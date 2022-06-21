The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Justin Michael Grose, 28, 4509 Briarwood Dr., Oakwood — probation violation.
- Ted Thomas, 63, 240 North Ave., Athens — probation violation.
- Stephanie Karen Waite, 25, 160 Glen Fuller Cir., Commerce — hold for Madison County and possession of methamphetamine with intent.
- Timothy Barry Wilford Jr., 36, 3024 Pierce Rd., Gainesville — failure to register as a sex offender-felony.
- Brandon Mitchell Williams, 39, 300 Grants Creek Rd., Brunswick — hold for Elbert County and probation violation.
- Lasondra Sherry Pierce, 32, 671 Independence Ave., Pendergrass — driving without a valid license and failure to stop at a stop sign.
- Karen Tamara Toquemada-Barragan, 29, 615 Independence Ave., Pendergrass — failure to maintain lane and no driver's license.
- John Randall Carter, 36, 149 Lost Trail Rd., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Pierceson Dane Fletcher-Greenway, 19, 300 Neal Little Rd., Carnesville — probation violation.
- Samantha Renee Jones, 40, 5315 Morgan Manor, Lula — disorderly conduct.
- Brandon Deshawn Rucker, 31, 261 Oliver Ridge Dr., Commerce — hold for Gwinnett County.
- Shedrick Jayquaan Smith, 23, 196 Parks Mill Rd., Auburn — cargo theft.
- Kimberly Brooke Whitlock, 35, 41 Mayberry Ln., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Larry Davis Brooks, 69, 340 Laurel Rd., Carrolton — two counts of probation violation.
- Ricky Dale Hicks, 51, 1421 Scenic Dr., Toccoa — probation revocation.
- Timothy Devonte Jackson, 25, 1525 Grayson Hwy. Apt. 1807, Grayson — probation violation.
- James Bradley Lord, 35, 1357 Old Victron School Rd., Hoschton — failure to appear.
- David Lamar Lovell, 64, 5051 Melissa Bridge Rd., Oakwood — driving while license is suspended or revoked; no proof of insurance; and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
- Scott Andrew Bartels, 36, 192 Jefferson Walk Cir., Jefferson — failure to appear.
- Lucas Lopez, 34, 136 Stone Creek Dr., Hoschton — driving on roadways laned for traffic; driving without a valid license; and driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol.
- James Robert Mealer, 55, 373 Patterson Rd., Copperhill, Tenn. — probation violation.
- Johnathan Marquavius Pittman, 30, 1314 Crossing Place, Commerce — failure to appear.
- Donald O. Schultz, 51, 713 Baskins Cir., Winder — DUI-alcohol or controlled substance.
- Alyssa Lee Selkirk, 22, 1212 Ward Rd., Hoschton — simple battery-family violence.
ARCADE PD
- Christine Elizabeth Hunter, 41, 115 Creekwood Rd., Winder — probation violation.
- Ometagon Kenyatta Johnson, 40, 201 Linda Ave., Athens — driving while unlicensed and speeding (73/55).
BRASELTON PD
- James Keith Bates, 54, 1318 Hillside Ct., Auburn — DUI; failure to maintain lane; no insurance; and suspended registration.
- Javar David Brown, 30, 4345 Pinevale Rd., Gainesville — possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; possession and use of drug-related objects; suspended registration; and theft by receiving stolen property-felony.
COMMERCE PD
- Rolando Enrique Guadmuz-Vado, 59, 184 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Commerce — DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
- Jonathan Dwayne Arwood, 42, 302 Highland Estates, Commerce — disorderly conduct; interference with a 911 call; violation of a bond order; and bondsman off bond for one charge.
- Ricky Divilard Beatty Jr., 39, 67 Hickory St., Commerce — criminal trespass and probation violation.
- Kendarius Dexter Wansley, 27, 22 Wolfskin Rd., Arnoldsville — hold for Clarke County.
JEFFERSON PD
- Otha Carnell Oneal, 52, 1164 Washington St., Jefferson — loitering or prowling and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Kenneth Lee Tomes, 31, 27 Christina Ln., Dahlonega — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Halie Marie Money, 22, 26 Maria Cir., Jefferson — failure to appear and bondsman off bond on four charges.
MAYSVILLE PD
- James Davidson Dean, 26, 95 Meadow Lark Way, Maysville — DUI-alcohol and reckless driving.
PENDERGRASS PD
- Timothy Richard Kiley, 46, 71 Will Clarke Rd., Jefferson — three counts of possession of a controlled substance-felony including heroin and methamphetamine.
- James Plenty White Jr., 50, 1234 Hwy. 124, Hoschton — driving without a valid license; no proof of insurance; and possession of methamphetamine.
- Elijah Malik Lewis-Malone, 22, 200 Maratha Trail, Lawrenceville — driving while license is suspended or revoked; stop sign at railroad grade crossing violation; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; no proof of insurance; and suspended registration.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Jenna Nicole Partee, 27, 741 Bishop Carry Rd., Danielsville — driving while license is suspended or revoked; DUI-drugs-less safe; endangering a child by DUI-alcohol or drugs; and failure to maintain lane.
- Caroline Benjamin Castellon, 33, 630 Canal St., Jefferson — DUI-alcohol.
- Maria de Los Angeles Lugo Lugo, 25, 530 Oglethorpe Ave., Athens — driving without a valid license; hit and run; operation of a vehicle without a current plate; and vehicle turning left violation.
- Micah Cheyree Jones, 36, 51 Harden Terrace Cir., Jefferson — violation of mandatory education for children between 7-16.
