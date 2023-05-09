The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- James Keith Bates, 55, 240 North Ave., Athens — probation violation.
- William Henry Darling IV, 427 Swann Rd., Jefferson — aggravated assault-family violence; two counts of aggravated stalking; battery-family violence; two counts of criminal trespass; three counts of cruelty to children-third degree; probation violation; two counts of simple battery-family violence; theft by taking; and bondsman off bond for two charges.
- Robert Paul Lanning III, 27, 482 Borraclough Rd., Palm Bay, Fla. — probation violation.
- Wesley Eugene Martin, 42, 838 Lodge View Dr., Bethlehem — hold for Walton County; insurance violation; possession of methamphetamine; and unregistered vehicle.
- Terry Ray Richardson, 38, 1947 Soque Cir., Jefferson — cruelty to children-first degree; enticing a child for indecent purposes; and hold for Walton County.
- Todd Everett Sorrow, 48, 1781 Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson — two counts of probation violation.
- Fidel Alfonso Alfonso-Rodriguez, 52, 2645 Fort Apachee Trail, Dacula — driving without a valid license and tinted tag cover.
- Erwin Saldare Galindo-Colindres, 30, 200 Eunice Dr., Greenville, S.C. — affixing tint to windows or windshields; driving without a valid license; and removing or affixing a license plate with intent to conceal.
- Amanda Denise Ivey, 40, 160 Kay Dr., Carnesville — two counts of deposit account fraud (bad checks) no more than $1,499.
- Robert Shelly Miller, 20, 315 Champion Dr., Dublin — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol-under 21 years old.
- Robert Wayne Pelham, 52, 260 Wyatt St., Jefferson — display of license plate violation and driving while license is suspended.
- Autum Shy Smith, 28, 976 Sheep Pasture Rd., Commerce — hold for Banks County.
- Robert Williams Jr., 54, 216 Madelyn Ave., Eatonton — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Danika Lynn Moon, 20, 792 Lavender Rd., Jefferson — burglary-felony; drugs not in original container; and possession of dangerous drugs (Gabapentin).
- Scott Robert Satterfield, 67, 92 Doris Ln., Athens — probation violation and hold for Barrow County.
- Joseph Wayne Turner, 74, homeless — failure to appear.
- Amy Elizabeth Turpin, 44, 145 Wilson St., Maysville — hold for Clarke County.
- Jeffrey Alan Varady, 60, no address listed — failure to appear.
- Geoffrey Edward Logsdon, 57, 125 Elrod Ave., Jefferson — hold for Gwinnett County.
- Rhonda Kay Brooks, 44, 311 Greer Rd., Commerce — hold for Franklin County; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; probation violation; theft by taking; and trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine.
- Sandra Ann Cain, 58, 110 B. Wilson Rd., Commerce — hold for White County.
- Victoria Carson Chrisman, 24, 1045 Old Peachtree Rd. NW, Suwanee — probation violation.
- Ryan Jacob Copeland, 31, 6149 Timber Ridge Dr., Gainesville — loitering or prowling and theft by taking.
- Brittany Renee Dale, 35, 6177 Timber Ridge Dr., Gainesville — loitering or prowling and theft by taking.
- Brook Butler McLaughlin, 42, 140 Harmony Grove Ln., Jefferson — battery-family violence.
- Seth Andrew Robinson, 49, 140 Harmony Grove Ln., Jefferson — simple assault-family violence.
- Chelsey Leanna Shubert, 34, 556 Hubard Rd., Carnesville — probation violation.
- Randall Dale Watson, 68, 2149 Mountain Creek Rd., Talmo — terroristic threats and acts-felony.
- Arthur Harold Wilson II, 40, 6133 Timber Ridge Dr., Gainesville — loitering or prowling; removing or affixing license plate with intent to conceal; and theft by taking.
- Nina Kay Allen, 62, 251 N. Trotters Way, Jefferson — hold for Banks County.
- Macy James Osako, 17, 291 Laurel Paks Ln., Jefferson — possession of hydrocodone.
- Phue Xiong Vanchiasong, 45, 2453 Old Winder Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson — failure to appear.
- Kenneth Edward Allen, 61, 2835 Thomas Ln., Augusta — two counts of probation violation.
- Ronald Eric Boyer Jr., 25, 2570 Athens Hwy., Jefferson — probation violation.
- David Dean Elliott, 56, 241 Ed Davis Blvd., Toccoa — probation violation.
- Kirk Frank Kennedy, 17, 340 Ridge Way, Braselton — non-licensed holder carrying a weapon in a school safety zone or at a school function; possession and use of drug-related objects; and prohibited acts related to tobacco products.
- Tammy Renee Kitchens, 54, 526 Carriage Dr., Bethlehem — holds for Dawson and Hall counties and probation violation.
- William Vega-Ramos, 59, 84 Burt Rd., Jacksonville, Fla. — failure to appear and coming off bond for three charges.
BRASELTON PD
- Benjamin Harold Alexander, 57, 1189 Allen Logan Rd., Elberton — aggravated assault-family violence-felony; false imprisonment-felony; and interference with a 911 call.
COMMERCE PD
- Martavious Deion Jarrell, 31, 5498 Jot Em Down Rd., Danielsville — failure to stop at a stop sign; hold for parole; reckless driving; and speeding (45/25).
- Steven Ray Franklin, 37, 106 Sawdust Trail, Nicholson — theft by taking.
- Sean Dylan Saunders, 21, 129 Del Ray Dr., Maysville — hold for Clarke County.
- Santos Javier Zelaya, 56, 130 Piedmont St., Commerce — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-less safe.
- Alvin Christopher Rogers, 56, 1006 Edwin Ave., Opp, Ala. — DUI-alcohol while driving a commercial motor vehicle.
- Kevin Alejandro Velasquez, 20, North Carolina — driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving without a valid license.
- Miranda Dawn Lockard, 31, 739 Blacks Creek Church Rd., Danielsville — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-alcohol-less safe.
- Alvin Lewis Arnold Jr., 23, 242 McKinley St., Elberton — aggravated assault.
- Robert Marion Hardesty, 61, 185 Murray Rd., Homer — criminal damage to property-first degree; criminal trespass; and reckless driving.
- Harold Wade Jones Jr., 56, 388 Lamar Ln., Hoschton — hold for Clarke County.
JEFFERSON PD
- Bradley Bill Blount, 49, 4273 Lebanon Church Rd., Athens — DUI-child endangerment; failure to maintain lane; and open container.
- Christopher Ryan Fancher, 44, 438 Red Bud Rd., Jefferson — disobeying a traffic control device; DUI-alcohol; and failure to maintain lane.
- Don Holcombe, 32, 275 Sanhill Ln., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended and speeding (73/55).
- Francis A. Sagastume Garcia, 19, 314 N. Maple Ave., Apt. 1, Eatonton — driving without a valid license; speeding (74/55); and two seatbelt violations (one of which involved a juvenile).
- Dustin Alan Arnold, 25, 88 Ole Crest Ln., Pendergrass — driving while license is suspended or revoked and hold for Banks County.
- Jennifer Marie Pruitt, 32, 165 Oak Crest Ln., Pendergrass — possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
- Bryce Cameron Byrd, 24, 115 Woodlake Dr., Gainesville — hold for Habersham County.
- Benjamin Ray McAfee, 46, 304 Trotters Trace, Jefferson — driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Justin Duan Pattman, 32, 1112 Ridgeway Rd., Commerce — speeding (40/25) and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Marvin Stevan Arango Sierra, 29, 606 Tree Creek Pkwy., Lawrenceville — driving without a valid license and failure to yield right of way.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Dakota James Coggins, 25, 5938 Black Jack Rd., Flowery Branch — driving while license is suspended or revoked; hold for Hall County; holding or supporting a cell phone while driving; impeding traffic flow; and seat belt violation.
