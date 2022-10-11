The following arrests were made recently by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Shedrick Jayquan Smith, 23, 196 Parks Mill Rd., Auburn — failure to appear.
- Tiffany Lashawn Stevens, 41, 344 Burkland Ln., Athens — theft by shoplifting-felony.
- Andrew Thomas Todd, 36, 131 Walnut Grove Way, Pendergrass — simple battery-family violence.
- Aaron Royce Vaughn, 27, 1043 Bill Watkins Rd., Hoschton — simple assault-family violence and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Alicia Shontia Asberry, 33, 405A Atlanta Ave., Athens — exploits, threatens or intimidates a disabled or elderly person-felony; identity fraud-felony; and theft by taking.
- Jodan Todd Disher, 43, 647 J. T. Elrod Rd., Athens — criminal trespass; disorderly conduct; three counts of simple assault; and terroristic threats and acts-felony.
- Jessica Marie Poe, 39, 30 Wrens Nest Ln., Pendergrass — cruelty to children-second degree (felony); tampering with evidence-felony; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Rodrigo Antonio Ramirez, 22, 3204 Chamblee Dunwood Rd., Atlanta — driving while unlicensed and too fast for conditions.
- Lisa Dine Allen, 42, 225 North Davis Dr., Fairplay, S.C. — probation violation.
- Luke Tyler Swafford, 17, 234 Whitney Rd., Jefferson — aggravated child molestation; two counts of aggravated sexual battery; and two counts of cruelty to children-first degree.
- Washington Lamany Jullopez, 35, 1495 Hwy. 29 N, Athens — driving without a valid license.
COMMERCE PD
- Fuquan Amir Hargrove, 19, 354 Waterplant Rd., Commerce — hold for Elbert County.
- Elvis Godoy Perez, 45, 140 Heather Ln., Commerce — driving without a valid license and too fast for conditions.
- David Lee Redmond III, 34, 60 Richmond Way, Commerce — driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding (49/35).
- Michael Wesley Stewart, 32, 269 Scott Cir., Toccoa — battery.
- Efrem Zimbalist Thornton, 52, 222 Popular Cir., Toccoa — driving while license is suspended or revoked and suspended registration.
JEFFERSON PD
- Eduardo Mendoza, 32, 415 Walnut Grove Way, Pendergrass — expired or no license; following too closely; hit and run; and obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer.
PENDERGRASS PD
- Hyeong Tae Lee, 46, 249 Wynn Way, Pendergrass — driving without a valid license and speeding (82/55).
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Legregory Antonio Collins, 42, 173 Hunter Rd., Jefferson — DUI; driving while license is suspended or revoked; failure to dim headlights; obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers; possession of a controlled substance-felony (cocaine); possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and trafficking in methamphetamine or amphetamine-felony.
- Jeremiah Devuntre Watson, 21, 1970 Hwy. 82 S, Jefferson — DUI and following too closely.
