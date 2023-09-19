The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Jeremy Daniel Boerrigter, 39, 198 Redstone Rd., Jefferson — battery-family violence; criminal damage to property-second degree; cruelty to children-second degree (felony); simple battery; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Deshun Marquese Cheeks, 37, 2830 Willow Ridge Dr., Gainesville — giving false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer and hold for Hall County.
- James William Ford, 40, 2449 Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson — hold for Habersham County and probation violation.
- David Wayne Mayo, 59, 2254 Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass — deposit account fraud (bad checks) no more than $1,499 and probation violation.
- Robert Allen McDaniel, 36, 1771 Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson — two counts of battery-family violence; criminal trespass; two counts of cruelty to children-third degree; two counts of cruelty to children-first degree; three counts of probation violation; and simple battery.
- Ronald Shane Phillips, 40, 324 Natasha Dr., Auburn — hold for Hall County and probation violation.
- Hunter Allen Seabolt, 20, 4084 South Browning Bridge Rd., Gainesville — hold for Stewart County and simple battery.
- Djuvon Kareem Beaumont, 31, 202 Oakwood Dr., Midland, Ala. — simple battery.
- Brandon Lydell Benny Jones, 34, 2370 Larpent Ct., Dacula — battery-family violence and possession of a Schedule I narcotic.
- Amber Ann Thomason, 35, 6494 Hwy. 124 W, Hoschton — probation violation.
- Shakir Toure-Ziriel Williams, 24, 2801 Valley Green Dr., Gainesville — failure to appear and simple battery-family violence.
- Rebecca Lillian Wagner, 35, 34 Everett Dr., Cleveland — theft by taking.
- Joshua Shane Johnson, 35, 70 Felton Dr., Toccoa — probation violation.
- William Russell Evans, 8, 271 East Wright St., Winder — hold for Winder.
- Juan Pablo Baldit, 24, 1315 Lannings Park, Gainesville — probation violation.
- Rhonda Mae Elrod, 55, 1384 Pocket Rd., Braselton — two counts of probation violation.
- Ronnie Dewayne Jackson, 56, 3 Hunters Dr., Montgomery, Ala. — aggravated assault; aggravated battery; and criminal damage to property-second degree.
ARCADE PD
- Martel Deshawn Cantrell, 35, 5156 Spring St., Flowery Branch — driving while license is suspended and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
- Lonnie Edward Cloer, 56, 549 Rock Forge Rd., Jefferson — violation of a family violence order.
BRASELTON PD
- Justin Terrell Hicks, 17, 153 Golden Eagle Pkwy., Braselton — robbery.
- Darwin Dewardo Silva, 19, no address listed — arson-third degree; impeding traffic flow; obstructing highways, streets, sidewalks or other public passages; pedestrian in the roadway; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
- Dana Jean Thompson, 35, 2737 Smallwood Rd., Danielsville — driving while license is suspended or revoked; DUI-drugs; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession and use of drug-related objects; and possession of methamphetamine.
- Roger Louis Dumas-Pierre Jr., 30, 383 Westchester Dr., Athens — two counts of theft by taking.
COMMERCE PD
- Nicholas Daniel Cole, 29, homeless — hold for Habersham County.
- Eric Kendall Rollins, 50, 5311 Mt. Olive Rd., Commerce — hold for Hall County and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
- Lee Ann Smith, 43, 16 Ridley Ln., Ellijay — driving while license is suspended or revoked and registration/license violation.
- Richard Thomas Ginn, 59, 745 Carson Rd., Commerce — probation violation.
- Casey Michelle Smith, 38, 845 Myrick St., Waynesboro — hold for Burke County.
- James
- Robert Tingle, 43, 46 Madison St., Commerce — theft by deception and theft by receiving stolen property-felony.
- Timothy Michael Williams, 33, 99 Smith Overheard Bridge, Commerce — criminal damage to property-second degree and criminal trespass.
JEFFERSON PD
- Conner Montana Lumley, 19, 69 Brookwood Ave., Commerce — battery-family violence and cruelty to children-third degree.
- Juvencio T. Magana, 57, 163 Spratlin Dr., Jefferson — simple battery-family violence.
- Laura Christine Ivan, 38, 132 Hawthorne Dr., Jefferson — driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI; open container; and taillight violation.
- Greg William Owens, 51, 190 Isaiah Dr., Jefferson — criminal trespass.
- Kelvin Haley, 55, 2008 Pond Cypress Ct., Augusta — DUI-less safe-alcohol; driving while license is suspended or revoked; reckless driving; and speeding (96/60).
PENDERGRASS PD
- Alejandra Kai Roig, 19, 4457 Forest Ridge Way, Hoschton — battery-family violence.
- Matthew Stephen Snell, 19, 7534 Brookstone Cir., Flowery Branch — theft by deception.
- Terrance Tomaj McCrae, 34, 600 Abberley Way, Stone Mountain — parole violation.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Andre Demond Carter, 31, 684 Deshon Creek Dr., Lithonia — DUI-alcohol.
- onia — DUI-alcohol.
- Brandon Tyler Allen, 18, 251 N. Trotters Way, Jefferson — DUI; headlight violation; and stop/yield sign violation.
- Austin David Helzerman, 28, 2989 Ike Stone Rd., Monroe — DUI; operation of a vehicle without a current plate; and use of multiple-beam road lighting equipment.
- Crea Baylee Moon, 26, 504 Dotson Rd., Statham — DUI and speeding (78/55).
- Kristy Diann Townely, 44, 5333 Robin Trail, Braselton — DUI-alcohol and speeding (92/70).
- Caprice Shantel Chandler, 39, 4501 Jan Rd., Richmond, Va. — possession and use of drug-related objects and unlawful to purchase, possess or have under control any controlled substance.
- Brandon Quintavious Hall, 37, 3718 Harvest Dr., Decatur — DUI-drugs and speeding (77/55).
speeding (77/55).
