, 23, 100 Rolling Dr. Apt. 137, Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked; giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; hold for Oglethorpe County; speeding (74/55); possession of fictitious documents and seat belt violation.
- James David Wilson, 43, no address listed — DUI-alcohol; failure to maintain lane; and possession of an open container of alcohol.
- Carol Ann Johnson, 65, 657 Lakeview Bend Cir., Jefferson — following too closely and DUI.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Stephanie Ann Richardson, 29, 237 State St., Commerce — distracted driving and DUI-alcohol.
- Cherrian Laquett Williams, 43, 1166 W. L. Williams Rd., Commerce — distracted driving; DUI-alcohol; and vehicles to drive on right side of the roadways violation.
- Lucas Dylan Thompson, 19, 415 Ridgewood Dr., Pendergrass — DUI; failure to maintain lane; failure to report an accident with injury/death/damage; hit and run; no proof of insurance; two counts of reckless conduct; and registration/license plate violation.
- Jacob Adams Holbrooks, 20, 129 Border St., Jefferson — DUI-alcohol and speeding (80/45).
- Christopher Allen Schoenbrun, 36, 6755 Kali Ct., Suwanee — driving while license is suspended or revoked and turning movements violation.
