The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Phillip Ashley Casey, 42, 97 Herman Dr., Commerce — aggravated assault; criminal damage to property-first degree; criminal trespass; cruelty to children-second degree (felony); and simple assault.
- Eleazar Anton Hernandez-Mendez, 26, 209 Oak Hill Dr., Jefferson — hold for Hall County; willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; and giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer.
- Jennifer Lynn Seagraves, 43, 2440 Pleasant Hill Cir., Martin — probation violation.
- Allen Raney Smith, 31, 4903 Pickys Hollow, Acworth — probation violation.
- Terry Lynn Stubblefield, 57, 11243 Hwy. 129 N, Talmo — hold for Gwinnett County and child support arrest orders.
- Jason Matthew Stancil, 48, 188 Ramblers Inn Rd., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Denver Ryan Harrison, 33, 1497 Yarbrough Ridgeway Rd., Maysville — hold for Stephens County and possession of methamphetamine.
- Dillon Scott Whitlock, 29, homeless — hold for Clarke County.
- Brenda Louise Gooch, 50, 3648 Candler Hwy., Pendergrass — driving while license is suspended and too fast for conditions.
- Jordan Tyler Kirk, 21, 309 Hillside Ct., Winder — probation revocation.
- Francis Daniel Maldonado, 36, 1117 Nathan Molding Dr., Lawrenceville — conversion of payments for real property improvements and hold for Immigrations and Customs and Enforcement (ICE).
- Brett Michael Maschmann, 20, 219 Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass — probation revocation and sentenced by court.
- Kelsey Audrey Shambree Rucker, 30, 110 B. Wilson Rd., Commerce — criminal trespass and failure to appear.
- Dominique Sanchez Williams, 30, 719 West Mauldin St., Anderson, S.C. — probation violation.
- Francis Geovani Gomez Pineda, 32, 1813 Coville Cir., Norcross — driving while license is suspended or revoked and hold for Norcross.
- Evelyn Maureen Bagwell, 64, 1978 Suque Cir., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked and right of way in crosswalks violation.
- Landun Cale Brock, 21, 20 Reggie Ingram Rd., Commerce — two counts of probation violation.
- Kaylin Jordan Gonzalez, 25, 107 Lanier Mill Cir., Oakwood — probation violation.
- Xoua Her, 40, no address listed — two counts of theft by taking.
- Crystal Gayle Chandler, 48, 474 Whitney Rd., Jefferson — theft by taking-felony.
- Riley Alan Gailey, 24, 4487 Deer Crest Dr., Baldwin — driving on roadways laned for traffic; driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; and seatbelt violation.
- Melissa Sue Perez, 31, homeless — hold for Alabama.
- Kendra Nicole Brendle, 29, homeless — probation violation.
ARCADE PD
- Kimberly Sue Shadburn, 24, 176 Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson — theft by deception.
- Roy Hanes Stancil, 32, 176 Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson — theft by deception.
COMMERCE PD
- Cecil Anthony Allred, 58, 1902 Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce — hold for Spalding County.
- Angelo Deshawn Kendrick, 41, 5192 Fewell Rd., Lake Wylie, S.C. — disorderly conduct.
JEFFERSON PD
- Allison Danielle Propes, 30, 219 Coopers Hawk Ln., Jefferson — simple battery-family violence.
- Domonic Jordan Walker, 29, 156 Memorial Dr., Jefferson — crossing state/county guardlines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent; driving while license is suspended or revoked; operation of a vehicle without a current plate; possession of cocaine; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Felisano Guiterres, 23, 189 Road 5120, Cleveland, Texas — hold for Elberton.
- David Razo Delgado, 32, 222 Arcade Park St., Jefferson — driving without a valid license and right-of-way in crosswalks violation.
- Granger Bryan Patterson, 49, 918 Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson — battery-family violence and criminal trespass.
- Harry Leonte Cokley, 25, 969 Park Knoll Ct., Lawrenceville — driving while license is suspended and failure to yield right-of-way.
- Benjamin Ekow Abraham, 37, 385 Old Epps Bridge Rd., Athens — possession of marijuana less than an ounce and speeding (70/55).
- Ronny Tyler Moss, 51, 28 Pinelane Dr., Athens — probation violation.
PENDERGRASS PD
- Servin de Jesus Batista, 26, 540 Glenn Gee Rd., Pendergrass — three counts of battery-family violence and false imprisonment.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Isaiah Devontay Davenport, 20, 271 MLK Jr. Dr., Jefferson — DUI-alcohol.
- Stephanie Elizabeth Glenn, 21, 4367 Saddlewood Ct., Gillsville — DUI-alcohol.
- Hannah Marie Hall, 28, 460 Horseshoe Bend, Maysville — DUI-alcohol.
- Scott Blake Irving, 26, 44 Alston Rd., Addison, Ala. — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-alcohol.
- Ramsey Durden Midkiff, 39, 4720 Pearmain Dr., Waxhaw, N.C. — DUI-alcohol and speeding (82/60).
- Robin Davidson, 58, 365 Melvin Dr., Jefferson — drugs not in original container; DUI-alcohol; duty to immediately report an accident; entering or crossing roadway violation; and hit and run.
- Isaiah Kante Hughes, 44, 1250 Spring Valley Rd., Winterville — driving while license is suspended or revoked and no proof of insurance.
