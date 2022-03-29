The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Justin Michael Baber, 30, 521 Hilldale Circle, Winder — probation violation.
- Macy Grace Whitlock Bewley, 18, 130 General Ave. North, Daniesville — loitering or prowling and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
- Charles Edward Bickham, 45, 165 Lockring Dr. SW, Lilburn — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
- Courtney Gwen Couch, 31, 190 Martin Byers Rd., Dahlonega — probation violation.
- Shelby Elaine Cox, 42, 251 Reed St., Athens — simple assault.
- Frederick Kennedy Daniels, 56, no address listed — probation violation.
- Daniel Thomas Davis, 32, 1533 Mauldin Rd., Jefferson — criminal trespass and loitering or prowling.
- Nicholas Brandon Ford Sr., 42, 896 Campbell St., Cleveland — probation violation.
- Shon Randall Holt, 50, 734 Law St., Atlanta — probation violation.
- Carrie Elizabeth Kasper, 31, 1150 Garret Rd., Statham — hold for Clarke County; giving false name or date of birth; possession of methamphetamine; probation violation; and taillight violation.
- Nathan Allen Manca-Wells, 42, 3773 Georgia 138, Stockbridge — probation violation.
- Michael Keith McElroy, 41, 118 Martha St., Winder — hold for Barrow County and probation violation.
- Johnny Ray Palmer, 40, 212 Cooper Bridge Rd., Braselton — probation violation.
- Dana Ruthane Parker, 39, 204 Ivey Chase Ln., Norcross — identity fraud-felony and hold for Washoe County, Nev.
- Darien Etienne Rollins, 29, 34 Meadow Creek Dr., Jefferson — hold for Gwinnett County; incarceration order; three counts of probation violation; and hold for Clarke County.
- Cory Anthony Tortorici, 28, 330 County Farm Rd., Jefferson — theft by shoplifting.
- Andy Lee Wright, 42, 802 Old Miller Rd., Maysville — possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
- Christopher Alex Yearwood, 31, 2710 Vernon Dr., Augusta — identity theft/fraud when using or possessing identification information concerning a person-felony.
- James Barry Autry, 59, 411 New Liberty Church Rd., Braselton — hold for Habersham County and weekender.
- Khahil Antonio Bailey, 21, 411 Fountainhead Dr., Jefferson — suspended license and taillight violation.
- Markirus Deshun Collins, 33, 283 Pine Ridge Pl., Nicholson — probation violation.
- Margaret Nacole Correll, 36, 11 Doris Ln., Athens — false statements or writings; conceal facts or fraudulent documents.
- Dedrick Tremayne Dean, 45, 191 Bonnie Ln., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked and hold for Oconee County.
- Misty Michelle Duran, 41, 144 Braselton Farms Dr., Hoschton — false statements or writings; conceal facts or fraudulent documents.
- Caleb Mark Evans, 29, homeless — hold for Madison County.
- Pierceson Dane Fletcher-Greenway, 19, 480 Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville — loitering or prowling.
- Carston Lance Funderburk, 20, 439 Church St., Pendergrass — driving on roadways laned for traffic and duty upon striking fixtures on highway violation.
- Christopher Jamario Malik Gresham, 19, 58 Kesler Rd., Nicholson — hold for Oconee County.
- Melvin Azmar Hall, 59, 4 Park View Homes, Athens — criminal damage to property-second degree.
- Christopher Shawn Hartman, 37, 21 Ridge Pl., Winterville — failure to appear.
- Morelia Hurtado, 21, 207 Doclawrence Ln., Alto — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol and headlight violation.
- Taylor Nicole Johnson, 29, 652 Skelton Rd., Hoschton — false statements or writings; conceal facts or fraudulent documents.
- Moises Magdaleno, 19, 185 Ridgeland Dr., Maysville — aggravated battery.
- Benjamin Ray Mcafee, 45, 304 Trotters Trace, Jefferson — criminal trespass.
- Autumn Garrett Morris, 47, 500 Lakeside Cir., Cornelia — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Jesse Nicholas Mott, 33, 1505 Country Court, Auburn — drug court sentence and hold for Banks and Hall counties.
- Jose Armando Navarro-Munoz, 24, 102 Sartani Dr., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked and taillight violation.
- Lilian Elizeth Olmedo Velasquez, 45, 625 River Overlook Dr., Lawrenceville — loitering or prowling.
- Jose Arellano Padilla, 23, 1870 Winder Hwy., Jefferson — driving while unlicensed and headlight violation.
- Robert Joseph Perez, 49, 576 Williford St., Commerce — two counts of identity theft fraud when using/possessing identity information concerning a person-felony and seven counts of theft by conversion, two of which were felonies.
- Aaron Joseph Poor, 44, 135 Chateau Terrace, Athens — DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
- David Lee Redmond III, 33, 60 Richmond Way, Commerce — weekender and hold for Gwinnett County.
- Juan Pablo Rodriguez Reyes, 48, 625 River Overlook Dr., Lawrenceville — loitering or prowling and manufacture, sale, distribution, etc. of false identification documents.
- Roy Hanes Stancil, 32, 176 Crystal Brock Way, Monroe — burglary-second degree-felony and possession of methamphetamine.
- Michael David Thompson, 51, 415 Ridgewood Dr., Pendergrass — hold for Barrow County.
- Jason Brooks Williams, 39, 1150 Garrett Rd., Statham — hold for Barrow and Clarke counties.
- Eric Christopher Wise, 36, 770 Sandstone Trail, Jefferson — battery-family violence and cruelty to children-first degree.
- Wesley D. Worley, 34, 79 Harris Ln., Jefferson — hold for Banks County; no license; and unregistered motor vehicle.
ARCADE PD
- Brianna Shuntae Carter, 35, 1483 West Broad St., Athens — probation violation.
- Oscar Campuzano, 17, Country Corners, Athens — driving while unlicensed and failure to move over.
- Andrew Lewis Mason, 34, 508 Windy Hill Rd., Jefferson — criminal trespass.
- Cassandra Raine Patterson, 20, 2337 Bear Paw Dr., Lawrenceville — driving while license is suspended or revoked; no proof of insurance; and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
BRASELTON PD
- Jimmie Davis Boone, 33, 3833 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta — hold for DeKalb County.
COMMERCE PD
- Amy Leigh Clark, 41, 283 Hospital Rd., Commerce — probation violation and simple assault-family violence.
- Zaccarria Leekayla Hitchcock, 21, 3123 Crossing Pl., Commerce — criminal trespass and simple battery-family violence.
- Brandon Dewayne Maddox, 38, 400 Old Colony Pl., Commerce — possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and two counts of receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
- Johnathan Marzuavius Pittman, 30, 1314 Crossing Pl., Commerce – two counts of cruelty to children-third degree and simple battery-family violence.
- Michael Shane Robertson, 31, 1008 Jones Matthews Rd., Hull — failure to appear.
- Ryan Lamar Smith, 44, 138 Tanner Ln., Nicholson — 48-hour probation hold; hold for Banks County; obedience to a traffic-control device violation; and possession of methamphetamine.
- Gerardo Alvarado-Rodriguez, 21, 8809 Eagle Pointe Dr., Knoxville, Tenn. — driving without a valid license and no insurance.
- Richard Darren Atha, 53, 155 Autry Way, Auburn — holds for Banks, Barrow and Gwinnett counties.
- Tyrus Duran Cornish, 44, 127 Pine Ave., Commerce — criminal damage to property-second degree.
- Tyler Ashton Cronic, 18, 48 Orchard Rd., Commerce — disorderly conduct.
- Yardley Hoguer Escalante, 24, 632 Cedar Dr., Nicholson — driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding (44/25).
- Heather Ann Hall, 52, 131 B. Standridge Rd., Jefferson — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Johnathan Marzuavius Pittman, 30, 1314 Crossing Pl., Commerce — DUI-refusal and failure to maintain lane.
- Rosa Marie Robinson, 51, 335 Water Plant Rd., Commerce — theft by taking.
- Yadira Suarez-Mondragon, 24, 200 Sena Dr., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked and texting and driving.
JEFFERSON PD
- Joseph Bradley Kelly, 27, 61 Harris Ln., Jefferson — entering auto; probation violation; receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender; and theft by taking-felony.
- Anthony Long Truong, 31, 3 Elita Dr., Gainesville — two counts of aggravated stalking and parole violation.
- James Michael Moore, 43, 91 Glenfield Dr., Jefferson — criminal trespass.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Ruben Ramirez-Cumplido, 35, 510 Nellie B, Athens — driving without a valid license.
- Deborah Dean Vazquez, 55, 344 Trotters Trace, Jefferson — DUI-alcohol; speeding (85/55); and no proof of insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.