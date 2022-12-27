The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Rhonda Mae Elrod, 54, 1384 Pocket Rd., Braselton — possession of methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
- Cornelious Shuntrez Giles, 38, 217 Fowler Mill Rd., Bogart — probation violation.
- Riley William Hadfield, 19, 378 Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson — 12 counts of possess or control any material depicting a minor in sexually-explicit content-felony.
- Nicholas Thad McKinzie, 36, 504 Duncan Rd., Commerce — probation violation.
- Ricardo Andre Moreno, 39, 100 Guy Maddox Dr., Braselton — holds for Barrow and Gwinnett counties and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
- Stanley Eugene Seagraves, 69, 8852 Hwy. 334, Nicholson — aggravated child molestation; two counts of child molestation; and cruelty to children.
- Travis Wilson Tanner, 54, 882 Sam Freeman Rd., Hoschton — possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
- Richard Newell Vondersmith, 52, 720 Bell Grave Ln., Tucker — possession of methamphetamine with intent to distrbute.
- Bryan Williams, 37, 4251 Meadows Lake Trail, Powder Springs — probation violation.
- David Isaias Wilson, 25, 654 Scott Cir., Decatur — identity theft fraud when using/possessing identification information concerning a person-felony; printing, executing, negotiating checks, drafts, etc., knowing information is incorrect; and theft by deception.
- Stanton Lane Kessler, 40, 1215 Martin Ridge Dr., Roswell — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol and following too closely.
- Marcus Xavier Robinson, 39, 205 Ballast Trail, Winder — open container; following too closely; and DUI-alcohol.
- Marissa Dawn Savage, 28, 44 Adams Rd., Jefferson — hold for Walton County.
- Amanda Denise Wiley, 45, 544 Edwin Reynolds Rd., Maysville — theft by taking.
- Julia Marie Black, 35, 783 McDonald Cir., Commerce — probation violation.
- Bo Suk Lim, 28, 4511 Drift Water Rd., Duluth — theft by receiving stolen property-felony.
- Andrew Edward Mann, 36, 469 Hwy. 60, Hoschton — failure to appear and hold for Gwinnett County.
- Samantha Casey Entrekin, 32, 1909 Dyer Cir., Chamblee — probation violation.
- James William Ford, 39, 2449 Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson — porch piracy; theft by shoplifting; and nine counts of theft by taking.
- Robert Daniel Holt, 38, 514 Blessing Game Rd., Moultrie — probation violation.
- Brianne Nicole Meeks, 26, 262 Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson — failure to appear and bondsman off bond for one charge.
- Christopher Bobby Swaim, 45, 737 Blacks Creek Church Rd., Danielsville — failure to appear and bondsman off bond on two charges.
- Jameisha Lashay Wingfield, 32, 120 Vine St., Athens — failure to appear.
- Timmy Lamar Carter, 60, 430 Highland Way, Maysville — receipt, possession or transport of firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender and simple battery-family violence.
- William Jason Ford, 51, 4161 Willow Ridge Rd., Douglasville — probation violation.
ARCADE PD
- Brandon Joseph Rosa, 35, 442 Robins Way, Auburn — hold for Gwinnett County and probation violation.
- Raquane Brown, 27, 2563 Linx Dr., Gainesville — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
BRASELTON PD
- Christopher Bryan Meikle, 34, 592 Michael Ct., Lawrenceville — drugs not in original container; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession of a Schedule II controlled substance; and seat belt violation.
- Dwayne Ivan Gore, 47, 295 Golden Eagle Pkwy., Braselton — simple battery-family violence.
COMMERCE PD
- Christopher Blake Reynolds, 24, 233 Victoria Way, Commerce — simple assault-family violence.
- Quinton Lashun Harris, 43, 464 State St., Commerce — hold for Hall County.
- Esperanza Rianef Rodriguez Rios, 17, 197 Minish Dr., Commerce — driving without a valid license and entering/crossing roadway violation.
- Tina Michelle Smith, 50, 160 Old Ridge Rd., Commerce — three counts of forgery-fourth degree.
HOSCHTON PD
- Charles Fred Hodges III, 57, 845 Sassafras Ln., Hoschton — DUI-alcohol; following too closely; and open container.
JEFFERSON PD
- Lavourgours Bruce Gilbert, 52, 55 MLK Jr. Dr., Jefferson — possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession and use of drug-related objects; and possession of cocaine.
- David Allen Kozol, 28, 126 W. J. Dills Rd., Jefferson — failure to appear.
- Paranikan Nadarasapillai, 20, 7006 Valley Forge Dr., Flowery Branch — driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Tyrone Angelo Cox, 25, 2360 W. Broad St. Apt. W7, Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked; operation of a vehicle without a current plate; and probation violation.
- Antonio Bautista Primitivo, 42, 4200 Pond Fork Church Rd., Pendergrass — driving on roadways laned for traffic and reckless driving.
- Timothy Ray Metcalf, 39, 146 Pine St., Jefferson — theft by shoplifting.
- Christopher Lynn Skinner, 38, 4173 Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass — hold for Clarke County and probation violation.
- Tonya Bost Hart, 35, 146 Pine St., Jefferson — theft by shoplifting.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Nisha Briana Nowell, 35, 91 Mayberry Ln., Jefferson — driving on roadways laned for traffic; driving while license is suspended or revoked; DUI-drugs; failure to appear; fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer-felony; hold for Clarke County; operation of a vehicle without a current plate; and seat belt violation.
- Dakota Jackson Bradley, 19, 1025 Lem Edwards Rd., Winterville — driving on roadways laned for traffic; driving while license is suspended or revoked; speeding (74/55); and turning movements violation.
- Audiel Tonatiuth Huerta Perez, 23, 16 Glass St., Greenville, S.C. — driving without a valid license; headlights violation; speeding (82/60); registration and license violation; and taillight violation.
