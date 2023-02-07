The following people were recently arrested by various agencies across Jackson County:
JCSO
- Chad Matthew Christian, 46, no address listed — false report of a crime; forgery; and theft by deception-felony.
- Matthew Shane Dawson, 25, 312 Veterans Dr., Danielsville — aggravated assault-family violence and battery-family violence.
- Anteanna Dytrice Heard, 26, 250 Beaver Pointe Dr., Winterville — probation violation.
- Gavin Trace Lawrence, 23, 3167 Sycamore Ln., Marietta — probation violation.
- Andrew Lewis Mason, 35, 511 Hightower Trail, Arcade — criminal attempt to commit a felony and criminal damage to property.
- Robert Matthew Montgomery, 30, 30 Turtle Creek Ln., Commerce — battery-family violence.
- Dorothy C. Pigue, 50, 3800 Creekmore St., Canton — theft by deception-felony.
- Roy Hanes Stancil, 33, 176 Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson — criminal attempt to commit a felony and criminal damage to property.
- Thomas Patrick Wilfawn, 43, 206 Winfred Smith Rd., Athens — failure to stop and hold for Clarke County.
- Benjamin Joseph Williams, 29, 3677 Lakeview Dr., Gainesville — probation violation.
- Maxwell Williams, 42, 366 Shadow Lake Dr., Arnoldsville — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol.
- Valarie Chalmers, 58, 1065 Hwy. 82, Winder — simple battery-family violence.
- Jason Russell Grindle, 46, 999 Sosbee Rd., Talmo — two counts of probation violation.
- Matthew Lee Long, 26, 5 Boulevard Dr., Stockbridge — simple battery.
- Eugene Talmadge Martin, 53, 96 Norris Dr., Hartwell — aggravated battery and simple battery.
- Brittany Bernice Smith, 34, 175 Timberlane Dr., Athens — probation violation.
- Martavious Rashad Bishop, 18, 3810 Bostwick Rd., Madison — willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Christopher Adam Couch, 35, 598 Ty Cobb St., Royston — hold for Hart County and identity theft fraud when using/possessing identity information concerning a person-felony.
- Brandon George Harze, 33, 127 Light St., Florence, S.C. — hold for Darlington County and probation violation.
- Matthew Aaron Louis, 27, 1613 Eagle Eye Rd., Gainesville — probation violation.
- Jose Carlos Sanchez, 18, 1559 Bob Mann Rd., Maysville — probation violation.
- Zaniya Rashan Sanders, 18, 186 Windy Hill Ct., Athens — failure to appear.
- Travis Dylan Taylor, 33, 1496 Dixon Bridge Rd., Maysville — hold for Clay County, N.C.
- Sammy Lee Watts, 59, 185 Cone Dr., Athens — probation violation.
- Lee Cahill, 63, 120 Forest Lake, Pendergrass — failure to maintain lane and suspended license.
- Hannah Marie Torrens, 43, 1496 Dixon Bridge Rd., Maysville — holds for Banks and Barrow counties.
- Kevin Seth Cape, 33, 164 York Shores Dr., Hartwell — aggravated battery and simple battery.
- Bianca Vernee Jackson, 33, 105 Michelle Dr., Athens — probation violation.
- Kenneth James Parton, 32, 3355 Hwy. 330, Statham — hold for Clarke County.
- Jeremy James Brantley, 51, 416 Elm St., Elberton — hold for Oglethorpe County.
ARCADE PD
- Francine Collins, 69, 299 Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson — simple battery-family violence.
- Jackson Lee Plummer, 17, 988 B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson — criminal attempt to commit a felony (burglary) and criminal trespass.
BRASELTON PD
- Daniel Jesse Bell, 37, 809 Ednaville Rd., Braselton — hold for Hall County; parole violation; and theft by taking-felony (automobile).
- Uziah Larenze Lowe, 26, 4145 Buckley Woods Dr., Norcross — hold for Banks County.
COMMERCE PD
- Jacki Lynne Cosper, 37, 6168 Old Historic Hwy. 441, Baldwin — driving while license is suspended or revoked and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
- Timothy Scott Grimes, 62, 5529 Ashford Way, Marietta — DUI-multiple substances and following too closely.
- Harvest Linnon Scott III, 46, 734 Belmont St., Commerce — hold for Spalding County.
- Marquis Lashawn Smyles, 21, 2133 Crossing Place, Commerce — speeding; driving while license is suspended or revoked; and suspended registration.
- Tyler Ashton Cronic, 19, 48 Orchard Rd., Commerce — simple battery-family violence.
JEFFERSON PD
- Ricardo Joaquin Garcia-Zarate, 36, 4848 Cochesi North West, Lilburn — driving without a valid license and hold for Houston County.
- Jeremy Markeith Johnson, 30, 10727 Clearview Ave., Baton Rouge, La. — driving without a valid license; no proof of insurance; and brake light/signal violation.
- Felicitas Fernandez Roman, 49, 51 Elberta Dr., Jefferson — simple battery-family violence.
- Gerald McGlockling, 55, 362 Emily Cir., Winder — disorderly conduct; driving on roadways laned for traffic; DUI-alcohol; speeding (78/55); and turning movements violation.
- Robert Wayne Pelham, 52, 260 Wyatt St., Jefferson — defective tires and driving while license is suspended or revoked.
- Christopher Thomas Sharpe Jr., 26, 3400 Sweet Water Rd., Duluth — driving while license is suspended or revoked and speeding (72/55).
- Jorge Serrano, 41, 140 Storey St., Jefferson — possession of marijuana less than an ounce; speeding (72/55); and window tint violation.
- Carita Lasha Bailey, 38, 1681 Hwy. 82 S, Jefferson — two counts of financial transaction card fraud.
- Davontray Lamont Chandler, 37, 1164 Washington St., Jefferson — cruelty to children; possession and use of a drug-related object; possession of methamphetamine; and simple assault-family violence.
- Alton Lucious Stephens, 59, Starr Dr., Athens — hold for Barrow County.
- Frances Rose Franks, 23, 111 College Ave., Canon — DUI-alcohol.
PENDERGRASS PD
- Rebecca Lynn Bailey, 37, 540 Glenn Gee Rd., Pendergrass — hold for Lumpkin County.
- Tradarus Travon Mitchell, 20, 147 VFW Dr., Watkinsville — driving while license is suspended or revoked; speeding; and suspended registration.
GEORGIA STATE PATROL
- Patricio Omar Upshaw, 39, 875 Belmont Rd., Athens — driving while license is suspended or revoked; failure to stop at a stop sign; hold for Oglethorpe County; seat belt violation; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
- Luis Cantillano-Nunez, 34, 84 Bradberry Ct., Commerce — driving without a valid license; speeding; and seat belt violation.
- Phillip David Owens, 37, 118 Larchwood Dr., Simpsonville, S.C. — driving on roadways laned for traffic and DUI-alcohol.
- Pedro Bacilio Pedro, 24, 227 Hollywood Dr., Greenville, S.C. — driving without a valid license; speeding (89/70); and operation of a vehicle without a current plate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.