The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Nancy Jean Frady, 49, 235 Christian Dr., Nicholson — exploitation, threatening or intimidation of a disabled or elderly person and identity fraud when using/possession identification information concerning a person-felony.
- Darrin Scott Jones, 53, 11 Jefferson Pl., Athens — probation violation.
- Patrick Lyle Oliver, 36, 662 Bentknee Rd., Keysville — probation violation.
- Michael Preston Austell Thompson, 23, 415 Ridgewood Dr., Pendergrass — probation violation.
- David Feliciano Velasquez, 25, 935 Homer Rd., Commerce — driving without a valid license; driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; no-passing zone violation; and reckless conduct.
- Troy Christopher Akins, 19, 552 Applewood Ct., Clarkesville — driving on a suspended license.
- Joseph Chase Wujcik, 25, 8150 Albritton Downs, Cumming — DUI and failure to maintain lane.
- Tyler Harold Craver, 30, 168 Hunter Rd., Jefferson — hold for Hall County.
- Brittany Tanay Pinkins, 25, 4371 Glenwood Rd., Decatur — probation violation.
- Sandy Douglas Wayne Murphy, 40, 464 Memorial Dr., Nicholson — aggravated assault (family violence)-felony; three counts of cruelty to children in the third degree or subsequent offense; and theft by taking-felony.
- David James Stancil, 36, 297 Barber Rd., Commerce — hold for Barrow County and probation violation.
- Jacqueline Ruth Eaton, 45, 3903 Turner Rd., Gainesville — failure to appear.
- Alfonso Gomez, 26, 1617 Park Hill Dr., Gainesville — hold for Hall County.
- Edward Taylor Parks, 28, 2948 Commerce Rd., Jefferson — hold for Hall County.
- Jamone Devoxia White, 36, 204 Marion Dr., Jefferson — probation violation.
- Eric Candido, 35, 311 Hickory Way, Maysville — driving without a valid license and stop/yield sign violation.
- Elizabeth Louann Dobson, 29, 101 Slate Ave., Jefferson — driving away without paying for gasoline.
- Demond Lashan Stovall Jr., 27, 195 Lombardy Dr., Athens — hold for Clarke County.
- Damond Jarquice Cantrell, 36, 1727 Lenox Park Dr., Gainesville — hold for White County and probation violation.
- Jimmy Lamar Carney Sr., 62, 191 Hickory Way, Maysville — three counts of probation violation.
- Ronnie Chandler, 64, 294 Oliver Ridge Dr., Commerce — DUI-alcohol-refusal.
- Justin Bo Thomas Fields, 32, 935 Homer Rd., Commerce — probation violation.
- Shannon Wesley Jackson, 42, 47 Mangum Ln., Pendergrass — two counts of failure to appear.
- Mark Allen Little, 44, 527 Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- James Thomas Nix, 36, 28 Pinetree Cir., Maysville — probation violation.
- Amelia Nicole Talisman, 38, 636 Silver Dollar Rd., Maysville — failure to appear and hold for Banks County.
ARCADE PD
- Johnny Dean Spencer, 35, 260 Old 82 Rd., Jefferson — failure to appear.
COMMERCE PD
- Jeffrey Tuck Groover, 60, 390 John Collier Rd., Jefferson — holds for Clarke and Oconee counties.
- Adrian Jimmaine Burtts, 38, 1100 South Lane St., Conyers — hold for Rockdale County.
- Ruel Ellana Sobremisana, 31, 2302 Capstone Way, Commerce — two counts of exploit/inflict pain to/deprive essential services to a disabled or elderly person.
- Dennis Allen Riley, 29, 1204 Treemont Trace, Winder — hold for Elberton.
JEFFERSON PD
- Victor Frazier Long, 59, 836 Fairfield Dr., Jefferson — hold for Curry County, N.M.
- Jared Alexander Moore, 23, 2005 Summer Glen Trail, Braselton — possession of a controlled substance-felony and possession of marijuana less than an ounce.
- Trina Toomath Cole, 66, 235 Trotters Ridge, Jefferson — disorderly conduct.
- Karisha Monquette Relefourd, 40, 87 Red Bud Rd., Jefferson — obstructing or hindering law enforcement.
- Dwight Neil Burris Jr., 44, 344 Trotters Chase, Jefferson — duty to make immediate report of an accident; leaving the scene of an accident; and theft by taking-felony.
- Nathan Gene Truelove, 20, 624 Peachtree Rd., Jefferson — sexually explicit conduct of minor-failure to report visual/printed material.
- Christopher Jamario Malik Gresham, 19, 58 Kesler Rd., Nicholson — hold for Oconee County.
MAYSVILLE PD
- Tony Thomas Hill, 45, 811 Fort Lamar Rd., Commerce — disorderly conduct and probation hold.
- Clifford Alton Wood, 39, 2888 Hwy. 98, Maysville — DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain lane.
PENDERGRASS PD
- William Chandler McDougald, 58, 148 Geiger Rd., Jefferson — failure to stop at a stop sign; possession and use of drug-related objects; and two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
- Dennis Bradley Cromer, 42, 16 Grace Terrace, Martin — hold for South Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Carlos Argenis Canales, 32, 837 Park Ridge Ct., Roswell — driving without a valid license; two counts of safety belt violation under 8 years of age; and speeding (76/55).
- Mario R. Garay, 47, 1308 Webb Gin House Rd., Lawrenceville — driving while unlicensed and holding/supporting wireless telecommunications device.
- Dean Jerald La Valle, 56, 3066 Spring Hill Pkwy., Smyrna — driving on wrong side of road; DUI-felony; homicide by vehicle in the first degree-felony; and reckless driving.
GEORGIA BUREAU OF INVESTIGATION
- Matthew Perry Shadburn, 33, 474 Whitney Rd., Jefferson — five counts of sexually explicit conduct of minor-failure to report visual/printed matter. See related story.
