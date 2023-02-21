The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Anthony Shamal Cowan, 31, 1175 Jefferson Hwy., Winder — giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer; probation violation; theft by shoplifting; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Stephan Kentra Harris, 27, 795 Burkland Dr., Athens — fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer; refusal to sign a citation; speeding (77/55); and willful obstruction fo law enforcement officers.
- Robert Harvey Moore Jr., 51, 2570 Athens Hwy., Jefferson — loitering or prowling and theft by taking.
- Allen William Ott, 53, 230 Leachman Rd., Commerce — probation violation.
- Tony Aron Reynolds, 52, 276 Jefferson Rd., Bishop — probation violation.
- Terrez Denard Walls, 29, 1339 North Dunleith Ave., Winston-Salem, N.C. — theft by taking-felony.
- Tana Elizabeth Winchell, 36, 83 Hammond Rd., Jefferson — possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance and simple battery.
- Wendy Ivonne Magana-Salgado, 35, 39 Emily Forest Way, Pendergrass — theft by shoplifting.
- Carol Michelle Molina, 27, 525 Maple Forge Dr., Athens — driving while unlicensed; insurance violation; and unregistered vehicle.
- Antuan Paredez Ponce, 31, 411 New Liberty Church Rd., Braselton — driving without a valid license and turning movements violation.
- Mathew David Ray, 28, 209 W. Freeman Rd., Maysville — burglary (felony) and theft by taking (felony).
- Audrey Smitherman, 66, 2090 Rockdale Cir., Snellville — three counts of simple battery.
- Dillon Scott Whitlock, 29, 209 West Freeman St., Maysville — burglary (felony).
- Christian Danielle Robertson, 29, 902 Hwy. 330, Athens — driving while license is suspended and expired registration.
- Vicky Lynn Curtis, 62, 1481 Armstrong Dr., Thompson — driving under the influence (DUI).
- Tristan Demarcus Hailey, 33, 2350 Cobb Pkwy., Smyrna — failure to appear.
- Xavier Travez Johnson, 32, 485 Stapler Rd., Athens — probation violation.
- Jamal Andrew McDonald, 32, 286 Gunner Rd., Comer — hold for Oglethorpe County.
- Travis Grant Turpin, 29, 4222 Corenth Church Rd., Winder — failure to appear.
- Darcy Leonard Williams, 38, 198 Old Hull Rd., Athens — aggravated battery and hold for Clarke County.
- Shyasia K. Larie Oliver, 20, 400 Riverbend Pkwy., Athens — hold for Clarke County.
- Terry Lamark Blackwell, 38, 143 Hunter Rd., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Sharonda Wikitoria Trotter, 54, 2787 Valley Green Dr., Gainesville — theft by receiving stolen property-felony.
- Steve Young, 61, 694 MLK Jr. Dr., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Caylin Jalea Bell, 19, 2162 Boulder Gate Dr., Ellenwood — leaving the scene of an accident.
- Troy Lynn Fortner, 45, 119 Hunt Club Rd., Nicholson — criminal trespass and simple battery.
- Jennifer Marie Baughcum, 35, 351 Nathaniel Dr., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Oscar Leon Gabriel Bolding, 24, 4589 Guth Rd., Flowery Branch — probation violation.
- Nathan Allen Manca-Wells, 43, 3773 Georgia 138, Stockbridge — criminal damage to property; eight counts of entering auto with intent to commit theft or felony; loitering or prowling; and two counts of theft by taking (one of which was a felony).
- Mark David Toporski, 60, 2815 Misty Waters Dr., Decatur — probation violation.
ARCADE PD
- Tulio Jose Marcano, 46, 235 Sycamore Dr., Apt. 8, Athens — driving without a valid license and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
- Jose Moreno-Espina, 48, 1399 Herrington Rd., Lawrenceville — driving without a valid license and speeding (73/55).
COMMERCE PD
- Montravious Partlow, 31, 330 Burkland Dr., Athens — entering auto or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony and hold for Elberton.
- Desmond Obrien Allen, 31, 1425 Greater Hope Rd., Martin — DUI-alcohol (refusal).
- Beatriz Adriana Cardenas, 23, 3108 Deep Creek Rd., Bowman — hold for Hart County.
- Sulma Lorena Jimenez-Perez, 23, 123 S. Broad St. Ext., Commerce — driving without a valid license and failure to stop at a stop sign.
- Jeannie Jolene Leachman, 45, 1099 Swain Rd., Commerce — theft by deception.
- Richard Scott Kitchens, 45, no address listed — failure to appear and probation violation.
- Griffin Collin Matthews, 17, 106 Heritage Ct., Commerce — simple assault-family violence.
- Matthew Shane Brown, 27, 379 Kathline Ct., Comer — DUI-refusal and failure to maintain lane.
- Marquis Lashawn Smyles, 21, 2133 Crossing Pl., Commerce — driving while license is suspended or revoked and suspended registration.
JEFFERSON PD
- Hector Daniel Cordona, 18, 263 Magnolia Ave., Jefferson — DUI-alcohol under 21 years of age; open container; and vehicles to drive on right side of roadway violation.
- Nathaniel David Long Sr., 38, 1007 Hampton Ct., Winder — driving while license is suspended or revoked and following too closely.
- Brandon Tyler Pagan, 24, 705 Spring Valley Rd., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding (68/55).
- Jahmeel Celony, 31, 3806 Mt. Carmel Ln., Melborne, Fla. — driving without a valid license and speeding (83/55).
- Christopher David Roberts, 37, 566 Gordon St., Apt. 10, Jefferson — basic rules violation and driving without a valid license.
- Jake Wallace Robinson, 19, 1120 Ruddy Duck Dr., Jefferson — reckless conduct.
- Reonte Sherrod Carter, 42, 1581 Walnut St., Conyers — criminal trespass and probation violation.
- Dustin Alan Arnold, 25, 88 Ole Crest Ln., Pendergrass — hold for Banks County.
MAYSVILLE PD
- Nicholas Wayne Joiner, 28, 1372 Lipscomb Lake Rd., Pendergrass — burglary (felony).
PENDERGRASS PD
- Gary Walter Cox, 51, 985 Vera Ct., Winder — possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; burglary (felony); possession of methamphetamine; possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute; possession of tools for the commission of a crime; probation violation; and Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Jose Luis Santiago, 32, 1125 King Arthur Ct., Alabaster, Ala. — driving without a valid license; holding or supporting a wireless telecommunications device while driving; and windshield/window/wiper violation.
- Michael Lawrence Johnson, 34, 640 North Church St., Charlotte, N.C. — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-drugs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.