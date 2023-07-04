The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Randy William Clearly, 57, 5420 Pleasant Hill Ln., Braselton — probation violation.
- Faith Athena Dunaway, 24, 319 Sixth St., Union, S.C. — drugs not in original container; four counts of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy and oxycodone); and tampering with evidence.
- Benjamin Gillespie Jr., 63, 25 Bennett St., Commerce — two counts of probation violation.
- Shane Destry Pilgrim, 35, 354 Cross Creek Ct., Auburn — hold for Dawson County and probation violation.
- Christopher David Quattlebaum, 31, 8037 River Bend Rd., Claremont, N.C. — concealed tag; driving without a valid license; giving false name/date of birth; no proof of insurance; and tire violation.
- Jose Manuel Robles-Camacho, 19, 3564 Silver Creek Dr., Gainesville — hold for Hall County.
- Tina Marie Stephens, 53, 320 Lakeview Dr., Crawford — probation violation.
- Cody Lee Thomas, 25, 2425 Fisk Falls Dr., Braselton — probation violation.
- Alicia Lshuna Williams, 36, 4552 Old Dixon Hwy., Forest Park — probation violation.
- Miguel Emiliano-Hernandez, 48, 510 Vincent Dr., Athens — driving without a valid license and expired registration.
- Gabriel Depaz Gomez, 28, 30537 Hwy. 441, Commerce — improper lane change and license violation.
- Thomas Anthony Habeeb, 17, 201 River Mist Dr., Hoschton — simple assault-family violence and terroristic threats and acts-felony.
- Cody Thomas Jones, 27, 96 Wild Cat Ln., Commerce — driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol.
- Cassandra Angelina Smith, 35, 620 Vine St., Athens — driving while license is suspended and tail light violation.
- Jairo Valdez-Mendoza, 24, 1205 Williams Cir., Peachtree City — driving without a valid license and no insurance.
- Brandy Renee Bromley, 46, 20 Viper Ln., Braselton — crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent; driving while license is suspended or revoked; two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; stop/yield sign violation; unlawful to hinder or obstruct; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Iris Virginia Rojas, 27, 543 Memphisto Cir., Lawrenceville — two counts of entering auto with intent to commit theft or felony.
- Kathryn Ann Ryan, 44, 240 North Ave., Athens — hold for Clarke County.
- Jancy Leeann Whisnant, 49, 1508 Bill Wright Rd., Jefferson — battery.
- Alejandra Nieves-Gonzalez, 20, 1545 Park Hill Dr., Gainesville — hold for Hall County.
- Rolando Sanchez, 61, 224 Liberty Church Rd., Braselton — hit and run.
- Whitney Dustin Beck, 52, homeless — probation violation.
- Shannon Phil Craver, 34, 168 Hunter Rd., Jefferson — two counts of probation violation.
- Randy Dominique Merritt, 41, no address listed — crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent; misuse of 911; and three counts of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers by use of threats or violence.
- William Travis Pardue, 32, 1806 Blacksnake Rd., Mt. Airy — probation violation.
- Dakota Larson Ruis, 17, 74 Lavista Rd., Jefferson — hold for Banks County; rape; sexual battery; sodomy-felony; and statutory rape.
- Jack Bryan Scott, 54, 7423 Twin Hills Way, Austell — probation violation.
- Sara Ann Statum, 33, 186 Cedar Ridge Dr., Braselton — two counts of probation violation.
BRASELTON PD
- Jerry Leroy Blackwell, 63, 495 Broadmoor Dr., Braselton — battery-family violence.
- Amber Marie Mitchell, 38, 1940 Lena Carter Rd., Buford — driving on roadways laned for traffic; expired tag; hit and run; and striking a fixed object.
COMMERCE PD
James Russell Daniel II, 30, 344 Barns Cir., Comme
- rce — drug-related objects; hold for Banks County; and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
- Debra Lynn Dixon, 51, 195 Deer Track Rd., Cornelia — possession and use of drug-related objects; Violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act; and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Garett Stephen Treadwell, 23, 3001 Mallard Ridge Rd., Madison — driving while license is suspended.
- Johnathan Marquavius Pittman, 31, 1314 Crossing Place, Commerce — battery-family violence and cruelty to children-third degree.
- Cedric Lee Fields, 42, 3077 Grandview Ln., Commerce — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-drugs.
- Cynthia June Sorrow, 49, 19 Richie Rd., Commerce — aggravated assault.
- Annette Louise Cowan, 61, 197 Cedar Dr., Commerce — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-drugs-less safe.
HOSCHTON PD
- Patrick Ryan Ginn, 34, 695 Country Ridge Dr., Hoschton — DUI-refusal; speeding (53/35); and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
JEFFERSON PD
- Ismael Castillo, 42, homeless — hold for Gwinnett County and theft by taking.
- Jhonattan Cruz-Jimenez, 35, 4664 Rippling Brook Ct., Norcross — theft by taking-felony.
- Jonathan Elias-Diaz, 21, 780 Sunfield Dr. (no city listed) — hold for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and theft by taking-felony.
- Roberto Gutierez, 19, 3292 Davenport Rd., Atlanta — driving without a valid license; following too closely; and hit and run.
- Dustin Trent Harkins, 32, 352 Heritage Ave., Jefferson — failure to appear and hold for Banks County.
- Christopher Ryan Martin, 39, 33 Cabots Creek Dr., Jefferson — failure to wear a seatbelt; hold for Cherokee County; and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
- Larry William Stephens, 53, 825 Holder Siding Rd., Jefferson — loitering or prowling and possession of methamphetamine.
- Charles Trevor Bond, 22, 2426 Roach Rd., Royston — driving while license is suspended and obedience to a traffic-control device violation.
- Desmon Xavian Rakestraw, 20, 47 Maria Cir., Jefferson — violation of a family violence order.
- Christian Immanuel-Ross Solomon, 29, 155 Double Bridges Rd., Winterville — aggravated stalking.
- Cody Austin Reece, 29, 41 Melivy Ct., Jefferson — cruelty to children-third degree and simple battery-family violence.
- Laura Christine Ivan, 38, 132 Hawthorne Dr., Jefferson — DUI-alcohol.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Victor Manuel Guerra Callejas, 37, 133 Azalea Dr., Jefferson — DUI; driving while unlicensed; and failure to yield when entering or crossing roadway.
- Daniel Martinez-Hernandez, 41, 1201 East South Dr., Marietta — DUI; driving while unlicensed; and failure to maintain lane.
- Scotty Dwayne Stanton — driving without license on person; DUI-alcohol; and tag light violation.
- Miguel Angel Godinez Herrerra, 37, 325 Sarah Dr., Athens — driving without a valid license and speeding (63/45).
- Jimmy Dwight Love, 62, 265 Village Pkwy., Pendergrass — driving while license is suspended or revoked; speeding (58/45); possession of methamphetamine; and seat belt violation.
- Jorge Delgado, 54, 690 Vincent Dr., Athens — driving on roadways laned for traffic and driving without a valid license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.